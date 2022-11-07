ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rodger Cleye’s Singing Made Him a Viral TikTok Trend. He’s Just Happy to Be Here

By CT Jones
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZBZDf_0j2DHnDG00

At this point, it feels like the internet was created to make fun of people. Nothing consistently brings apps like TikTok , Instagram, Twitter, Tumblr, or even Reddit together like a person people can collectively dump on. And even if you’re fully posting in your lane, on algorithm-based apps like TikTok, a sudden interest in your content could put your page in front of millions of eyes eager to laugh at you overnight.

Enter Rodger Cleye , a 57-year-old Florida engineer who posts videos of himself on TikTok singing along to any song imaginable. In less than two years. Cleye has gone from a simple cover singer to the inspiration for thousands of relatable POV videos. Cleye sounds less like a professional singer and more like your parents’ friend who is earnestly determined to turn any gathering into an impromptu karaoke session— an aesthetic that seems handbuilt for attracting ridicule. But in a twist of fate, when Cleye’s videos began to go viral in 2020, people weren’t asking him why his account existed or mocking the creator for daring to post something so raw and clearly unedited. They asked—and are still asking—for more.

On an app dominated by riffs, heartbreaking acoustic melodies, and hyper-pop edits of Hot100 jams, there shouldn’t be space (or an audience) for Cleye’s work. But since he began his account two years ago, Cleye has gained 3.1 million followers— just by posting clips of himself singing. Videos with the hashtag #rodgercleye have over 974 million views, and his fanbase, which Cleye still can’t believe exists, even has its own name: Cleyemates. On their own, the singer’s covers of popular artists like Lady Gaga, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lana Del Ray rack up millions of views. But it’s the approachable nature of his content that led Cleye to become the face of a new type of point of view (POV) video.

Fans of Cleye’s have superimposed his singing face among scenes of contentment and unbothered energy. You can find Cleye (or his chest-up profile, to be more specific) usually green-screened over one bedroom or another, towel wrapped on top of his head, singing his heart out in a scenario when there appear to be much more pressing matters. “Me when I had eye contact for 0.000001 seconds with a boy on vacation,” one TikTok is captioned, using a clip of Cleye singing “Accidentally in Love” by Counting Crows.

“Me getting ready for school at 7 am knowing I’ll be 30 min late,” another read, accompanied by Cleye singing “Boyfriend” by Big Time Rush.

Cleye, who considers his account a serious musical endeavor, doesn’t know why people relate so strongly to videos of him singing. But he tells Rolling Stone he loves that people can use his account all they want to make humorous videos — he’s still too busy trying to wrap his head around his popularity.

“Now, the POV videos, I didn’t see that coming,” Cleye says. “My nephew calls it millennial humor but Gen Z is pretty much taking ownership of this type of humor to put me in their bedrooms and bathtubs with towels. I think it’s hilarious and so funny. Everybody’s having a good time with it.”

So how did Cleye get here? The engineer says that when he first considered making a TikTok account, he thought it would be a great way to share old classic songs with a new generation. When he shared the classic “Dad move” with his two kids, he was met with an emphatic “no” — on the basis that he was entirely too old. He didn’t listen, something he says he’s extremely grateful for. Now, he has an entire community that rewards him for something another platform might have mocked him for.

“I love TikTok for its acceptance,” Cleye says. “It’s unique, and it appreciates rawness. Whereas Instagram is curated and everything’s gotta be perfect. Here, TikTok is perfect for me. I’ve been singing in my bedroom alone for the past 20 years just to calm me down after a work day. Then TikTok came along and gave me an outlet. I’m an engineer, and I sing, and I blow a few notes, and everyone relates, and there we go. Medically, singing can generate a ton of endorphins. So just the act of singing, even if you’re bad at it, can make you feel better. Why not make your own happiness?”

While the account began as Cleye’s attempt to cover classic tunes, his take on popular songs have become equally, if not more, popular. His comments are filled to the brim with so many song requests from the last three years that Cleye jokes he doesn’t think he could ever answer them all — but he’s determined to try.

“I wanted to sing. I wanted to bring everybody old songs that I loved from the 50s all the way up. I knew there’s a new batch of people that haven’t heard them and need to,” he says. “But I’ve also been exposed to so many new artists. They have some deep lyrics that touch me, and then I repeat them, and then they touch everybody else. And how fun is that? That’s actually the whole point of music . Right? All things connect.”

And Cleye is all in on TikTok. The engineer posts anywhere from 4 to 10 songs a day and seemingly delights in replying to as many comments and tags as humanly possible. Another creator might be called fake by detractors, but Cleye maintains that his positivity and enjoyment of life aren’t just genuine —they’re a tribute to the person who taught him.

“All of my [enthusiasm] actually came from my mother. She was an amazing woman, and my sisters and I were just swimming in love and positivity,” Cleye says. “Fortunately, I was able to express that this TikTok thing was happening as we lost her to cancer. It was an honor to let her know that so much had come from her positivity. So now, everything is a celebration.”

Cleye knows that there’s a good chance his TikTok community won’t stick around forever. But unlike most creators, he’s having too much fun to focus on the ephemeral nature of his popularity. His zoom call with Rolling Stone is peppered with his booming laugh and the feeling that Cleye’s life is so much bigger than the massive impact he’s had on the app. He’s a dad. He loves country music and saw Oingo Boingo in concert so many times growing up he has genuinely lost count. He’s excited about his new engineering venture. He misses his mom. If he didn’t love what he was doing, he’d stop TikTok just as quickly as he started. If there is one, the joke isn’t just something Cleye is in on — he’s actually laughing along.

“I think old people know not to be so self-conscious. That’s one thing that always worries me about younger people. They care what other people think,” Cleye says. “But my message is to be yourself and enjoy each day. This wasn’t my plan. I just wanted to sing, but now I’m getting totally educated on the new music, and it’s really good. So now I’m stitching in the new with the old, moving forward, and trying to make people happy. What have I got to lose?”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Fan Mikael Arellano Is Making TikTok Shimmer

Mikael Arellano has been a Taylor Swift fan for years, starting when he first heard the superstar’s sophomore album Fearless, which marked the moment the country prodigy began claiming the pop throne. “The first Taylor songs I ever heard were ‘Love Story’ and ‘You Belong With Me,’” Arellano recalls....
Rolling Stone

‘I’m Living in All of It’: Why Tyler, the Creator Uses His Watch and Car Collections When He Feels Like It

Tyler the Collector, if you will. Cars, magazines, trunks, records, and bikes are just some of the items that Tyler the Creator collects — and the rapper doesn’t just let his items sit in a garage or on a shelf collecting dust. No, he uses them however and whenever he damn well pleases. In a recent interview with Robb Report, the eccentric rapper shared images of his several collections and explained why — like with his music — he’s going to do things his own way. With his car collection, Tyler is not a big fan of those who are...
105.5 The Fan

Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch

Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
StyleCaster

Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Haven’t ‘Got Around’ To Revealing Their Son’s Name

After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a source told Us Weekly said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she...
Rolling Stone

Trump Spends Election Day Furiously Posting Fraud Conspiracies

Last night, closing out the 2022 midterm election campaign at an Ohio rally with Senate candidate J.D. Vance, Donald Trump sounded confident of massive wins for the GOP. “This is the year we’re going to take back the House, we’re going to take back the Senate, and take back America,” he predicted, “and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House!” Still, Trump spent the next day doing all he could to sow distrust in the nation’s election systems, priming Republicans to contest unfavorable results, both this week and in two years should he make...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Reba McEntire Open the CMAs With Love for Loretta Lynn

The 2022 CMA Awards kicked off their 56th annual broadcast with a salute to a fallen icon. Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, and Miranda Lambert all took the stage to celebrate the legacy of Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4 at age 90. Underwood began the performance, delivering “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).” Lambert, Underwood’s onetime duet partner on 2014’s “Somethin’ Bad,” emerged next to sing “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).” And McEntire, who was recently forced to postpone shows after going on vocal rest, sauntered out last to sing “You’re Looking at...
People

Chanel West Coast Shares Name and Sweet Images of Her Baby Girl: 'Hello World!'

The Ridiculousness star and her boyfriend, model Dom Fenison, announced the birth of their daughter last week Chanel West Coast has revealed her baby girl's new name. The Ridiculousness co-host, 34, and her boyfriend Dom Fenison announced last Wednesday the birth of their daughter, and on Tuesday, unveiled her very own dedicated Instagram account. "Hello world! Welcome to my instagram 🎀," Bowie Breeze Fenison wrote, presumably with her parents' help, alongside a picture of her propped up for the camera, wearing a mostly pink outfit, including hat and pants. She also sported baby...
Rolling Stone

Casey Anthony to Speak On-Camera for the First Time About 2011 Murder Trial and Acquittal in New Docuseries

Casey Anthony is ready to tell her side of the story when it comes to her controversial 2011 murder trial, in which she was found not guilty of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony, in the upcoming Peacock docuseries Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies. To this day, the case remains one of the most polarizing trials in recent history. In the teaser trailer, a visibly nervous Anthony is posed the question: “Why talk to me now when you’re not getting creative control?” Premiering Nov. 29, Where The Truth Lies spotlights Anthony’s account of the investigation — which began in 2008...
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Hush the CMAs with Epic ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’

Entertainer of the Year nominee Chris Stapleton brought out five-time CMA winner Patty Loveless for a haunting collaboration on “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive” at the 2022 CMA Awards. The performance aimed to lift up the state of Kentucky, where both singers were raised, and highlight its historic struggles with flooding earlier this year. The performance began quietly, with only hushed instrumentation before Loveless’ powerful voice took hold. As the song swelled volume, so did the urgency in her voice, giving the narrative about the economic struggles and human costs of coal mining communities a heavy, mournful feeling. Stapleton howled...
KENTUCKY STATE
E! News

Ryan Reynolds Reveals If Welcoming Baby No. 4 Will Be "Easier" for Him and Blake Lively

Watch: Why Ryan Reynolds Is "HOPING" That Baby No. 4 Is a Girl. Ryan Reynolds definitely, maybe knows a thing or two about parenthood. ICYMI, the Deadpool actor recently confirmed he and wife Blake Lively are expecting their fourth baby together. As for whether the process will be "easier" this time around since they've already been through it three times before?
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

92K+
Followers
23K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy