Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers
Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
BBC
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
Atlas Obscura
The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover
Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
Senator Cassidy discusses passenger rail in North Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) spoke at a stakeholder meeting to discuss extending passenger rail service along the I-20 corridor, which runs through North Louisiana. According to reports, there is potential funding available to help fund the project. The rail line would divide the existing […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and delicious food.
USPS Suspends Service In Louisiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
12 Kids Have Disappeared In Louisiana Since August 1st, 2022
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is not a police organization. They're not actually law enforcement in any way. They're a private 501(c)(3) charity organization that helps to find children that have been reported missing. Sadly, its something needed in our society. With so much on the plate...
Could Low Water Levels Lead to Hidden Louisiana Community in Atchafalaya Basin?
It's no secret that the water levels in the Atchafalaya Basin are really low and some have been out exploring areas that they've never been to before. We've shared a number of photos in recent weeks from the basin and there are areas that are dried up that have not been in years.
WDSU
Louisiana elects Sen. John Kennedy to serve second term in U.S. Senate
BATON ROUGE, La. — United States Sen. John Kennedy has been projected to win a second six-year term, according to the Associated Press and NBC News. Can't see results? Tap here. Kennedy secured over 70 percent of the early vote Tuesday night. His closest challengers, Luke Mixon and Gary...
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Louisiana residents
As we all know, residents of Louisiana are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation. To help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Louisiana will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
The 13 Most Disrespectful Things You Can Say In Louisiana
Louisiana people are an odd bunch. There's the phrase "Southern hospitality" which means different things to different people apparently. Because the people of Louisiana aren't guaranteed to be nice to you, especially if you come in too hot with the disrespect. Then again, that's not uncommon for people to get...
WDSU
GOP looks to hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates are fighting to unseat GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in the reliably red state of Louisiana. It is a longshot bid in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate...
marinelink.com
Bollinger to Acquire VT Halter Marine
Lockport, La. based Bollinger Shipyards announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pascagoula, Miss. shipbuilder VT Halter Marine, Inc. and neighboring repair yard ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO) from parent company ST Engineering North America, the U.S. subsidiary of Singaporean multinational technology, defense and engineering group ST Engineering.
NOLA.com
Low Mississippi River resurfaces a twice-sunken ship — and a Louisiana town's boondoggle
Down a gravel road partially overgrown with grass, obscured by a line of trees and across from a sandy bank, another ship wreck has emerged from the low waters of the Mississippi River this fall. Unlike the Brookhill ferry that sank in 1915 in Baton Rouge or the previously unknown...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana
The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Mardi Gras Indians.
WDSU
Louisiana's Troy Carter elected to first full term in U.S. Congress
NEW ORLEANS — Congressman Troy Carter has been projected to secure his first full term in Congress. Can't see election results? Tap here. Carter received 62 percent of the early vote for his seat in the 2nd Congressional District race. His challenger, Dan Lux, secured 38 percent of the...
NOLA.com
Hackers steal $420K from Port of Louisiana; the Mississippi River port is beefing up security
The Louisiana state agency overseeing one of America's largest ports by volume suffered a cyber-attack in last year that cost it more than $420,000, a newly public audit has found. Auditors for the Port of South Louisiana said the cyber-attack led to the money being misappropriated. Port officials have been...
KTBS
How the Louisiana Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
Elon Musk has emailed Twitter employees, most working remotely, ordering them to return to the office immediately for at least 40 hours a week and warning of “difficult times ahead.”. A pair of Wednesday night missives seen by The Associated Press marked Musk's first companywide message to employees who...
It’s National Louisiana Day. Here’s Why the World Should Thank Us
Did you know there was a 'National Louisiana Day?' Well, there is and people nationwide are celebrating... And if they aren't, they should be! Because as far as I can see, the world owes us for a lot of pretty amazing things!. According to NationalDayCalendar.com, they began celebrating each state...
News Radio 710 KEEL
Shreveport, LA
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0