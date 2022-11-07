ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers

Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why

Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover

Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
Senator Cassidy discusses passenger rail in North Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) spoke at a stakeholder meeting to discuss extending passenger rail service along the I-20 corridor, which runs through North Louisiana. According to reports, there is potential funding available to help fund the project. The rail line would divide the existing […]
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and delicious food.
The 13 Most Disrespectful Things You Can Say In Louisiana

Louisiana people are an odd bunch. There's the phrase "Southern hospitality" which means different things to different people apparently. Because the people of Louisiana aren't guaranteed to be nice to you, especially if you come in too hot with the disrespect. Then again, that's not uncommon for people to get...
GOP looks to hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates are fighting to unseat GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in the reliably red state of Louisiana. It is a longshot bid in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate...
Bollinger to Acquire VT Halter Marine

Lockport, La. based Bollinger Shipyards announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pascagoula, Miss. shipbuilder VT Halter Marine, Inc. and neighboring repair yard ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (STEHMO) from parent company ST Engineering North America, the U.S. subsidiary of Singaporean multinational technology, defense and engineering group ST Engineering.
Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana

The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Mardi Gras Indians.
How the Louisiana Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
