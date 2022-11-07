TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey plans to reinstate its controversial annual black bear hunt. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who has long opposed the hunt, announced Thursday that the state’s Fish and Game Council will meet next week to consider game code amendments that would allow the hunt's resumption starting next month. Murphy cited a sharp increase in bear sightings and bear-human interactions, as well as predictions by wildlife officials that the state's bear population could grow to more than 4,000 in the next two years.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO