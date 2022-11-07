Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. November 9, 2022. As the polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, word went out immediately that incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey had won re-election, and that GOP candidate and Enterprise native Katie Britt would replace her mentor, Richard Shelby, in the United States Senate. How is it possible...
Maryland governor, governor-elect meet, discuss transition
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan met with Gov.-elect Wes Moore at the State House on Thursday, saying his administration would work to ensure a peaceful transition. Hogan, a Republican, said at a media availability that he and Moore, a Democrat, had a productive one-on-one conversation while...
Michigan Democrats make historic picks to lead Legislature
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Democrats ushered in a new era of legislative leadership Thursday by selecting Winnie Brinks as the Senate's first female majority leader and Joe Tate as the first Black House speaker, after midterm victories that will give the party full control at the state Capitol for the first time since 1983.
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. November 8, 2022. Editorial: Dialogue needed between schools, parents. Over the past couple weeks we’ve seen discussion nationally on schools’ efforts to rein in cell phones and pushback from parents. Honestly, both sides have valid arguments. There’s need for compromise. A story from PBS...
Republicans defeat long-serving Democrats for AG, treasurer
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans strengthened their hold over Iowa politics in Tuesday's election by maintaining big majorities in the legislature and winning races for statewide offices, including attorney general and treasurer. As expected, Gov. Kim Reynolds was reelected by a wide margin, but Republican candidates for other...
Editorial Roundup: New York
New York Post. November 9, 2022. Editorial: Thank you, Lee Zeldin, for starting to build a viable NY Republican future. Well done, Lee Zeldin. You brought issues that matter to the fore and Gov. Kathy Hochul will have to listen. Your coattails had huge national implications, too, proving crucial to a Republican takeover of the House.
Mississippi school district continues path to local control
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district transitioning back to local control after years of state conservatorship will have five new board members. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Board of Education announced the appointments to the advisory board for the Tunica County School District. The move was a step forward in an 18-month process of returning the north Mississippi district to local officials.
Consulting firm doesn't favor splitting WVa health agency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A consulting firm hired to review West Virginia's health agency has concluded the department should not be split as lawmakers wanted. The McChrystal Group of Alexandria, Virginia, was hired to review the Department of Health and Human Resources. The report said the current configuration “is...
New Mexico Indian Affairs' cabinet secretary leaving the job
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s cabinet secretary will be leaving her job at the end of this month. Lynn Trujillo was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. “Lynn has been an essential part of our efforts...
Nevada's critical US Senate, House races too early to call
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Critical races in Nevada, including one that could determine control of the U.S. Senate, were too early to call amid a plodding vote count that includes more than 100,000 ballots still to count that were delivered at drop boxes on Election Day and sent by mail.
At least 2 local Kentucky races decided by coin toss
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (AP) — At least two local races in Kentucky were decided by a coin toss after the candidates ended up with tied votes. In Breckinridge County, Fourth District magistrate candidates David Albright and Ronnie Robinson each got 572 votes, and in Meade County, there was a tie in the race for the sixth seat on the Muldraugh City Council, WDRB-TV reported.
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. November 9, 2022. Editorial: If we want better high schools, we have to be honest about their performance. If we want better results from our high schools, a critical vote by the state education board on Thursday will tell us whether we’re on the right track. The...
Massachusetts Gov. Baker pledges smooth transition of power
BOSTON (AP) — Hours after she was elected governor of Massachusetts, Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey met with Republican Gov. Charlie Baker at the Statehouse to discuss the upcoming transfer of power. Healey's election made history. She is the first woman and the first openly gay candidate elected to...
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. November 5, 2022. Kids and adults with behavioral or developmental conditions too often have sparse treatment options. Minnesota’s high-needs kids and their families should have better options than an Airbnb rental when a crisis strikes. Yet for a West St. Paul family this year, the hotel...
New Jersey moves to reinstate controversial black bear hunt
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey plans to reinstate its controversial annual black bear hunt. Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who has long opposed the hunt, announced Thursday that the state’s Fish and Game Council will meet next week to consider game code amendments that would allow the hunt's resumption starting next month. Murphy cited a sharp increase in bear sightings and bear-human interactions, as well as predictions by wildlife officials that the state's bear population could grow to more than 4,000 in the next two years.
Bank ordered to pay $563 million to victims of Petters fraud
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal jury has awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom, according to attorneys who represented bankruptcy trustees. It’s also the largest single verdict or settlement connected to the multi-billion dollar Petters fraud.
Driver held after wild police chase in Southern California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A driver who stole several cars, rammed police cruisers and hit other cars during an hourlong chase across Southern California was arrested after a chase that ended in smoke, flame and gunshots. The wild chase across two counties began about 5 p.m. Wednesday with reports...
PHOTOS — High school football Week 12 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Nov. 10, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
Lorena’s John Henry, Wortham’s Leonard Davis make HSFB Hall of Fame
A pair of Central Texas legends and a Super Bowl MVP are among the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame in Waco next spring. Lorena’s John Henry and Wortham’s Leonard Davis highlight the group, along with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who played his high school ball at Highland Park.
