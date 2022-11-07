ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Hagerstown Men In Custody Following Home Invasion Robbery Involving Child, Police Say

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Denzell Jamare King (left) and Raymon Purnell Taylor Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

A weeks-long investigation into a violent home invasion robbery involving a young girl in Maryland who was forced to call her mom to ask for money has led to the arrest of two Washington County men, authorities announced.

Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, both of Hagerstown, were arrested by members of the Montgomery County Department of Police for their roles in a September robbery, officials said on Monday, Nov. 7.

Shortly before 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 4th District officers responded to the 15400 block of Gallaudet Avenue for the report of a robbery involving a child.

Police say that on the night of the robbery, the child was home alone when two men - later identified as King and Taylor - forced their way into a home, with one grabbing her, throwing her on a bed, and demanding that she call her mom to ask for money.

When the mother answered, investigators say that the two demanded money. After not finding any cash, the two proceeded to allegedly steal a firearm and personal documents before fleeing the home.

The child was able to go to a neighbor’s house to ask for help.

Through the course of the investigation, police say that detectives initially identified King as one of the suspects, and Taylor was later tabbed as the second person allegedly involved.

Both were arrested without incident in the past week.

King and Taylor have both been charged with:

  • Home invasion;
  • Robbery;
  • Second-degree assault;
  • Theft;
  • Other related charges.

King was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond. Taylor is being held at Washington County Detention Center on other charges.

Comments / 6

StateObvi
3d ago

Anything less than 25 years for each is a crime to the public. We clearly cannot legislate people into becoming decent humans or acting with civility. Purnell is 19 for Christ's sake with his entire life ahead of him. He could have been doing anything in the world that night - anything. Instead, his dumba** is out in our community kidnapping a kid and robbing a family. That's what HE chose. Now send a message to him and every aspiring criminal in this state that this stupidity WILL STOP. This is a felony in the commission of another felony - likely in the commission of another. King should expire in prison and Purnell shouldn't see a parole board until he's 45. Hopefully, by that time, we can reassess whether his life has utility amongst society, but as for now, it does not.

Reply
4
Nancy HB
3d ago

Thank God that child wasn’t harmed worse then she was.

Reply
8
 

