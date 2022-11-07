ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of carrying chainsaw, chopping down trees in Greenbelt

AUSTIN, Texas - South Austin residents are disturbed about a homeless man with a chainsaw who has been cutting down trees, they said. Court documents show the man has been arrested multiple times for criminal trespassing. Neighbors said they’re concerned for their safety and want something done. "For the...
Austin police seeking missing man last seen in the Domain area

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 34-year-old last seen on Nov. 1 in the Domain area. Justin Haden was reported missing on Nov. 7. Officials said he was last seen on the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing. Haden...
Residents hope for more action regarding homeless man with chainsaw

AUSTIN, Texas - On Wednesday, FOX 7 brought you the story of neighbors who are concerned because they say a homeless man has been cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. This is the Westgate and Stassney Lane area in South Austin. The neighborhood association president says this has been...
Man sentenced to 20 years after deadly 2020 shooting of girlfriend

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 20 years for murder after the March 2020 shooting death of his girlfriend. Demetrie Mann, 29, was charged with manslaughter after his girlfriend, Lekita Hurd, was shot and killed at a home on Forum Avenue near Wells Branch Parkway on March 22, 2020.
Two men indicted in the murder of Killeen woman visiting son's cemetery

KILLEEN, Texas — UPDATE: Demario Jabar Moore, 20, and Christin Lamar Weston, 18, were indicted Wednesday for the murder of Yolanda N'Gaojia, according to Killeen Police Department. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell County District Attorney Office charged the teenager with murder, according to reports. Officers...
Austin ranked most festive city in U.S.

Austin was ranked the most festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack. The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform. The most festive cities in the U.S. based on the findings...
Man injured in overnight shooting at East Austin car wash

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect who shot and injured a man at an East Austin car wash early Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 1:40 a.m. after a caller reported hearing gunshots at Laserwash Car Wash located at 5423 Cameron Road - just east of Interstate 35 and a few blocks from Dell Children's Medical Center.
Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder

Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life saving measures...
27 Austin Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go

The holiday season continues, wrapping up Halloween, Austinites and those visiting the Austin area are now thinking about their next great meal for Thanksgiving. However, many folks would prefer not to have the pressure of cooking up a beautiful turkey and all the trimmings. Those looking for a place to celebrate Thanksgiving this year won’t have any issues with given the number of Austin restaurants that celebrate the occasion.
