The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
‘Where are you? Are you OK?’ Austin woman intensifies search for missing dad
Laurel Patterson and her friends have been spending hours every day looking for him since he was reported missing Monday.
fox7austin.com
Man accused of carrying chainsaw, chopping down trees in Greenbelt
AUSTIN, Texas - South Austin residents are disturbed about a homeless man with a chainsaw who has been cutting down trees, they said. Court documents show the man has been arrested multiple times for criminal trespassing. Neighbors said they’re concerned for their safety and want something done. "For the...
Austin police seeking missing man last seen in the Domain area
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 34-year-old last seen on Nov. 1 in the Domain area. Justin Haden was reported missing on Nov. 7. Officials said he was last seen on the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing. Haden...
This Texas City Is The Most Festive City In The US
Thumbtack ranked the most festive cities in the US ahead of the holiday season.
fox7austin.com
Residents hope for more action regarding homeless man with chainsaw
AUSTIN, Texas - On Wednesday, FOX 7 brought you the story of neighbors who are concerned because they say a homeless man has been cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. This is the Westgate and Stassney Lane area in South Austin. The neighborhood association president says this has been...
KXAN
Man sentenced to 20 years after deadly 2020 shooting of girlfriend
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 20 years for murder after the March 2020 shooting death of his girlfriend. Demetrie Mann, 29, was charged with manslaughter after his girlfriend, Lekita Hurd, was shot and killed at a home on Forum Avenue near Wells Branch Parkway on March 22, 2020.
Two men indicted in the murder of Killeen woman visiting son's cemetery
KILLEEN, Texas — UPDATE: Demario Jabar Moore, 20, and Christin Lamar Weston, 18, were indicted Wednesday for the murder of Yolanda N'Gaojia, according to Killeen Police Department. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell County District Attorney Office charged the teenager with murder, according to reports. Officers...
Texan who hit officer in head with skateboard during Jan. 6 Capitol riot pleads guilty
HOUSTON — A father and son from Texas pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Editor's note: The video above originally aired in 2021. Jason Douglas Owens, 50, and his son, Grady Douglas Owens, 22, both from Blanco,...
CBS Austin
Austin ranked most festive city in U.S.
Austin was ranked the most festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack. The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform. The most festive cities in the U.S. based on the findings...
City of Austin announces closures for Veterans Day
The City of Austin announced its administrative offices and other municipal facilities would be closed Friday to observe Veterans Day. Officials said regular business hours would resume Monday.
CBS Austin
Man injured in overnight shooting at East Austin car wash
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect who shot and injured a man at an East Austin car wash early Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 1:40 a.m. after a caller reported hearing gunshots at Laserwash Car Wash located at 5423 Cameron Road - just east of Interstate 35 and a few blocks from Dell Children's Medical Center.
Judge sets trial date for Kaitlin Armstrong, accused of murdering pro-cyclist
During a pre-trial hearing, Armstrong’s defense team argued early-obtained evidence was gathered improperly by homicide detectives and thus should not be available for prosecutors to use against Armstrong in her upcoming trial.
fox44news.com
Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life saving measures...
APD, TABC investigate reported assault inside 6th Street bar; friends say victim is in hospital
The Austin Police Department the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) are investigating a reported assault at The 512 on 6th early Sunday morning.
Man commits 2 bank robberies in Austin while wearing fake beard
The Austin Police Department asked for help identifying a man connected to two armed bank robberies—one in northwest Austin and the other in southwest Austin.
Man with 7 warrants arrested in East Austin following SWAT callout
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody following a SWAT callout in East Austin on Tuesday morning. According to the Austin Police Department, a 911 call came in at around 11:20 a.m. reporting a man with warrants at an apartment in the 2500 block of Anken Drive. Nearly...
MAP: How did your neighborhood vote in Austin’s mayoral election?
KXAN analyzed the results in all 255 precincts in which the mayoral race appeared on the ballot.
CBS Austin
Firefighter injured after battling overnight fire at nightclub in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out at a nightclub early Wednesday morning in southeast Austin. AFD crews responded to the Pantheon Lounge & Nightclub located at 1115 Old Bastrop Highway Service Road at around 3:27 a.m. This is just east of US 183.
atasteofkoko.com
27 Austin Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Dinner To-Go
The holiday season continues, wrapping up Halloween, Austinites and those visiting the Austin area are now thinking about their next great meal for Thanksgiving. However, many folks would prefer not to have the pressure of cooking up a beautiful turkey and all the trimmings. Those looking for a place to celebrate Thanksgiving this year won’t have any issues with given the number of Austin restaurants that celebrate the occasion.
CBS Austin
Hays County Sheriff's Office searching for car used to commit mail thefts
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is searching for a car used to commit numerous mail thefts in the Bridlewood Ranches subdivision. The thefts happened on Nov. 3 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. ALSO | Man wearing fake beard robs another Austin bank. Two men were inside the vehicle, which...
