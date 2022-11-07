ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Chadron senior all-class gold medalist commits to South Dakota

Chadron High all-class gold medalist hurdler Xander Provance announced on twitter Thursday night that he has committed to the track program at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. Provance won the Class B 110m hurdles in a time of 14.46 last spring at the Nebraska state track and field...
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Probation check leads to arrest for drug related charges in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested a 29-year-old Norfolk woman for drug charges. The Norfolk Police Division said that on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of Syracuse Ave. to assist probation officers. According to officials, probation officers were at...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Road closure scheduled in Norfolk on First Street

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk announced Wednesday that First street will be closing until summer of 2023. The City said that starting Monday, Nov. 14, a portion of First St. will close for the demolition and construction of the First Street Bridge. The full closure will be between Braasch Avenue and Prospect Avenue.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Race for City Council Ward 4 remains tight, recount likely

The race for Norfolk's Ward 4 seat has been tight and is separated by just two votes as of Thursday. Incumbent Andrew McCarthy says despite the nerves of the waiting game, going against a candidate just as determined as him makes the process exciting. "Well, me and Zach have been...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Clearwater, Wahoo organizations receive funding to support local technology

CLEARWATER, Neb. -- Two Nebraska communities are getting funding to improve their technology. The Foundation for Rural Service, the philanthropic arm of The Rural Broadband Association, made an announcement Thursday declaring the recipients of 31 grants totaling over $142,000 to support projects in rural communities, the largest amount ever granted by the foundation.
CLEARWATER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Car flips, damages residential property in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska neighborhood is cleaning up after a car flipped and landed near a home Thursday afternoon. A mailbox and a home's railing were significantly damaged, and tracks could be seen on multiple yards after the accident in the 2300 block of Highland Avenue in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Local Option Sales Tax appears headed for failure in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- An attempted to used a Local Option Sales Tax to pay for millions of dollars worth of development in Norfolk appears headed for a resounding defeat. As of midnight, unofficial election results in Madison County showed the sales tax measure trailing by 30 percentage points. If approved,...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Convicted murder from Pierce County back in custody after traffic accident

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area announced that a missing inmate has been returned to custody after a traffic accident Wednesday evening. Forty-seven-year-old Christopher Manzer was reported missing earlier Wednesday after not returning from his community job to Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department reported that Manzer...
LINCOLN, NE

