Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
1997: Circuit City plugs into Indianapolis
Circuit City, the nation's largest electronics chain, opened its first store in the Hoosier state on November 12, 1997.
wrtv.com
Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier holiday tradition is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. More than 300 vendors are at the 73rd annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. In addition to shopping opportunities, there's also live entertainment, photos with Santa and more. The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and runs...
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
October prices up 7.7% from 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Consumers paid 7.7% more on all items in October than they did a full year ago. At home, food prices are up 12.4% compared to the same time last year. Month-to-month, the October increase is 0.4%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said that's the smallest monthly increase in this index since December 2021.
'$5 Discount Tuesdays' returning to AMC Theatres through January 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The largest theater chain in the world is bringing back its "$5 Discount Tuesdays" ahead of the holiday movie season. This will give moviegoers the opportunity to see upcoming blockbusters like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" at all AMC locations in the U.S. on Tuesdays for $5, plus tax.
Indianapolis school adopts a cow
INDIANAPOLIS — An IPS school is finding a way to bring the farm into the classroom by adopting a calf from northern Indiana. The program is helping elementary school students explore STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields early on. "Oh! Did you hear that cow? Oh my goodness,"...
$3.5 million going into downtown Indy for public safety, cleanliness and outreach
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is going to invest $3.5 million in downtown public safety, cleanliness and outreach. City leaders said the plan is being paid for from the $420 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act. "That includes overtime for additional off duty IMPD bike patrol. It...
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
Good News: Avon American Legion Post 145
AVON, Ind. — Veterans Day is Friday. 13News has been honoring those who have served our country and we thank them for their service. We're also listening to those heroes as they share wisdom and their stories of hope. 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited American Legion Post 145 in...
korncountry.com
Sheriff Matt Myers throws hat into ring to become Columbus mayor
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says that he would like to become the mayor of the City of Columbus. He made the announcement Wednesday night in the upper room at Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum. Myers, who will be succeeded by Chris Lane as sheriff,...
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were: 28-45-53-56-69 […]
Louis Tomlinson making Indianapolis tour stop in June 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Louis Tomlinson announced North American tour dates for his "Faith In The Future World Tour" Thursday, and he'll make a stop in Indianapolis in June 2023. Tomlinson, a former One Direction band member, will perform at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
korncountry.com
Tony Moravec, local businessman and philanthropist, dies
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Tony Moravec, successful Columbus businessman, entrepreneur, and champion for various community-centric causes, has died at the age of 72. The local philanthropist was found dead in his truck near the Factory 12 Event Loft parking lot on Tuesday night, as reported by The Republic. Moravec was...
Ground broken on development to address homelessness in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Horizon House broke ground Thursday on a new development addressing the ongoing issue of homelessness in Indianapolis. The organization said permanent housing is a key part of the solution to get more unhoused Hoosiers off the street. "Taking the most vulnerable and solving that housing crisis is...
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
Lafayette Square Mall reopening delayed
As work on transforming the former Lafayette Square Mall into Window to the World continues, developers now say it will not open later this month as originally planned.
clintoncountydailynews.com
A Closer Look: Winski Brothers
A name that has been in Frankfort for over 80 years underwent an ownership change a little over a year ago. Purchasing the Winski Recycling Business at the end of the pandemic, Jim Byers has made quite an impact on a side of town that is although on the way up one that has seen better days.
'Overwhelming support' | Formerly homeless veteran works to help fellow Hoosier veterans
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of veterans around the country are currently homeless, many struggling here at home after serving our nation. An Indianapolis veteran has found a way to build her life back up after dealing with grief and homelessness, now making it her mission to help her fellow veterans the same way others helped her.
wrtv.com
A race to the finish: a construction update for the massive I-69 infrastructure project south of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive, new interstate project south of Indianapolis is on track to open by the end of 2024, according to INDOT officials. Johnson County business owner, Josh McCarty, is used to a lot of noise, dirt and heavy machinery. His company, McCarty Mulch and Stone, sits on...
