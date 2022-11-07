ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

wrtv.com

Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier holiday tradition is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. More than 300 vendors are at the 73rd annual Christmas Gift + Hobby Show. In addition to shopping opportunities, there's also live entertainment, photos with Santa and more. The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 9 and runs...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

October prices up 7.7% from 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Consumers paid 7.7% more on all items in October than they did a full year ago. At home, food prices are up 12.4% compared to the same time last year. Month-to-month, the October increase is 0.4%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said that's the smallest monthly increase in this index since December 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'$5 Discount Tuesdays' returning to AMC Theatres through January 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The largest theater chain in the world is bringing back its "$5 Discount Tuesdays" ahead of the holiday movie season. This will give moviegoers the opportunity to see upcoming blockbusters like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" at all AMC locations in the U.S. on Tuesdays for $5, plus tax.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis school adopts a cow

INDIANAPOLIS — An IPS school is finding a way to bring the farm into the classroom by adopting a calf from northern Indiana. The program is helping elementary school students explore STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields early on. "Oh! Did you hear that cow? Oh my goodness,"...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Good News: Avon American Legion Post 145

AVON, Ind. — Veterans Day is Friday. 13News has been honoring those who have served our country and we thank them for their service. We're also listening to those heroes as they share wisdom and their stories of hope. 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited American Legion Post 145 in...
AVON, IN
korncountry.com

Sheriff Matt Myers throws hat into ring to become Columbus mayor

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says that he would like to become the mayor of the City of Columbus. He made the announcement Wednesday night in the upper room at Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum. Myers, who will be succeeded by Chris Lane as sheriff,...
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were: 28-45-53-56-69 […]
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Louis Tomlinson making Indianapolis tour stop in June 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Louis Tomlinson announced North American tour dates for his "Faith In The Future World Tour" Thursday, and he'll make a stop in Indianapolis in June 2023. Tomlinson, a former One Direction band member, will perform at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Tony Moravec, local businessman and philanthropist, dies

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Tony Moravec, successful Columbus businessman, entrepreneur, and champion for various community-centric causes, has died at the age of 72. The local philanthropist was found dead in his truck near the Factory 12 Event Loft parking lot on Tuesday night, as reported by The Republic. Moravec was...
COLUMBUS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

A Closer Look: Winski Brothers

A name that has been in Frankfort for over 80 years underwent an ownership change a little over a year ago. Purchasing the Winski Recycling Business at the end of the pandemic, Jim Byers has made quite an impact on a side of town that is although on the way up one that has seen better days.
FRANKFORT, IN

