wbrc.com
Virus ‘triple threat’ affecting people of all ages
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Odds are you have either had or know someone with the flu, COVID-19 or even Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It is not going anywhere soon, according to medical experts. The mother of a baby with RSV is glad to see the light at the end of...
apr.org
Fungus fans unite at Alabama's first ever Mushroom Festival
Alabama has its share of annual events. There’s the Boll Weevil festival in Enterprise. The town of Opp holds its rattlesnake rodeo every year. And visitors to Gulf Shores can take in the National Shrimp Festival. If fungus is your thing, you can add the Alabama Mushroom Festival to your list. APR graduate student intern Cori Yonge takes us to the inaugural event where fans, both serious and novice, gathered recently to talk all things mushrooms.
wbrc.com
UAB doctor reacts to CDC’s new guidance on opioid prescribing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Centers for Disease Control has changed its guidance on prescribing opioids. The agency recommending how and when to prescribe the drugs, as well as the pros and cons of them. The CDC said its new guidance is a recommendation, not a mandate – and it...
wbrc.com
New medical clinic coming to Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A new affordable health care option if you live in Alabaster. The Cahaba Medical Care facility will initially provide pediatric care, women’s health services, and mental healthcare. This will be Cahaba’s first location in Shelby County, where they will be establishing comprehensive primary care that...
wvtm13.com
Cold blast drops temperatures over 50 degrees by the weekend
Passing clouds and patchy early Tuesday for the eclipse and one more day of near-record warmth before Fall returns. Check the video forecast for the latest. The first six days of ‘no chill’ November averaged a staggering 9.4ºF above average. Monday added to that with a record high temperature, and Tuesday piles on again before this unusually warm, muggy weather gets the boot from a cold front.
“Little Talladega” is the Ultimate Family Airbnb Playground
Wait until you lay your eyes on this SUPER EXCLUSIVE Airbnb. The “Little Talladega” is the ultimate family playground. This Airbnb is named perfectly named “Little Talladega.” Just look at the racing vibes you get from this total view of the property picture. It is filled...
Neighbors say abandoned building in the Wahouma neighborhood becoming a safety concern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham woman believes that an abandoned building in her neighborhood is becoming a hotspot for trash and crime. After several failed attempts to get help from the city and police, she decided to call CBS 42’s Your Voice, Your Station team to find out what’s keeping city leaders from fixing it. […]
thebamabuzz.com
5 events in Tuscaloosa to get you in the holiday spirit
As holiday decorations are popping up over town and the hot chocolate cravings begin, you know the holiday season is right around the corner. It doesn’t get much better than celebrating the holidays in Tuscaloosa with your family and friends. Tuscaloosa is making sure this holiday season is going to be extra special with several fun events planned. Keep reading for more details.
wbhm.org
Teens say Birmingham’s gun violence takes a heavy toll
When students filed into the auditorium at George Washington Carver High School for an assembly, Jacob Woods sat towards the back. This fall, the Birmingham Urban League launched a 100 Days of Non-violence Tour to help high school students process the current rise in gun violence in the city. Carver, where Jacob is a sophomore, was the first stop.
‘They love you no matter what’
HOLLY POND, Ala. – Holly Pond’s Fortner Farm, owned by Stephanie and Benny Fortner, is a petting zoo that welcomes visitors to learn about the wide variety of animals on the farm, including goats, pigs, mini zebus, cows, emus, baby doll sheep, mini donkeys, a mini pony, bunnies and chickens. Visitors are advised that they will get dirty and to dress accordingly, said Stephanie Fortner “We get in the pasture; we don’t feed through the fence.” Fortner works with each of her animals from the time they are babies to get them used to being around people. “From day one you’ve got...
birminghamtimes.com
How Birmingham’s Cody D. Short Found a Home at WBHM 90.3 FM
As the local government and community reporter for WBHM 90.3 FM Birmingham, and a native daughter of the city, Cody D. Short sees her responsibility as more than to deliver the news. “I’m personally invested in what happens to the people who live in Birmingham,” she said. “I have a...
Bham Now
Children’s of Alabama receives a $600K donation to start a new cleft therapy treatment
Children’s of Alabama just received a generous donation of $600K on behalf of The Bill and Pam Smith Family Foundation. The gift will help Children’s to offer specialized Nasoalveolar Molding (NAM) services to the Birmingham region. Keep reading to learn why Bill and Pam were motivated to donate and how it will improve Children’s of Alabama.
birminghamtimes.com
‘We Got Married at 8 o’clock in the Morning…the Concept was ‘Morning Glory’’
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
wbrc.com
Winn Dixie offering affordable Thanksgiving meals
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winn-Dixie grocery stores are celebrating Thanksgiving by making holiday meal planning easier and more affordable. The grocer is offering deals on Thanksgiving turkeys, hams, and other holiday essentials. Now through Nov. 22, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering holiday meals for under $30 with everything you need...
wbrc.com
Downtown Birmingham YMCA permanently closing current facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - YMCA of Greater Birmingham has announced that the Downtown YMCA facility will be closing permanently at the end of this year. In a statement, to Y members, the YMCA identified lingering effects of the pandemic as one of the factors that led to the decision. The...
Bham Now
Meet the family behind Smith’s Variety—a Crestline favorite since 1950
A quaint store brimming with toys, candy, party goods and everything in between is nestled in Crestline Village. The sign’s red and white letters may be shiny and new, but Smith’s Variety has been part of this community since 1950. Read on to learn how this one family has continued its legacy.
wbrc.com
VA patients receive special gift ahead of Veterans Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In honor of Veteran’s Day, Norton’s Florist is continuing its tradition of surprising veteran patients at the Birmingham VA Medical Center with a special gift. Today, Norton’s gave out 100 red rose bud vases to the patients of the VA. Along with today’s...
Bham Now
Never put these 3 things down the drain + where Jefferson County residents can recycle grease
Never, ever put fats, oils or grease (FOG) down your drain. It’ll clog your pipes, causing overflows and backups. Luckily, Jefferson County residents have some great options for where we can recycle grease. Keep reading for all the details. Stay out of the FOG + recycle grease in Jefferson...
wbrc.com
BWWB plans to restart collecting on overdue bills in January
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) plans to restart collections efforts on customers with overdue bills starting January 17, according to a presentation BWWB management will make to the full board Wednesday afternoon. General Manager Michael Johnson is scheduled to present his response to the audit conducted...
