Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Virus ‘triple threat’ affecting people of all ages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Odds are you have either had or know someone with the flu, COVID-19 or even Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It is not going anywhere soon, according to medical experts. The mother of a baby with RSV is glad to see the light at the end of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
apr.org

Fungus fans unite at Alabama's first ever Mushroom Festival

Alabama has its share of annual events. There’s the Boll Weevil festival in Enterprise. The town of Opp holds its rattlesnake rodeo every year. And visitors to Gulf Shores can take in the National Shrimp Festival. If fungus is your thing, you can add the Alabama Mushroom Festival to your list. APR graduate student intern Cori Yonge takes us to the inaugural event where fans, both serious and novice, gathered recently to talk all things mushrooms.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

UAB doctor reacts to CDC’s new guidance on opioid prescribing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Centers for Disease Control has changed its guidance on prescribing opioids. The agency recommending how and when to prescribe the drugs, as well as the pros and cons of them. The CDC said its new guidance is a recommendation, not a mandate – and it...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

New medical clinic coming to Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A new affordable health care option if you live in Alabaster. The Cahaba Medical Care facility will initially provide pediatric care, women’s health services, and mental healthcare. This will be Cahaba’s first location in Shelby County, where they will be establishing comprehensive primary care that...
ALABASTER, AL
wvtm13.com

Cold blast drops temperatures over 50 degrees by the weekend

Passing clouds and patchy early Tuesday for the eclipse and one more day of near-record warmth before Fall returns. Check the video forecast for the latest. The first six days of ‘no chill’ November averaged a staggering 9.4ºF above average. Monday added to that with a record high temperature, and Tuesday piles on again before this unusually warm, muggy weather gets the boot from a cold front.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

5 events in Tuscaloosa to get you in the holiday spirit

As holiday decorations are popping up over town and the hot chocolate cravings begin, you know the holiday season is right around the corner. It doesn’t get much better than celebrating the holidays in Tuscaloosa with your family and friends. Tuscaloosa is making sure this holiday season is going to be extra special with several fun events planned. Keep reading for more details.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbhm.org

Teens say Birmingham’s gun violence takes a heavy toll

When students filed into the auditorium at George Washington Carver High School for an assembly, Jacob Woods sat towards the back. This fall, the Birmingham Urban League launched a 100 Days of Non-violence Tour to help high school students process the current rise in gun violence in the city. Carver, where Jacob is a sophomore, was the first stop.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘They love you no matter what’

HOLLY POND, Ala. – Holly Pond’s Fortner Farm, owned by Stephanie and Benny Fortner, is a petting zoo that welcomes visitors to learn about the wide variety of animals on the farm, including goats, pigs, mini zebus, cows, emus, baby doll sheep, mini donkeys, a mini pony, bunnies and chickens.   Visitors are advised that they will get dirty and to dress accordingly, said Stephanie Fortner “We get in the pasture; we don’t feed through the fence.”  Fortner works with each of her animals from the time they are babies to get them used to being around people. “From day one you’ve got...
HOLLY POND, AL
birminghamtimes.com

How Birmingham’s Cody D. Short Found a Home at WBHM 90.3 FM

As the local government and community reporter for WBHM 90.3 FM Birmingham, and a native daughter of the city, Cody D. Short sees her responsibility as more than to deliver the news. “I’m personally invested in what happens to the people who live in Birmingham,” she said. “I have a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Winn Dixie offering affordable Thanksgiving meals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Winn-Dixie grocery stores are celebrating Thanksgiving by making holiday meal planning easier and more affordable. The grocer is offering deals on Thanksgiving turkeys, hams, and other holiday essentials. Now through Nov. 22, all Winn-Dixie stores are offering holiday meals for under $30 with everything you need...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Downtown Birmingham YMCA permanently closing current facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - YMCA of Greater Birmingham has announced that the Downtown YMCA facility will be closing permanently at the end of this year. In a statement, to Y members, the YMCA identified lingering effects of the pandemic as one of the factors that led to the decision. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

VA patients receive special gift ahead of Veterans Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In honor of Veteran’s Day, Norton’s Florist is continuing its tradition of surprising veteran patients at the Birmingham VA Medical Center with a special gift. Today, Norton’s gave out 100 red rose bud vases to the patients of the VA. Along with today’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

BWWB plans to restart collecting on overdue bills in January

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) plans to restart collections efforts on customers with overdue bills starting January 17, according to a presentation BWWB management will make to the full board Wednesday afternoon. General Manager Michael Johnson is scheduled to present his response to the audit conducted...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

