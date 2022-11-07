ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labour attempt to force Sunak to reveal what he knew about Braverman

By Kate Devlin
 3 days ago

Labour will attempt to use a vote in the House of Commons to force Rishi Sunak to reveal what he knew about Suella Braverman ’s security lapses when he re-appointed her home secretary .

The prime minister is facing questions about his judgement after he put her in his cabinet just days after she was forced to resign for a breach of the ministerial code.

Since then she has admitted that she sent official government documents to her private email on six different occasions.

There have also been reports that she was the subject of several leak inquiries and the embattled home secretary has also been forced to deny that she disregarded legal advice over overcrowding during the Kent asylum centre crisis.

Labour has demanded Mr Sunak set out what he knew and when, following claims Mr Sunak did a ‘deal’ with Ms Braverman when he secured her vital support for his drive to become PM.

The party’s motion calls on the government to share with parliament, or the Intelligence and Security Committee, the relevant government security and risk assessments, as well as the information given to the prime minister before her reappointment.

The vote comes as Mr Sunak faces further pressure over his reappointment of Sir Gavin Williamson to the cabinet at the same time as Ms Braverman.

Sir Gavin has come under fire in recent days over agreesive messages he sent his own party’s former chief whip.

The shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, said: "The public look to the Home Office to keep them, their families, and their communities safe.

“But for Rishi Sunak to reappoint Suella Braverman as home secretary just six days after she broke the ministerial code, against advice and in the light of these further reports about security and code breaches, was just irresponsible. It shows that neither the prime minister nor the home secretary are taking security and public safety seriously enough.

"Reappointing Gavin Williamson to the Cabinet Office which covers cybersecurity and the National Security Council when he was sacked in the past over a security council leak is even more inexplicable and compounds the problem.

"This is why we need to know whether Rishi Sunak even considered questions about security or the ministerial code when making his Cabinet appointments.

“Tory MPs must not vote to hide the answers. Security is too important for a grubby political deal which puts party ahead of country."

Sunak told to apologise after ex-minister’s ‘racial slur’ sparks diplomatic row

Rishi Sunak’s first overseas summit with other world leaders risks being undermined by a diplomatic row over a ‘crass racial slur’ used by a former Tory minister. The Independent can reveal that the Japanese government complained about the comments, made in the House of Commons by ex-armed forces minister Mark Francois, and demanded a correction. Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has now called on Mr Sunak to apologise on behalf of his party before next week’s G20, where he is expected to come face to face with the Japanese prime minister. Japan is one of the UK’s closest...
Boris Johnson worst PM in my 40 years, says ex-Foreign Office chief

The former head of Britain’s diplomatic service said Boris Johnson was the worst prime minister he worked under during his almost 40 year-stint in government.Sir Simon McDonald – who served under seven Tory and Labour prime ministers – said Mr Johnson was a “charismatic” but “chaotic” leader.“[Margaret] Thatcher was the best and Johnson was the worst,” Lord McDonald told Sky News in a revealing interview.Sir Simon, who started as a diplomat in 1982 and became permanent under-secretary at the Foreign Office until 2020, said all seven PMs he served under were “good at some things and weak at others”.Ms Thatcher...
Brexit blues: From Wetherspoon to Next, the company bosses who loved Leave until reality hit

To say Brexit was one of the most divisive issues in recent British history would be an understatement. Battle lines were drawn between Leave and Remain before the historic 2016 vote that led to the UK - eventually - tumbling out of the EU. But six years on, reality is kicking in and some of the most ardent Brexiteers - including the heads of major UK employers - are starting to change their tune. From immigration overhauls to drastic travel changes, some who ardently campaigned to exit the bloc, are now declaring “this is not the Brexit we wanted.”...
Police issue no fines over mid-lockdown festive gathering at Conservative HQ

Scotland Yard is taking no action against former mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey and other attendees of a mid-lockdown gathering at Conservative Party headquarters.Mr Bailey, who is believed to be in line for a peerage, and Tory aides were seen posing for a photo while raising glasses beside buffet food while London was under coronavirus rules.Several of them wore festive hats, and one was in a House of Commons Christmas jumper as they smiled for the camera while indoor socialising was banned in December 2020.But the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday that officers found “insufficient evidence to disprove...
Toff and Stanley Johnson think Matt Hancock could win I’m a Celebrity

Georgina Toffolo and Stanley Johnson think Matt Hancock could win I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.Toffolo (aka Toff) and Johson – who is Boris Johnson’s father – took part in the reality series five years ago. Toff went on to win the competition.During an interview with This Morning on Friday 4 November, Toff who has been a member of the Tory party since she was at school, said: “I’ve never been more embarrassed about this Conservative Party, ever.”“What Matt is doing is, I think, showing to the country that the man who was meant to be in...
Ireland’s top court rules Canadian trade deal in breach of constitution

Ireland’s top court has ruled that ratification of an EU-Canada trade agreement would be in breach of the Irish constitution.Legal action was taken against the State by Green Party TD Patrick Costello.A vote in the Irish parliament’s lower house to ratify the deal was postponed in December 2020 and February 2021, amid fears it could cause a split in the coalition Government over the Green Party’s environmental concerns.In a majority ruling of four judges to three, the Supreme Court found that the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) “constitutes a clear disregard of the Constitution”.Six judges on the panel suggested...
Voices: A message to Rishi Sunak, from parents everywhere

Mumblings of increasing the ratio of children to staff in childcare settings have been rattling the walls of parliament for weeks. Dressed up as a sheep in wolf’s clothing, this is the policy of parents’ nightmares, masquerading as a solution for the eye-wateringly expensive childcare system – the second-most expensive in the world, no less.Right now, parents are struggling to pay the bills: for 62 per cent of parents, childcare costs are the same as or more than their mortgage, and one in four parents are skipping meals or forgoing heating or fuel to be able to foot their...
Voices: ‘Recession’ is far too mild a term for what Britain is about to face

The cake is shrinking. The UK is probably in recession, and, as the Bank of England predicted the other day, the misery will probably last until 2025, the longest such run of contraction in a century. As the new chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned, the country now faces a “tough road ahead”. That’s putting it lightly. It is a grim outlook, for living standards, for the public finances and public services – and for hopes that Brexit would unleash a higher trend rate of economic growth. Britain is suffering from the exact same set of problems as the rest...
UK economy shrinks amid fears of longest recession since records began

The UK economy shrank in the latest quarter, official figures show – marking the first step in a long recession expected in the year ahead.A country will not officially be in recession until the economy contracts for two quarters in a row, but the Bank of England forecasts Britain to be in one by the end of the year.Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank by 0.2 per cent between July and September, compared to growth of 0.2 per cent in the previous three months.The Office for National Statistics said GDP had fallen by 0.6 per cent in September, in part due to...
Military set to fill in for Border Force guards during winter strikes

Britain’s military has been placed on stand-by to fill in for Border Force officials if planned strikes by government staff go ahead this winter.Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union bosses warn of “extraordinary disruption” at airports and key ports like Dover after members voted for industrial action.Some 100,000 workers in over 120 government departments and public bodies – including the Home Office and Border Force – are set to walk out over pay in a series of “sustained” strikes.Home secretary Suella Braverman has signed off on the training of armed forces personnel to work at ports and airports, according to...
