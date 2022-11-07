ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

2 teens, 17 and 15, arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn Dr in VB; 5-year-old witnessed shooting

By Julius Ayo, Courtney Ingalls, Hayley Milon
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IAtXJ_0j2DDkzb00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested two teens following a shooting Saturday evening that took the life of one man in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6 p.m. in the 4600 block of Staghorn Drive. Police say the victim, later identified as 21-year-old Norfolk resident Richard Cantey, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, both boys, have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The 17-year-old has been charged with felony murder, attempted robbery, and possession of a stolen vehicle. The 15-year-old has been charged with felony murder, attempted robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Both are currently being held at the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jNqi_0j2DDkzb00
Photo Courtesy: Chris Omahen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCqv7_0j2DDkzb00
Photo Courtesy: Chris Omahen

The two defendants appeared before a judge Monday in Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. A neighbor told 10 On Your Side’s Hayley Milon that his 5-year-old son saw the shooting occur from his bedroom window.

“As a father, you try to shield your kids from stuff like that. To find out that your son was able to see that from start to finish, it’s a little nerve-wracking. I’m glad the police were able to handle that from start to finish,” the father said.

Another neighbor said she was shaken by the killing, especially given how young the teens are.

“It’s very sad that they are doing these types of things. I want them to go to school. Get out of school and not walk around with a gun and be so mad about something that you actually have to shoot someone,” Carteiusa Wheeler said.

Wheeler said she and other neighbors did not know Cantey or the two teens charged.
The teens are due back in court for a detention hearing on Nov. 11.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

NN Police make arrest in Garden Drive shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man was arrested early Tuesday morning following an investigation into a shooting that took place on Garden Drive less than two hours earlier. Dartanion Revels, 28, of Newport News, was charged with one count each of assault: malicious, victim severely injured, the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, firearm: reckless handling and firearm: shooting in a public place causing injury, according to police.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Police chase ends with crash in Portsmouth

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One juvenile faces several criminal charges and two others were apprehended Tuesday after a crash following the police pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Chesapeake Police said officers found a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Sparrow and Indian River roads and tried to stop the vehicle.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News police search for burglary suspect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a smoke shop on Halloween. Police say the man entered Tobacco and Vape, which is located at 56 Newmarket Square, around 4:28 p.m. and stole smoking materials from the business. An employee tried to stop the man from taking […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested

One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. WAVY News 10. No one hurt after boat drifts toward MMMBT. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
shoredailynews.com

Northampton Sheriff seeking public help to find 14 year old wanted in shooting involving law enforcement

Sheriff David Doughty and the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a juvenile wanted for attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, attempted murder by a mob, attempted malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding by mob, shooting an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police seek 2 suspects in 3 ABC store burglaries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police detectives are looking for two men who are connected to three burglaries that have taken place at ABC stores in the city over the past two days. Police said the first took place around 1:15 a.m. Monday when a man reportedly entered an...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach police seize guns, drugs from 'pop-up shop'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said officers confiscated five guns, bags of marijuana and edibles Saturday night after they pulled over several people. The arrests happened after people left a "pop-up shop" near Dorset Avenue off Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a spokeswoman for the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy