2 teens, 17 and 15, arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn Dr in VB; 5-year-old witnessed shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested two teens following a shooting Saturday evening that took the life of one man in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6 p.m. in the 4600 block of Staghorn Drive. Police say the victim, later identified as 21-year-old Norfolk resident Richard Cantey, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, both boys, have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

The 17-year-old has been charged with felony murder, attempted robbery, and possession of a stolen vehicle. The 15-year-old has been charged with felony murder, attempted robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Both are currently being held at the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center.

The two defendants appeared before a judge Monday in Virginia Beach Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. A neighbor told 10 On Your Side’s Hayley Milon that his 5-year-old son saw the shooting occur from his bedroom window.

“As a father, you try to shield your kids from stuff like that. To find out that your son was able to see that from start to finish, it’s a little nerve-wracking. I’m glad the police were able to handle that from start to finish,” the father said.

Another neighbor said she was shaken by the killing, especially given how young the teens are.

“It’s very sad that they are doing these types of things. I want them to go to school. Get out of school and not walk around with a gun and be so mad about something that you actually have to shoot someone,” Carteiusa Wheeler said.

Wheeler said she and other neighbors did not know Cantey or the two teens charged.

The teens are due back in court for a detention hearing on Nov. 11.

