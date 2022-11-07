ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Massive fire, explosions erupt at Glynn Co. chemical plant, neighborhoods evacuated

By Dajhea Jones
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8tDt_0j2DDgSh00

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A chemical plant is currently ablaze in Glynn County, prompting evacuation and shelter-in-place orders from local law enforcement.

According to the Glynn County Police Department, the Symrise chemical plant at Colonel’s Island has been evacuated and multiple explosions have been reported. The plant is just off Highway 17 in Brunswick.

Both Glynn County and Jacksonville officials provided an update at a press conference on Monday morning.

Officials say the call came in around 4 a.m. on Monday morning. Less than 10 people were working at the plant when the fire broke out, and none of them were injured. Authorities say one firefighter was hospitalized due to exhaustion from fighting the fire.

Authorities believe the fire should burn out but wind shift remains a concern due to the plumes of the chemical hydrogen peroxide pinene, which is used in fragrances.

Glynn County officials say area neighborhoods within a 3-mile radius of the plant remain under a shelter-in-place, while about 100 households in neighborhoods within a 1-mile radius have been asked to evacuate.

The Camden County Emergency Management Agency has opened up a shelter center for evacuees at the Camden PSA Rec Center located at 1050 Wildcat Drive in Kingsland. Officials say no one has shown up to the shelter at this time.

Fire departments from multiple nearby towns have been called to the scene, including a hazmat team from as far away as Jacksonville.

This is a developing story. WSAV has a crew en route to the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
First Coast News

Explosions, massive fire at Symrise Plant in Brunswick, firefighter injured

Firefighters and hazmat crews are on the scene of an explosion at the Symrise chemical plant in Brunswick Friday morning. The plant has been evacuated. A one-mile evacuation zone has been ordered in the area and a three-mile shelter in place radius has been enacted, Glynn County Communication Director Katie Baasen told First Coast News. The fire has been contained, she said, adding that it's still a "big fire."
BRUNSWICK, GA
News4Jax.com

Person dies after altercation inside home, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person died Wednesday after an altercation inside a home, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. According to police, just before 2 a.m., Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to a person in need of medical assistance on University Boulevard North in Arlington and found a male who was unresponsive.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man shot after answering the door at Panama Park business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the Panama Park area on Wednesday night. Police said the incident happened in the 6600 block of N Main Street at Hip Hop Fish and Chicken. When they arrived, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB evening headlines for November 7, 2022

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Public Information Officer Capt. Eric Prosswimmer, center, speaks at a news briefing Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Brunswick, Ga. A large fire burned inside a chemical plant where authorities ordered nearby neighborhoods to evacuate because of threats from toxic smoke and potential explosions. Emergency responders safely evacuated a small handful of employees working when the fire broke out at about 4 a.m. Monday at the plant outside the port city of Brunswick, Ga., said Prosswimmer, who was on the scene with fire crews from Jacksonville, Fla., sent to help.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Action News Jax

TIMELINE: Tropical Storm Nicole updates from Nov. 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. CLICK HERE FOR WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 LIVE UPDATES. Here are the latest updates on Nicole from Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh:. No direct Nicole impacts through tonight into midday Wed. Direct...
FLORIDA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Most Recent Glynn County Food Service Inspections Oct 28 – Nov 6, 2022

All reports are public information, published by the Georgia Department of Public Health, and posted in a conspicuous location at the establishment. Any questions about scores should be directed to the Department of Public Health. Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

1 dead, 1 injured in Brunswick shooting, Glynn County police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a shooting killed a man and injured a woman Wednesday night. According to a news release from the police, officers were flagged down by a woman around 11 p.m. near Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive. Officers pulled over to her silver, four-door sedan and discovered that the woman and her passenger had been shot.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy