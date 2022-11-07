Read full article on original website
Why Tesla Shares Dropped Below $200 Monday
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is already dealing with COVID-19-related issues at its most productive facility in Shanghai, China. But other factors are weighing on the stock today, too. That has led to a decline in the shares this morning, with the stock reaching its lowest level in 18 months. As of 11:43 a.m. ET Monday, Tesla shares were down 5%.
3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now
Considering how the market is doing these days, it's not very hard to find stocks with a price tag of less than $300. Some of these are excellent buying opportunities, and others are value traps. Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums.
AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report
The odds were stacked against Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) leading up to its third-quarter 2022 earnings report. The slump in personal computer (PC) sales was all set to wreck this fast-growing chipmaker's momentum. But it looks as if the company did well enough to earn investors' vote of confidence.
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
Is Comcast Stock A Buy At $32?
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stock has had a tough year, declining by close to 38% since early January. While the broader markets have taken a beating due to rising interest rates, Comcast’s bread and butter broadband business has faced considerable pressure in recent months, as the boom witnessed through the Covid-19 pandemic and the work-from-home trend have cooled off. Moreover, competition for fixed-wireless broadband services from wireless carriers has been mounting, hurting the company. Over Q3, the most recently reported quarter, Comcast added just about 14,000 customers, down from 300,000 additions in Q3 2021. In comparison, T-Mobile added over 500,000 home internet customers in Q3 2022. The performance of Comcast’s media business has also been a bit of a mixed bag. Sales declined over Q3 due to a tough comparison with last year, when Comcast covered the Tokyo Olympics. Moreover, with the U.S. economy remaining on a weak footing and inflation remaining stubbornly high, it’s likely that advertising spending will remain under some pressure. Comcast’s cable TV business has also been on the decline, with the company losing 561,000 subscribers over Q3, as the secular trend of cord-cutting continues.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Rockwell Automation, Astec Industries and Woodward
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/22, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Symbol: ROK), Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE), and Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Rockwell Automation, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.18 on 12/12/22, Astec Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 12/2/22, and Woodward, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 11/28/22. As a percentage of ROK's recent stock price of $252.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when ROK shares open for trading on 11/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for ASTE to open 0.30% lower in price and for WWD to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.
Crypto's white knight lost 94% of his wealth in a single day
Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto entrepreneur known for providing a financial lifeline to struggling firms in the industry, is now in need of a bailout himself.
Why Plug Power Shares Dropped Today
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares spiked over 10% this morning after the hydrogen and fuel cell system company reported third-quarter earnings last night. That brief pop didn't hold, though, as investors absorbed details from the report. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was down 1.2% on the day.
Should Investors Buy the Dip on Shopify Stock?
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock is down a whopping 77.5% year to date and is one of the most visible victims of the 2022 bear market -- outpacing the Nasdaq Composite's decline of 33.8% for the same period. While most e-commerce companies face challenges like high inflation and shifting consumer behavior, Shopify looks particularly vulnerable. Let's explore why.
Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.57 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this biopharmaceutical company would post...
Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.33 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $2.01. This compares to loss of $2.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 33.83%....
Rithm Capital's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Rithm Capital Corp's 7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: RITM.PRB) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $18.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.21% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, RITM.PRB was trading at a 23.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.25% in the "Real Estate" category.
Continental AG Slips To Net Loss In Q3, Backs FY22 View; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Shares of Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) were losing around 2 percent in the early morning trading in Germany after the automotive supplier and tire manufacturer reported Thursday a loss in its third quarter, compared to last year's profit, despite higher sales. The company further maintained fiscal 2022 forecast. The...
Deutsche Telekom Lifts FY22 View Again After Higher Q3 Results; But Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Deutsche Telekom AG reported Thursday significantly higher profit in its third quarter with improved revenues. Further, the German telecom major lifted its dividend, and also raised fiscal 2022 guidance for the third time in the current financial year. Meanwhile, the shares were losing around 3 percent in the morning trading in Germany.
Top Analyst Reports for Meta Platforms, Becton Dickinson & CME Group
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) and CME Group (CME). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
WHR Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Wednesday, shares of Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $7), with the stock changing hands as low as $137.79 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
