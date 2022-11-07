ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were pronounced dead Thursday morning after the two were shocked by downed power lines in Conway, according to officials. Crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue where deputies located a man who was unresponsive after he exited a vehicle and made contact with a downed live power line, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. A woman who was traveling with the man was also shocked, deputies said.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO