orangeobserver.com
County issues lake advisory
Orange County is issuing a precautionary lake advisory due to Hurricane Nicole. Keep boats at idle speed and be cautious of submerged and floating structures. The purpose of this advisory is to protect public health and property. Contact [email protected] for more information. All public boat ramps under the control...
click orlando
Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed
The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
orangeobserver.com
Winter Garden cancels commission meeting ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
The city commission meeting, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, has been canceled due to the approaching storm. The city of Winter Garden has announced the cancelation of its city commission meeting this week. The meeting, which was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, has been...
orangeobserver.com
Oakland offering sandbags at Town Hall
The town of Oakland is offering a maximum of three sandbags to each town address Tuesday, Nov. 8, in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. They are available inside Town Hall, 230 N. Tubb St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as long as supplies last. The sandbag fill site is...
Osceola County residents flooded by Ian fear more damage from Nicole
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County leaders are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Nicole. The main concern is over flooding that impacted communities, including the Good Samaritan Village. Dozens of people in the 55-and-over community were forced to evacuate after historic flooding from Hurricane Ian. Channel 9...
orangeobserver.com
Sandbags available in Winter Garden
The city is providing up to 10 filled bags until noon Wednesday, Nov. 9. In preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole, the city of Winter Garden is offering up to 10 free sandbags. Residents showing proof of Winter Garden residency can pick up the pre-filled bags at a drive-up location at the Public Services Complex, 880 W. Bay St. until noon Wednesday, Nov. 9.
fox35orlando.com
I-4 lanes reopen after pothole diverts traffic in Seminole County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Drivers along westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Seminole County were advised of a pothole that had opened up on the roadway just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic was forced traffic to merge into one lane prompting rush hour delays, while the hole was assessed. The...
WESH
Sanford officials concerned about Lake Monroe flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Many of our local communities are just starting to recover from the extreme flooding that Hurricane Ian caused. Now, people are bracing for the waters to rise again. Parts of the waterfront in Sanford are still pretty messy from Hurricane Ian. The road on East...
click orlando
2 electrocuted by downed power lines in Conway; 1-year-old found unharmed in victims’ vehicle, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were pronounced dead Thursday morning after the two were shocked by downed power lines in Conway, according to officials. Crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue where deputies located a man who was unresponsive after he exited a vehicle and made contact with a downed live power line, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. A woman who was traveling with the man was also shocked, deputies said.
fox13news.com
Nicole hits Polk County overnight
Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
Nicole: Snails, vegetation appear as Lake Monroe crests over wall in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Channel 9′s Q McCray has been keeping an eye on conditions in areas of Seminole County, including at Sanford’s Lake Monroe. Early Thursday, he watched as water crested over the lake wall along West Seminole Boulevard near Sanford City Hall. Before Hurricane Ian hit...
aroundosceola.com
UPDATE: Nicole now a hurricane; residents asked to be in sheltered place ASAP
At 6 p.m., observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Tropical Storm Nicole had strengthened in to a hurricane while making landfall on Grand Bahama Island. The maximum winds were estimated to be 75 mph and a minimum central pressure of 980 millibars. Landfall is expected between 12-2 a.m. near Port St. Lucie.
click orlando
Flooding possible in Sanford as Hurricane Nicole swells Lake Monroe
SANFORD, Fla. – The St. Johns River is already swelling because of Hurricane Nicole and the city of Sanford is bracing for a new round of flooding. Along the Sanford Riverwalk, waves from Lake Monroe could be seen splashing over the seawall on Wednesday and Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE,...
Orange County providing sandbags, lowering water levels ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the county is working on preparations ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Demings said the county is lowering water levels in areas where flooding is a known issue after Hurricane Ian, including near Orlo Vista, and is making sandbags available on Tuesday.
orangeobserver.com
The Art Room to host first 'Paint with the Police' event
The Art Room will welcome Windermere police officers to the studio on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Art Room is welcoming the Windermere Police Department to the studio for the first "Paint with the Police" event this weekend. Families will have the opportunity to come out and paint a special K-9...
WESH
Osceola County sheriff speaks on safety as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez is urging residents to stay put Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday. He held a press conference sharing safety tips and updates Wednesday morning. It's been on and off rain and wind over in Osceola County. The sheriff did hold a...
ocfl.net
Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings to Provide Tropical Storm Nicole Update
Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings will provide a Tropical Storm Nicole update and discuss the County’s storm readiness and preparations. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. WHERE:. Orange County Emergency Operations Center. 6590 Amory Court, Winter Park, FL 32792. 1st Floor Media Room. PARTICIPANTS:. Jerry L. Demings,...
theapopkavoice.com
Breaking News: Nicole upgraded to Hurricane
According to weather.com, Nicole made its first landfall in the northwest Bahamas just before noon Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The large wind field of Nicole means tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph or greater) extend well to the west, north, and east of that center, including into Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center analysis below.
westorlandonews.com
CFX Temporarily Suspends Cash Toll Collection
As Central Florida is under a Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning ahead of Nicole, the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) will temporarily suspend cash toll collection and close its headquarters and E-PASS Customer Service Walk-In Center. CFX closure details due to Nicole, which is expected to become a hurricane...
