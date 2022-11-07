ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocoee, FL

orangeobserver.com

County issues lake advisory

Orange County is issuing a precautionary lake advisory due to Hurricane Nicole. Keep boats at idle speed and be cautious of submerged and floating structures. The purpose of this advisory is to protect public health and property. Contact [email protected] for more information. All public boat ramps under the control...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed

The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Winter Garden cancels commission meeting ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

The city commission meeting, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, has been canceled due to the approaching storm. The city of Winter Garden has announced the cancelation of its city commission meeting this week. The meeting, which was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, has been...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
orangeobserver.com

Oakland offering sandbags at Town Hall

The town of Oakland is offering a maximum of three sandbags to each town address Tuesday, Nov. 8, in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. They are available inside Town Hall, 230 N. Tubb St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as long as supplies last. The sandbag fill site is...
OAKLAND, FL
orangeobserver.com

Sandbags available in Winter Garden

The city is providing up to 10 filled bags until noon Wednesday, Nov. 9. In preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole, the city of Winter Garden is offering up to 10 free sandbags. Residents showing proof of Winter Garden residency can pick up the pre-filled bags at a drive-up location at the Public Services Complex, 880 W. Bay St. until noon Wednesday, Nov. 9.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WESH

Sanford officials concerned about Lake Monroe flooding

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Many of our local communities are just starting to recover from the extreme flooding that Hurricane Ian caused. Now, people are bracing for the waters to rise again. Parts of the waterfront in Sanford are still pretty messy from Hurricane Ian. The road on East...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

2 electrocuted by downed power lines in Conway; 1-year-old found unharmed in victims’ vehicle, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were pronounced dead Thursday morning after the two were shocked by downed power lines in Conway, according to officials. Crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue where deputies located a man who was unresponsive after he exited a vehicle and made contact with a downed live power line, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. A woman who was traveling with the man was also shocked, deputies said.
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Nicole hits Polk County overnight

Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flooding possible in Sanford as Hurricane Nicole swells Lake Monroe

SANFORD, Fla. – The St. Johns River is already swelling because of Hurricane Nicole and the city of Sanford is bracing for a new round of flooding. Along the Sanford Riverwalk, waves from Lake Monroe could be seen splashing over the seawall on Wednesday and Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE,...
SANFORD, FL
orangeobserver.com

The Art Room to host first 'Paint with the Police' event

The Art Room will welcome Windermere police officers to the studio on Saturday, Nov. 12. The Art Room is welcoming the Windermere Police Department to the studio for the first "Paint with the Police" event this weekend. Families will have the opportunity to come out and paint a special K-9...
WINDERMERE, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Breaking News: Nicole upgraded to Hurricane

According to weather.com, Nicole made its first landfall in the northwest Bahamas just before noon Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The large wind field of Nicole means tropical-storm-force winds (39 mph or greater) extend well to the west, north, and east of that center, including into Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center analysis below.
APOPKA, FL
westorlandonews.com

CFX Temporarily Suspends Cash Toll Collection

As Central Florida is under a Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning ahead of Nicole, the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) will temporarily suspend cash toll collection and close its headquarters and E-PASS Customer Service Walk-In Center. CFX closure details due to Nicole, which is expected to become a hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL

