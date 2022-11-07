Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Green Velvet"
On-foot photos of the Dunk Low “Green Velvet” have sufaced via yankeekicks. The upcoming iteration is crafted with luxe, all-velvet uppers in hues of dark green, with a hint of white landing on the the mesh tongue tag. Traditional Nike branding can also be found on the panel swoosh, embroidered heel branding and insoles. The shoe rests on a white midsole and matching green outsole, with white laces tying the silhouette together for a clean finish.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 "True Blue" Has Received a Release Date
UPDATE, NOVEMBER 2: After surfacing via detailed on-foot imagery, the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” has been slated to release on January 14 via Nike and select retailers. The retail price is set at $180 USD. ORIGINAL ARTICLE, OCTOBER 5:. Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Halloween” Revealed: Photos
Halloween-themed sneakers are starting to rollout. If you are a fan of Halloween, then you will be getting some interesting sneaker models, very soon. This is a great time for sneaker brands to flex their design chops as Halloween is a time in which people like to dress up and get spooky. Of course, Nike is always a huge fixture throughout Halloween. Earlier today, we showed off their Halloween-themed Nike Dunk Low. Now, we have the Nike Air Force 1 Mid, of the same name.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
sneakernews.com
The AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Is Expected To Release This Holiday Season
Under Yoon Ahn’s purview AMBUSH has established themselves as a staple in the Japanese streetwear ecosystem meanwhile extending their East Asia imprint notably here in the states as of late via the collaborative aid of Nike’s Air Adjust Force and a slew of Nike Dunks. Expected to debut this holiday season, the label is now taking its talents to the Air Force 1 for the first time in the two cohort’s youthful four-year relationship.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low "San Francisco Chinatown"
The start of 2023 is just around the corner which means folks of Chinese descent will soon start to prepare for Chinese New Year. And it’s usually around this time of the year when. will start to tease its special footwear pieces that will align with the festive celebration....
hypebeast.com
Official Images of the Air Jordan 6 "Metallic Silver"
A relatively quiet year for the Air Jordan 6, Jordan Brand has kept its involvement with the silhouette lowkey. Key releases thus far include “Georgetown” and “Red Oreo” looks alongside various PE reveals. Adding to the sneaker’s list of notable drops for 2022, a new “Metallic Silver” colorway surfaced in September. Pulling inspiration from the Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Black Metallic” and Defining Moments Pack’s (DMP) Air Jordan 6 from 2006, this pair puts a twist on classic releases.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets “Technicolor” Offering
Another Nike Air Force 1 Low is on the way. There are some incredibly iconic sneakers that have come out of the Nike and Jordan Brand over the last few decades. One of those shoes is none other than the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and since that time, it has received a ton of amazing colorways.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey “Bred Concord” Coming Soon: Photos
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Jumpman shoes that combine various silhouettes have been dubbed “hybrid” sneakers. These shoes are typically hit or miss, as fans are quite picky in regard to the different Jordan silhouettes that are being combined. That said, the Jordan Two Trey seems to have gotten the formula right. Fans are flocking to his latest model, which has elements of the Air Jordan 11 and Air Jordan 8.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 Snorlax Custom
After Maijin Buu and Frieza Nike Dunk Low customs, sneaker customizer Andrew Chiou has now returned with a Snorlax-inspired take on the Air Jordan 4. The latest one-of-a-kind offering from Chiou sees the classic Jordan Brand model dressed with the colors of the Normal-type Pokémon. The uppers found on...
sneakernews.com
Frank Cooker Shares An Unreleased Air Jordan 7 Inspired By Ken Griffey Jr.
As a former Jordan Brand NRG team member, Frank Cooker is sitting on a treasure trove of unreleased mock ups and tributes to the heritage residing within Jumpman’s archives. Every now and again, Cooker will take to Instagram to preview an exclusive pair that never made their way around to market, most recently giving us a first look at the unreleased Air Jordan 7 created in honor of Ken Griffey Jr’s participation in the 1992 Foot Locker Slam Fest – a dunk contest for professional athletes once removed from the hardwood including the likes of Deion Sanders and Barry Bonds.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Surfaces Online
You can never go wrong with an Air Jordan 11 Low. Fans of the Air Jordan 11 Low have been blessed with some truly amazing colorways over the past few years. While most people prefer the OG version of the Jordan 11, it is impossible to deny the power of a low-top sneaker.
hotnewhiphop.com
SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 Revealed: Photos
SoleFly and Jordan Brand have another collaboration on the way. If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 13, then you have definitely been subjected to some amazing colorways over the years. This is a shoe that was huge in the late 90s, and since that time, it has continued to be popular. You can’t go wrong with this silhouette, and Jordan Brand knows it.
hypebeast.com
First Look at Zion Williamson's Jordan "Fire & Ice" Footwear Pack
Zion Williamson has been a member of the Jordan Brand family for three years now, and in that time span, he’s cooked up a variety of striking collaborations with introduced a duo of signature silhouettes. The super athletic New Orleans Pelicans phenom has plans to build out his collaborative portfolio with more sneaker offerings this season, and the latest to pop up on our radar is his two-pronged “Fire and Ice” Pack.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Fire Red”
The Jordan Luka 1 has had an impressive run of colorways. Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 is proving to be an amazing signature sneaker so far. When Doncic came into the league, it was clear that he was going to be a superstar. Now, he is playing at an MVP level, and with his 36-point-per-game average, he could very well be a top-two player in the NBA.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 "Lucky Green"
“Lucky Green” has been a semi-active color scheme for Jordan Brand over the last few years, appearing on the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 13 as well as updated models like the Air Jordan 1 Low Elevate. It doesn’t seem like the scheme’s luck is going to be running out any time soon either, as on-foot sneaker photo king @yankeekicks has displayed a set of shots of the Air Jordan 2 in a “Lucky Green” colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Craft” Rumored Release Date Revealed
The Air Jordan 5 is getting multiple new offerings next year. Air Jordan 5 fans have been blessed with some truly amazing sneakers over the last few years. In 2020, the shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary, and this led to numerous releases. From retros to fresh new colorways, fans got plenty of sneakers to be excited about.
Comments / 0