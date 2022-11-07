ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Money

Here's How to Make a Perfect Resume — and a Free Template You Can Use

By Kenadi Silcox, Kristen Bahler
Money
Money
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y6mEF_0j2DB4zC00

Resumes get a bad rap.

We write them begrudgingly, usually during periods of transition, or tumult. We fiddle with phrasing and format, agonizing over how to craft our qualifications into the best resume possible.

But it doesn't have to be this way.

For smart job seekers, resumes are an opportunity — to make a case for their candidacy, to get the salary they've earned and to convince any hiring manager she would be crazy not to hire them.

Money teamed up with Dana Leavy-Detrick, founder of Brooklyn Resume Studio, to help you become one of those job seekers. Here’s how to write the perfect resume — and a free resume template that you can download and use for your next job interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tY3uN_0j2DB4zC00

(Resume design courtesy of Dana Leavy-Detrick; click here for a free downloadable template)

Getting a great job starts with a great resume

A Resume Builder can not only help improve your resume, but also match it with your career goals. Click on your state to get started.

1. The best resume format

When it comes to resume format and design, opt for a clean layout. A recent study from the job site Ladders found that resumes with so-called F-pattern and E-pattern layouts, which mimic how our eyes tend to scan web pages, hold a recruiter’s attention for longer than those aligned down the center, or from right to left.

There is no one specific "best" font for resumes. You should use the same font style throughout, Leavy-Detrick says, but play with different weights and sizes to draw a recruiter’s eye to key parts of your resume. Sans serif fonts usually work best — Franklin Gothic, Calibri, and Avenir (the last of which we used for the attached template) are three of Leavy-Detrick’s favorites.

2. Make your resume stand out

If you’re applying for an investment banking job, a hot-pink resume probably won’t do you any favors. But subtle pops of color, like the orange used here, will work for just about everyone.

“It’s very minimal, and gives a bit of a design element,” Leavy-Detrick says.

If you do use color, “Use it sparingly,” she warns. “Stick to one color, and one color that’s going to print well.”

3. Add a skills section in your resume

Lead with the good stuff. The top of your resume should include "critical keywords and a quick snapshot of your core strengths,” Leavy-Detrick says.

Hard skills, tangible attributes that can easily be measured, take precedence here, so highlight them accordingly. If you’re in a tech-driven field, software and programming expertise is what employers want to see on your resume. If you’re in a creative industry, design and communication skills might be your best bet.

4. Make a resume that shows impact

To prove you’re worth a hiring manager’s time, highlight recent examples of what you bring to the table. Statistics that build upon your skills section are most impactful — bonus points if they show a track record of growth, revenue, and profitability, Leavy-Detrick says.

If you’re drawing a blank, she suggests adding resume skills that can help solve a “problem area” for the company you’re applying to.

“Impact doesn’t always have to be measured by metrics,” she says. “Cultural improvements, special projects, customer growth … anything that showed success can work.”

5. What to leave off a resume

Be discerning with the content—don’t list salary requirements, use tables or columns, or tick off every job you’ve ever had. The same goes for social media profiles. Unless your Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook feeds are relevant to the job you’re applying for, it’s probably best to leave those off your resume.

“Only include them if they add value in some way,” Leavy-Detrick says. “If you have zero followers, you may not want to advertise that.”

6. Tweak keywords to build the best resume for each job

Don’t make the mistake of answering each job posting with the same generic resume. Instead, take a few extra minutes to mirror it to the keywords and phrases within the job ad. You’ll be much more likely to make it to the next round of hiring, especially if an applicant tracking system (a computer program designed to weed out candidates out) has anything to do with it.

“Get as close as you can to the language of the job description, or at least look for common denominators,” Leavy-Detrick advises.

If you’re planning to cast a wide net by uploading a general resume to your LinkedIn or Indeed profile, make sure it’s tailored to the primary job you want — then update your keywords when applying to positions that deviate from the norm.

7. What recruiters are looking for on a resume

Workers need to be pliable these days, and so do their resumes.

It’s nearly impossible to avoid change — whether it be updates to technology, staffing, or workflow. Proving that you can adapt to constantly shifting situations is key to finding gainful employment.

This is especially important for older job seekers, who “aren’t perceived to be as versatile as their younger counterparts when it comes to technology,” Leavy-Detrick says.

If you fall into that category, she adds, emphasize the digital skills you have experience in, like email marketing, cybersecurity, or otherwise.

Ad

Open more doors with a Resume Builder

Your resume is one of your most important career tools. TopResume carefully crafts your career story to target the job that you want to land. Click below to get started.

8. Striking the right balance on your resume

Omitting information can make recruiters suspicious, especially if there are large gaps in your employment history. So make sure your resume doesn’t have too much white space, or gaps in time, without including relevant information. If you worked outside of your current industry while in-between positions, for instance, you can account for it by including it in an “additional experience” section.

Still, refrain from including every little detail about your personal life — if you took some time off to raise a family, or self-publish a novel, you’re probably better off leaving that for the cover letter.

“The resume is a high-level snapshot of your skills, experience, and accomplishments,” Leavy-Detrick says. If a hiring manager has to scan through a really bulky one, “they’re more likely to miss key responsibilities.”

Comments / 0

Related
Money

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ's, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
Money

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
Money

10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June

Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
AUSTIN, TX
Money

10 Million More People Could Qualify for Mortgages Thanks to New Credit Score Rule

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. An estimated 10.7 million additional people could qualify for mortgages thanks to upcoming changes to lender credit scoring models. Black households in particular are expected to benefit. On Monday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced...
Money

The IRS Says Millions of People May Still Be Eligible for Stimulus Checks and Tax Credits

The IRS is contacting millions of people who may still be eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks and special tax credits worth thousands more. Some people who did not receive the third federal stimulus check can now get a Recovery Rebate Credit payment, the IRS says. These stimulus checks first went out in March 2021, paying up to $1,400 per person to those eligible.
Money

Home Sellers Are Slashing List Prices at a Record High Rate

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. More than one in five homes on the market had a price drop last month — a record 22% of houses for sale. That’s according to new data released Wednesday by real estate brokerage Redfin,...
Money

Here's Exactly What the Student Loan Forgiveness Application Will Look Like

The application for student loan forgiveness is set to be released soon, and the U.S. Department of Education just released more details about what borrowers can expect. Borrowers will have to self-certify that they earned below the income cutoff for eligibility, as well as share their Social Security number, date of birth and contact information, according to a video shared on Twitter by the White House on Tuesday. The application does not require any supporting documents. It will be available in both English and Spanish, and it will be accessible on desktop and mobile phones.
Money

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Money

Student Loan Forgiveness Timeline: 7 Dates You Should Know

On Friday night, hours after this story was published, a federal appeals court granted a stay that temporarily blocks the White House's student loan forgiveness plan, preventing it from canceling any debt until certain legal developments are resolved. The Biden administration had previously been scheduled to start processing applications this...
Money

Why Gas Prices Aren't Falling Like Forecasts Predicted

Forecasts suggested gas prices would continue their months-long drop into the fall. But the national average is now up more than 20 cents a gallon in the past month, and the dream of gas dropping back below $3 is fading fast. Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, says gas...
GEORGIA STATE
Money

Prices Would Have to Fall 25% for Homes to Be Affordable Again: Study

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. It’s unlikely that the cost of purchasing a home will return to a normal level of affordability anytime soon. To buy the typical U.S. home at today’s mortgage rates, the median household would need to...
Money

You Can Now Officially Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness. Here's How

The application for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is now open. Biden announced Monday that tens of millions of Americans who have federal student debt can officially apply for forgiveness at studentaid.gov. The president said the administration is ready to fully launch the application process after a quick beta test this weekend, during which 8 million people were able to apply "without a glitch."
Money

What's a Home Worth? 5 Tips for Finding the Right Price

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. What’s a home worth? The answer may depend on whether you’re the buyer or the seller, but finding the right price can make both happy. Today’s housing market is anything but straightforward. On one...
GEORGIA STATE
Money

Rent Prices Are Finally Falling Again in Most Major Cities

Rents in most major cities across the United States began correcting this past month — except for Boston, where wicked-high prices now place it as the second-most expensive metro in the country. An October report from rental listing site Zumper shows a continuation of last month’s indications of a...
BOSTON, MA
Money

Medicare Open Enrollment Starts Soon, and Here’s What’s New for 2023

The annual Medicare open enrollment period for the roughly 64 million Americans enrolled in the program begins Saturday. The usual barrage of advertising heralded the arrival of this nearly two-month stretch, which runs every year from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Any coverage changes made during this period will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
Money

Home Sellers Are Most Likely to Cut List Prices on This Day of the Week

Looking for a bargain on a new home? The middle of the week might be the best time to find one. A new report from real estate platform Zillow finds that Thursday is the most popular day of the week for home sellers to cut list prices. Zillow used data from 2019 for its analysis, focusing on home listings that saw price cuts, and determined that 18.5% of price decreases occurred on a Thursday.
Money

Chase Just Launched the Best Intro Bonus Ever on These Business Credit Cards

Two Chase business credit cards are offering their largest introductory bonuses ever — $900 after a customer spends $6,000 in the first three months of account opening. People who apply for the Chase Ink Business Cash® and the Chase Ink Business Unlimited® credit cards from Oct. 31 onward will be able to earn this newly upgraded bonus. (It is unclear when the offer will end.)
Money

Money

21K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy