Irene A. Havelka passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born December 29, 1935, in West, Texas, to Joe and Henrietta (Kucera) Pavelka. Irene was a graduate of Tuloso Midway High School and attended Del Mar College. In high school, she was the first drum major and she was chosen best all-around and most likely to succeed. She was the editor of the school paper and all-round athlete in basketball and volleyball. In college, she was a member of the Newman Club and Del Mar Vikettes.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO