Read full article on original website
Related
mysoutex.com
Baby P. Hyatt
Precious Baby P. Hyatt passed away on October 29, 2022, at the tender age of 2 years, 4 months. Baby P. was born on June 3, 2020, to Jess M. Hyatt IV, and Vertie Warren. Baby P. is survived by his parents; sibling, Angel McCoy Warren; paternal grandparents, Estella Perez (Robert McCoy); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.
mysoutex.com
Irma Rodriguez
Irma Rodriguez, 57 of Beeville, Texas passed from this earth on Monday, November 7, 2022. Family and friends will gather on Friday November 11, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 214 Market St., Goliad, Texas from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m.
mysoutex.com
Irene A. Havelka
Irene A. Havelka passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born December 29, 1935, in West, Texas, to Joe and Henrietta (Kucera) Pavelka. Irene was a graduate of Tuloso Midway High School and attended Del Mar College. In high school, she was the first drum major and she was chosen best all-around and most likely to succeed. She was the editor of the school paper and all-round athlete in basketball and volleyball. In college, she was a member of the Newman Club and Del Mar Vikettes.
mysoutex.com
Eleanora (Ellen) Genevieve Szalwinski Tam
Mrs. Eleanora (Ellen) Genevieve Szalwinski Tam, age 92, of Kenedy, TX passed away peacefully at her youngest son and daughter-in-law’s home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She was born in Falls City, TX on Christmas Day, 12/25/1929 and was the oldest daughter of the late John and Eleanora “Nora”...
mysoutex.com
Community Thanksgiving Service on Nov. 20
The annual Community Thanksgiving Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the First Baptist Church in Goliad. The offering will go into the Ecumenical Alliance Fund. There will be a reception with refreshments following the service. There is an open invitation to the area congregations...
mysoutex.com
Veterans Day ceremony in Refugio set for Nov. 11
The Refugio Lion’s Club will host a Veterans Day program and luncheon to honor all who served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at “A Little Britt of Heaven Downtown Venue,” located at 711 Commerce Street in Refugio. Door prizes will be awarded.
mysoutex.com
Veterans Day event in Goliad set for Nov. 11
The American Legion Ewell-Compton Post 193 will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the World War II Monument on the Goliad County Courthouse Square. The names of veterans who died in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War will be...
mysoutex.com
La Bahia Adult Care offering turkey-and-dressing plates
The La Bahia Adult Day Care, located at 446 N. Jefferson Street in Goliad, will sell turkey-and-dressing plates with all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 for $12 a plate. For more information, call 361-645-8797.
mysoutex.com
Hunting season opens
Before the young people could wrap up in Halloween costumes and fill their teeth with sugar, many of them likely climbed into tree stands as hunting season in Texas began. A youth-only white-tailed deer weekend was held Oct. 29-30. That wasn’t the only group to get an early chance at...
mysoutex.com
Bennett re-elected county judge
Republican incumbent Mike Bennett received 57% of the 3,367 votes cast to defeat Democrat challenger Mary Ellen Flores in the race for the county judge's office. Bennett received 1,918 votes, according to the unofficial results released Tuesday by the Goliad County Elections Administration Office. Flores received 1,449 votes (43%). In...
mysoutex.com
La Bahia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center holding grand opening
The La Bahia Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, located at 225 E. Ward Street in Goliad, will have a grand opening of its newly renovated facility from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. There will be a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. Refreshments and appetizers will be served. The...
mysoutex.com
Wolfshohl re-elected to Pct. 4 commissioner office
Republican incumbent Blaine Wolfshohl received 69.7% of the vote in defeating Democrat challenger Monica Torres for the Pct. 2 commissioner office for Refugio County. According to unofficial results released by the Refugio County Elections Administration Office on Nov. 8, Wolfshohl received 346 votes to Torres' 206. Republican challenger Roberta Shipp...
mysoutex.com
Wildcats stay unbeaten in district play
The Gregory-Portland Wildcats continued their run through District 15-5A, Division II play with a 45-12 win over Mercedes at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium on Oct. 21. The Wildcats improved to 6-2 overall and 3-0 in district play. Mercedes fell to 3-5 and 1-2. Dalvin Batts started the Wildcat scoring in...
Comments / 0