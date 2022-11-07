Read full article on original website
Indiana election results: Voters reject 4 school referendums for property tax increases
This article was co-published by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI as part of a collaboration for the 2022 school board elections. Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election.Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the...
Current Publishing
Hamilton County Election Board OKs examination of voting machine after reported issue with 2 straight-ticket ballots
The Hamilton County Election Board voted 3-0 to conduct an examination of voting machines used during early voting at the Hamilton County Judicial Center in Noblesville after two voters reported the same problem while attempting to cast a straight-ticket ballot. At the board’s Nov. 8 meeting, Noblesville residents Cynthia Gast...
wfft.com
Wells County election results in
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Wells County Clerk’s Office has released the results of Wells County's elections. Colin Z. Andrews won County Prosecuting Attorney over Andrew J. Carnall with 79.23% of the votes. Brian Lambert won County Council District 1 over Brian Hollingsworth with 83.58% of the votes.
cbs4indy.com
Following the general election in Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Howard County will decide who will take four contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide elections are for the county clerk, commissioner, recorder and assessor. You can follow along below...
Current Publishing
Carmel school board, township, representative races come down to the wire
All three races for Carmel school board seats came down to the wire, with Kristin L. Kouka, Jennifer Nelson-Williams and Greg Brown winning by narrow margins. The results are unofficial and are yet to be certified. In District 1, Kouka earned 39.49 percent of the vote to finish 117 votes...
wboi.org
Election Night 2022: Unofficial results show strong Republican showing, few surprises
According to preliminary and unofficial northeast Indiana election results Tuesday night, Democrat Kyle Miller defeated Republican Davyd Jones in the newly-created State House District 82. Miller had run unsuccessfully against Republican Martin Carbaugh in both 2018 and 2020 for the 81st House seat. The newly-drawn district leans Democratic. Troy Hershberger...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County Democratic, Republican chairs discuss midterm election
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Allen County Democratic chair Derek Camp and Republican chair Steve Shine both say they feel confident heading into Tuesday and they’re hopeful candidates in their respective parties can pick up wins in an election they say is extremely important. “I’m feeling...
WIBC.com
Hamilton Co. Poll Worker Removed After Electioneering, Telling Voters Not To Vote Republican Because “They Are Racist”
A Hamilton County poll worker has been accused of electioneering including pre-selecting a voter’s ballot as ‘straight Democrat.’. Democratic Party poll worker James Zheng has been removed from the Mercy Church polling station in Carmel after accusations came forward where he pressured voters not to support Republican-endorsed candidates for Carmel Clay school board.
WLFI.com
What's next after Delphi Schools referendum failed?
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI)— Delphi residents voted to not raise taxes in the city on Tuesday that would've provided funding for their schools. The purpose of the proposed tax hike was to be able to pay Delphi School staff competitively compared to surrounding counties. The referendum failed, with 55% voting...
Carmel poll worker removed from early voting site responds to GOP interference allegations, sheriff investigating
CARMEL, Ind. — A poll worker at an early voting site in Carmel, Indiana, was removed from their post on Thursday. County Republicans are alleging illegal activity and said the local sheriff has opened an investigation. Republican Party allegations The Hamilton County Republican Party released a statement on Sunday alleging that the poll worker, who […]
WOWO News
Mayor Henry responds to city council president’s request for arrest footage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – City Council President Jason Arp has again shared communication between him and Mayor Henry. In an email shared Monday, Henry responds to Arp’s request for the footage of Henry’s October arrest to be released. Henry stated that normally an inquiry of this type would be made when guilt of an offense is in question, which is not the case in this situation. He listed the fines and sentencing he faces, as well as saying he has responded to city council’s previous list of questions.
Lawsuit: Benefits lost for hundreds of Hamilton County veterans
Hundreds of veterans in Hamilton County have lost benefits they were entitled to, according to a lawsuit filed on October 26.
Current Publishing
Poll worker removed from Carmel early voting site after attempting to influence voters
A poll worker was removed from a Carmel early voting site Nov. 4 after attempting to influence voters. Hamilton County Election Administrator Beth Sheller confirmed that the poll worker, a Democrat, was removed from the polling location at Mercy Road Church on Pointe Parkway in Carmel for pressuring voters to cast their ballots for or against certain candidates.
Wells County History Teacher Named Indiana Teacher Of The Year
The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today announced that Tara Cocanower, a world history teacher at Bluffton High School, has been named the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. “For many educators, becoming a teacher is a calling to serve others and make a positive impact on the world, one...
wfft.com
Warren resident complains public facilities are not wheelchair accessible
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Jeffrey Shideler is a regular at the Wagon Wheel Cafe - he says it’s the only business in Warren he can access in his wheelchair. “The only thing that is legally handicap accessible, up to ADA code, in this town is the Post Office and that’s federal,” Shideler said.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Community Schools considers changing school start times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Community Schools is considering a change to the start and end times of its school days. But first, they want to hear from the community. The first public feedback meeting wrapped up at Northrop Wednesday evening. A school day at Northrop High School...
WLFI.com
Grissom Air Reserve Base honors first-ever woman Marine
KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday marked the 247 birthday of the US Marine Corps. Marines and other military personnel honored the first-ever woman Marine today at Grissom Air Reserve Base. Kokomo native Opha May Johnson joined the Marine Corps in 1918. Women were prohibited from service prior to that...
WOWO News
Mayor Henry announces Fort Wayne awarded $45 million in New Markets Tax Credits
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Mayor Tom Henry today announced the City of Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund, LLC (FWNMRF) will receive $45 million in New Markets Tax Credits allocation authority. Over 230 Community Development Entities (CDE) applied for New Markets funding from the U.S. Treasury Department, while...
WANE-TV
Carroll Middle School field trip paused due to bomb threat; student removed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Carroll Middle School field trip was disrupted Wednesday when a student on a school bus reportedly made a bomb threat. According to a release from Northwest Allen County Schools, 8th grade students were being transported to a field trip when a student made a threat that they had a bomb on the bus.
casscountyonline.com
Lewis Cass Schools announce virtual learning for middle/high school from Nov. 8-11, 2022
Lewis Cass Schools in Cass County, Indiana have announced that the middle school and high school will go to Virtual Learning starting Tuesday, November 8, 2022 through Friday, November 11, 2022, and returning to school on Monday, November 14, 2022. Lewis Cass Elementary School will continue to attend school as...
