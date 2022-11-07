Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of suspected fentanyl found in Oroville motel room
OROVILLE, Calif. - More than two ounces of suspected fentanyl was found during a search in Oroville last week, the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) said. On Nov. 4, agents said they saw Darcy Cramer, 31 of Oroville, leave her room at America’s Best Value Inn on Oro Dam Boulevard.
Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
Two arrested in Roseville with the ‘intent to defraud,’ sheriff’s office says
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested in Roseville on Oct. 31, with an “intent to defraud,” according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, around 12:39 a.m. on Oct. 31, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on three people inside a vehicle in Roseville on Blue Oaks Blvd. The […]
actionnewsnow.com
Person hit by a vehicle Wednesday night
CHICO, Calif. - A person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night near Nord Avenue and West East Avenue in Chico. California Highway Patrol dispatch confirms a man was hit by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. CHP did not confirm details on the type of vehicle involved in the incident or how fast it was going when it hit the pedestrian.
goldcountrymedia.com
Road-raging Roseville resident receives 50 years to life in prison
Zubin Bogdanoff, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Bogdanoff intentionally and repeatedly slammed into the back of two vehicles while traveling in the Roseville area while on parole Oct. 12,...
Woman, four dogs rescued after vehicle falls 130 feet in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With the help of three Caltrans District employees, a woman and her four dogs were saved after their vehicle went down an embankment along State Route 32 on Nov. 3. Tina Milberger and her four dogs were traveling on State Route 32 at around 11:30 p.m. when she lost control […]
Fox40
‘Unapologetic’: Roseville man with history of road rage gets 50 years to life in prison
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man with a history of road rage and attacking someone after following them to their home was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office said. The DA said 43-year-old Zubin Bogdanoff repeatedly crashed into the...
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Tehama County conservation camp
PASKENTA, Calif. - Authorities are looking for a man they say walked away from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp in Tehama County on Wednesday. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said it is looking for Teo Raymond, 39, after he participated in a minimum-security conservation camp and walked away.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A man was arrested after officers say they were seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Oroville early Monday morning. The Oroville Police Department received a report shortly before 1 a.m. that two men were seen under a vehicle attempting to steal a catalytic converter. Officers...
Bicyclist pronounced dead at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A female bicyclist was found dead after being involved in a collision with a vehicle in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Sacramento Police Officers arrived at the scene in the area near Kenwood Street and Arcade Blvd around 4:35 p.m. They found the vehicle involved in the crash had […]
Placer County fire destroys a dozen semi-trucks and trailers
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large fire in Placer County on Thursday has forced road closures near Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. The fire was reported around 4:38 a.m. with no injuries at a storage facility east of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority office. CAL FIRE said […]
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Chico, CHP confirms
Highway Patrol officials in Chico confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Nord Avenue and West East Avenue on Wednesday night. The crash reportedly happened at around 7:40 p.m. Witnesses told officers they saw a driver hit the pedestrian at speeds of around 60 mph. Officials were unable...
mymotherlode.com
Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County
San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
actionnewsnow.com
Juvenile in 2021 Teichert Ponds shooting of two homeless men back out on court mandated probation
CHICO, Calif. - A Butte County Juvenile Court judge reinstated a juvenile involved in the Sept. 2021, shooting of two homeless men at Teichert Ponds, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. The DA said the sentence came a month after the huge dismissed all charges filed against the 17-year-old for his...
actionnewsnow.com
Man shot near business in East Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman who shot a man Monday night near a business in East Chico. The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the1300 block of Longfellow Avenue, near the intersection with East 1st Avenue. Police said the victim was shot in the...
actionnewsnow.com
Escaped control burn spreads to 10 acres in Bangor
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says it stopped the forward spread of an escaped control in Bangor Monday afternoon. Firefighters said the fire spread to 10 acres of nearby vegetation near Chinese Wall Road. Crews arrived and laid a hose around the fire. Crews have been released...
actionnewsnow.com
New Jellys Ferry Bridge to be dedicated Thursday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Thursday is the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Jellys Ferry Bridge in Tehama County. The bridge is located northeast of Red Bluff, where Jellys Ferry road crosses the Sacramento River about seven miles east of Interstate 5. The new bridge replaces the old steel truss bridge that was built in 1949.
actionnewsnow.com
Court reporter shortage hits Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - California courts are in crisis mode over the shortage of court reporters. They're the people who create and preserve the verbatim record of what happens inside a courtroom. 71% of the state's 58 trial courts need more workers. That means they can't regularly cover non-mandated case...
kubaradio.com
Marysville Man Charged with Robbing Elderly Woman at Knifepoint
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Follow up on a story KUBA reported on last week, regarding an 89-year-old Lincoln woman robbed at knifepoint, in her home. The suspect is a Marysville man, 35-year-old Josh King. He was arrested last Thursday at his Marysville residence. The reported incident occurred Saturday evening, October...
Man caught recording woman in Sac State bathroom
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento State campus police are searching for a man who they say was caught recording a woman in a bathroom stall on campus. Police say the victim went to the restroom at the University Union Monday morning when she noticed the phone from an adjacent stall. A witness confronted the man who then took off.The suspect was photographed wearing a purple facemask, black beanie, black hooded sweater, black sweatpants with white lettering down one leg, and black and white vans. He was described as approximately 5-feet-10-inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build.Anyone who may know the identity of the suspect should contact campus police.
