actionnewsnow.com

2 ounces of suspected fentanyl found in Oroville motel room

OROVILLE, Calif. - More than two ounces of suspected fentanyl was found during a search in Oroville last week, the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) said. On Nov. 4, agents said they saw Darcy Cramer, 31 of Oroville, leave her room at America’s Best Value Inn on Oro Dam Boulevard.
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person hit by a vehicle Wednesday night

CHICO, Calif. - A person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night near Nord Avenue and West East Avenue in Chico. California Highway Patrol dispatch confirms a man was hit by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. CHP did not confirm details on the type of vehicle involved in the incident or how fast it was going when it hit the pedestrian.
CHICO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Road-raging Roseville resident receives 50 years to life in prison

Zubin Bogdanoff, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 50 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Bogdanoff intentionally and repeatedly slammed into the back of two vehicles while traveling in the Roseville area while on parole Oct. 12,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A man was arrested after officers say they were seen attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Oroville early Monday morning. The Oroville Police Department received a report shortly before 1 a.m. that two men were seen under a vehicle attempting to steal a catalytic converter. Officers...
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Placer County fire destroys a dozen semi-trucks and trailers

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large fire in Placer County on Thursday has forced road closures near Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. The fire was reported around 4:38 a.m. with no injuries at a storage facility east of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority office. CAL FIRE said […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Chico, CHP confirms

Highway Patrol officials in Chico confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Nord Avenue and West East Avenue on Wednesday night. The crash reportedly happened at around 7:40 p.m. Witnesses told officers they saw a driver hit the pedestrian at speeds of around 60 mph. Officials were unable...
CHICO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Deceased Identified In HWY 49 Crash In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA – The CHP is releasing new details regarding a deadly crash on Highway 49 in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 47-year-old Patrick Harvey of Nevada City, who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. As reported here earlier this morning, the collision happened north of Fourth Crossing, and the exact time of the wreck is unknown, as the overturned vehicle was not discovered until after 6:15 this morning. CHP officials have determined that the crash occurred at an unknown time overnight.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man shot near business in East Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman who shot a man Monday night near a business in East Chico. The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the1300 block of Longfellow Avenue, near the intersection with East 1st Avenue. Police said the victim was shot in the...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Escaped control burn spreads to 10 acres in Bangor

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says it stopped the forward spread of an escaped control in Bangor Monday afternoon. Firefighters said the fire spread to 10 acres of nearby vegetation near Chinese Wall Road. Crews arrived and laid a hose around the fire. Crews have been released...
BANGOR, CA
actionnewsnow.com

New Jellys Ferry Bridge to be dedicated Thursday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Thursday is the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Jellys Ferry Bridge in Tehama County. The bridge is located northeast of Red Bluff, where Jellys Ferry road crosses the Sacramento River about seven miles east of Interstate 5. The new bridge replaces the old steel truss bridge that was built in 1949.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Court reporter shortage hits Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - California courts are in crisis mode over the shortage of court reporters. They're the people who create and preserve the verbatim record of what happens inside a courtroom. 71% of the state's 58 trial courts need more workers. That means they can't regularly cover non-mandated case...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
kubaradio.com

Marysville Man Charged with Robbing Elderly Woman at Knifepoint

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – Follow up on a story KUBA reported on last week, regarding an 89-year-old Lincoln woman robbed at knifepoint, in her home. The suspect is a Marysville man, 35-year-old Josh King. He was arrested last Thursday at his Marysville residence. The reported incident occurred Saturday evening, October...
MARYSVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man caught recording woman in Sac State bathroom

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento State campus police are searching for a man who they say was caught recording a woman in a bathroom stall on campus. Police say the victim went to the restroom at the University Union Monday morning when she noticed the phone from an adjacent stall. A witness confronted the man who then took off.The suspect was photographed wearing a purple facemask, black beanie, black hooded sweater, black sweatpants with white lettering down one leg, and black and white vans. He was described as approximately 5-feet-10-inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build.Anyone who may know the identity of the suspect should contact campus police.
SACRAMENTO, CA

