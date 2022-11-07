ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Daily

OU volleyball: Sooners display growth, extend win streak to 3 in tough 5-set battle with Texas Tech

Oklahoma hit rock bottom in its 3-1 loss to Baylor on Oct. 26, staring at a brutal six-game losing streak and owning only one win in conference play. But ever since, the Sooners have been on a tear and(14-10, 4-8 Big 12) continued their three game winning streak in thrilling fashion with a 3-2 win over Texas Tech (14-11, 3-9) on Wednesday night in Norman. OU’s young roster appears to be rounding into form as the end of the season approaches after a challenging five-set victory.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners coach Porter Moser wants offensive efficiency, 'downhill' guards against Arkansas Pine-Bluff

Porter Moser is looking for offensive efficiency following Oklahoma’s (0-1) 52-51 loss to Sam Houston State on Monday. The Sooners were ahead 14 points against the Bearkats with 9:44 remaining in the game. They collapsed, however, after Sam Houston State went on a 23-8 run, stealing the game in the final seconds on a 3-pointer from Lamar Wilkerson.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Baranczyk Signs Two Top Prospects in Williams and Allen

NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk announced the signing of two of the nation's top 2023 prospects on Wednesday as the early signing period opened. The Sooners received signed National Letters of Intent from Sahara Williams and Landry Allen, who are now officially set...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Hybl Signs Three of Nation's Best on Signing Day

NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head men's golf coach Ryan Hybl announced the signing of three student-athletes on day one of the early signing day period. The three-man class consists of three of the nation's top players as Oklahoma will welcome Ryder Cowan, Connor Henry and PJ Maybank III to Norman next summer.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Softball Signs Four for 2023

NORMAN — University of Oklahoma softball and head coach Patty Gasso announced Wednesday the addition of four signees from the 2023 recruiting class. Joining the Sooners as freshmen for the 2024 season will be Maya Bland, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering. The four hail from across the...
NORMAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ryan Walters elected Oklahoma State Superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican Ryan Walters was elected Oklahoma’s next state superintendent of public instruction, which oversees, implements and reviews policies in Oklahoma’s public school system. In one of Green Country’s closest races, Walters beat Democrat, and longtime Oklahoma teacher, Jena Nelson. Nelson, Oklahoma’s 2020 Teacher...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OU announces expansion of aviation program to meet shortage of professionals

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma has announced it's expanding its aviation program to meet a critical shortage of professionals. Just this year, OU’s flight school was named the best in the country. OU is more than doubling student enrollment for the aviation program, going from 250 total students to 600 over the next 4 years, which means they’re going to need more birds.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative

Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
MUSKOGEE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tribal Nations Pushing For Native Americans to Vote

For weeks now, Oklahoma's five tribal nations have been holding a variety of events to encourage Native Americans to show up in massive numbers and vote in the November 8 election. Recently, the United Nations of Oklahoma held a "Warrior Up To Vote" event at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City and it was well attended, giving hope to some tribal leaders that this year Oklahoma tribal members will exercise their right to vote and help decide several key races that could impact sovereignty rights of Indigenous people and their reservations.
OKLAHOMA STATE

