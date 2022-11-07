Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners display growth, extend win streak to 3 in tough 5-set battle with Texas Tech
Oklahoma hit rock bottom in its 3-1 loss to Baylor on Oct. 26, staring at a brutal six-game losing streak and owning only one win in conference play. But ever since, the Sooners have been on a tear and(14-10, 4-8 Big 12) continued their three game winning streak in thrilling fashion with a 3-2 win over Texas Tech (14-11, 3-9) on Wednesday night in Norman. OU’s young roster appears to be rounding into form as the end of the season approaches after a challenging five-set victory.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners coach Porter Moser wants offensive efficiency, 'downhill' guards against Arkansas Pine-Bluff
Porter Moser is looking for offensive efficiency following Oklahoma’s (0-1) 52-51 loss to Sam Houston State on Monday. The Sooners were ahead 14 points against the Bearkats with 9:44 remaining in the game. They collapsed, however, after Sam Houston State went on a 23-8 run, stealing the game in the final seconds on a 3-pointer from Lamar Wilkerson.
Report: Oklahoma Could Be Losing Another Verbal Commitment
According to On3, fleet-footed wideout Anthony Evans' "trending" flip would be the Sooners' third departure from the 2023 class in three weeks.
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Brent Venables playing 'long game' like Bob Stoops before him, steering Sooners toward strong finish
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables isn’t a stranger to battling adversity over the course of a season in Norman. In both the 2005 and 2009 seasons, with Venables as defensive coordinator, the Sooners had three or more losses heading into their 10th contest. Venables remembered Tuesday some of the lessons...
oklahoma Sooner
Baranczyk Signs Two Top Prospects in Williams and Allen
NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk announced the signing of two of the nation's top 2023 prospects on Wednesday as the early signing period opened. The Sooners received signed National Letters of Intent from Sahara Williams and Landry Allen, who are now officially set...
Oklahoma's Brent Venables Hears Criticism, But Players Shouldn't Allow Themselves To
Whether the Sooners were 9-0 or 5-4, the players should avoid falling into the trap of believing the things that are written and said about them and stick to the process.
Oklahoma Signing Day roundup: Edmond North girls basketball standout officially headed to North Carolina State
By Michael Kinney Photo of Edmond North's Laci Steele EDMOND - Laci Steele just sat there waiting for her turn. The Edmond North basketball standout was decked out in a red sweater and surrounded by photos, streamers and balloons while listening to her long-time coach, Pete Papahronis, ...
oklahoma Sooner
Hybl Signs Three of Nation's Best on Signing Day
NORMAN – University of Oklahoma head men's golf coach Ryan Hybl announced the signing of three student-athletes on day one of the early signing day period. The three-man class consists of three of the nation's top players as Oklahoma will welcome Ryder Cowan, Connor Henry and PJ Maybank III to Norman next summer.
oklahoma Sooner
Softball Signs Four for 2023
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma softball and head coach Patty Gasso announced Wednesday the addition of four signees from the 2023 recruiting class. Joining the Sooners as freshmen for the 2024 season will be Maya Bland, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering. The four hail from across the...
Westlake’s Colton Vasek flips commitment to Texas Longhorns from Oklahoma Sooners
After verbally committing to the Oklahoma Sooners on Aug. 1, Vasek changed his mind and is now committed to the Texas Longhorns. He made the announcement via Twitter at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Ryan Walters elected Oklahoma State Superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican Ryan Walters was elected Oklahoma’s next state superintendent of public instruction, which oversees, implements and reviews policies in Oklahoma’s public school system. In one of Green Country’s closest races, Walters beat Democrat, and longtime Oklahoma teacher, Jena Nelson. Nelson, Oklahoma’s 2020 Teacher...
Go Snow Tubing in Oklahoma at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in OKC
If you're looking for some festive family fun head to Oklahoma City, OK. to the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for Winterfest 2022. There are holiday movies being shown on the big screen, tons of displays, Christmas lights, and best of all, snow tubing! That's right you can go snow tubing in Oklahoma during Winterfest 2022.
KOCO
OU announces expansion of aviation program to meet shortage of professionals
NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma has announced it's expanding its aviation program to meet a critical shortage of professionals. Just this year, OU’s flight school was named the best in the country. OU is more than doubling student enrollment for the aviation program, going from 250 total students to 600 over the next 4 years, which means they’re going to need more birds.
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma elections 2022: Democrat Jacob Rosecrants wins 3rd term as Oklahoma House District 46 representative
Democrat incumbent Jacob Rosecrants secured a third term as Oklahoma House District 46’s representative on Tuesday, defeating Republican Kendra Wesson, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Rosecrants received 54.51 percent of votes cast, with Wesson obtaining 45.49 percent, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
This Oklahoma Drive-In Theatre is Showing All Your Favorite Holiday Movies & Classics
This drive-in movie theatre in Oklahoma will be showing all your favorite Christmas movies and holiday classics to help get you into the spirit. If you're looking for something to do you could watch your favorite holiday titles under the stars. If it's been a while since you've been to the drive-in, you won't want to miss this!
Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tribal Nations Pushing For Native Americans to Vote
For weeks now, Oklahoma's five tribal nations have been holding a variety of events to encourage Native Americans to show up in massive numbers and vote in the November 8 election. Recently, the United Nations of Oklahoma held a "Warrior Up To Vote" event at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City and it was well attended, giving hope to some tribal leaders that this year Oklahoma tribal members will exercise their right to vote and help decide several key races that could impact sovereignty rights of Indigenous people and their reservations.
theprp.com
Watch Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta Have An Alleged Nazi Ejected From Oklahoma City Show
Hatebreed, etc. vocalist Jamey Jasta had an alleged white supremacist in the audience ejected during the band’s headlining set last night (November 05th) at the Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City, OK. After taking some feedback from the audience about what do with the apparently unruly concertgoer, Jasta offered:. “Listen,...
