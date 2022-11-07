ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Carly Pearce Remembers Night Out In Nashville With Kelsea Ballerini

By Kelly Fisher
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4daYPf_0j2DAC4O00
Photo: Getty Images

Carly Pearce knows that if she’s hanging out with Kelsea Ballerini , she might be acting like a 21-year-old again. She credited her fellow singer-songwriter as being a “bad influence” when they’re together.

Pearce, now 32, caught up with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the 56th annual CMA Awards, talking with the entertainment news hub the bond she shares with Ballerini, 29. The two country artists teamed up with one another on “You’re Drunk, Go Home,” a “sassbomb” song with superstar Kelly Clarkson , included on Ballerini’s latest album, Subject To Change . Pearce — who called Ballerini “my best girlfriend in this town” — added to ET that she and Ballerini “got drunk and sang on [Nashville’s Lower] Broadway, yes, we did, and it was horrendous. I saw videos after and I was like, one of us is not, two of us are not like Kelly Clarkson.”

Ballerini, Pearce and Clarkson are set to team up at the CMA Awards , performing the powerful, high-energy anthem.

Ballerini deemed the song a “sassbomb yeehaw collab moment” as she teased it before releasing Subject To Change in September. The “HEARTFIRST” singer acknowledged that many eagle-eyed fans managed to guess that Pearce joined her on the Subject To Change track, based on a photo that blocked Pearce’s grace from view. However, “ I did fool you because it is not just Carly Pearce ,” Ballerini said at the time, flashing a big grin. “We have a trio. …It’s Kelly freakin’ Clarkson .”

The CMA Awards will be broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee. It’s set for Wednesday, November 9 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Listen to “You’re Drunk, Go Home” again here :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Taste of Country

Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson Declare ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ With 2022 CMA Awards Performance

Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson brought their honky-tonk sendoff "You're Drunk, Go Home" to the 2022 CMA Awards stage. Ballerini began the highly-anticipated performance solo before being joined by Pearce and Clarkson. She introduced the other women after the first chorus. The three — in matching blue outfits — belted out the fun, catchy lyrics on a single platform. A waterfall of sparks cascaded behind them as they closed out the final chorus in front of rambunctious applause.
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
NASHVILLE, TN
ETOnline.com

Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Are All Smiles at the 2022 CMA Awards

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, turned the 56th annual CMA Awards into a date night!. The couple was all smiles on the red carpet as they posed for pics ahead of the show. Dressed in a black and pink floor-length gown with corset detailing and lace embellishments, Lambert oozed country glam, while her beau was dapper as ever in a black tuxedo. The couple's CMAs appearance marked their fourth since tying the knot in 2019.
The Boot

Jimmie Allen Pulls Out of CMA Awards Performance Due to Illness

Jimmie Allen will no longer be performing at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The singer shared a message on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, sharing that he is feeling "under the weather" and won't be able to sing. Allen was set to perform "Out in the Middle" alongside...
Myhighplains.com

CMA Awards 2022: Everything you need to know for Country Music’s Biggest Night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The countdown to the 56th Annual CMA Awards is on. Country music fans from across the country gathered outside Bridgestone Arena early Wednesday morning to catch 13-time CMA Award Winner Keith Urban perform live on Good Morning America. Dedicated fans waited over 12 hours in line to sing along to Urban’s latest single, “Street Called Main.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy