Penguins Recall Filip Hallander from AHL

By Nick Horwat
 3 days ago

This will be Filip Hallander's second stint in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Just a day after sending Drew O’Connor back to the AHL after a three-game stint, the Pittsburgh Penguins called up another young prospect with a possibly bright future.

The Penguins announced that Filip Hallander had been recalled from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL.

Hallander played in a single game last season without scoring a point and collecting only 5:52 of ice time.

Through 10 games with the WBS Penguins in 2022-23, Hallander has picked up a team-leading four goals, five assists, and nine points.

The initial move to bring O’Connor up to the NHL roster was to fill space being left open by injuries to Teddy Blueger and Jeff Carter.

Blueger was placed on long term injured reserve but has since become eligible to re-join the roster.

It was thought that the O’Connor demotion was to make room for one of Blueger or Carter to return to the lineup.

Now, with Hallander being called up, and Sam Poulin still on the NHL roster, it is uncertain what the status of Blueger or Carter is.

It is fine to also note that Ryan Poehling missed the Penguins last practice with an illness.

Hallander will join the team and likely play a role in the bottom six of the lineup when they take on the Washington Capitals.

