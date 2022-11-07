ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall. The call comes just days after a video of now-former UK student Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against a Boyd Hall desk attendant. UK police say that number has since been blocked and...
uky.edu

Thanksgiving Break parking and transportation changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 10, 2022) — Thanksgiving Break is almost within sight! University of Kentucky Transportation Services wants to remind students, staff and faculty that during the break there will be parking and campus bus service changes. In addition, a home football game is scheduled over the break, so...
WKYT 27

UK student arrested following assault on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection to a physical and verbal assault against another UK student. The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center...
WUKY

Even Lexington's main newspapers were segregated

WUKY is participating in this year’s Public Media Day of Action on Thursday November 10th. It’s a movement led by Public Media For All; a diverse coalition of public media workers of color, whose purpose is to raise awareness of the negative effects of a lack of diversity, equity and inclusion in public media while sharing solutions for individuals and organizations. To provide a historical perspective of the media landscape, Doug Boyd from the Louie B. Nunn Center for Oral History in the UK Libraries is here with a segment of Saving Stories looking at how Lexington's daily mainstream newspapers handled coverage of African American communities. In 2004 the editor of the Lexington Herald Leader apologized for the newspaper's failures in covering the 1960's Civil Rights Movement.
fox56news.com

Senior accused in racist attack withdraws from University of Kentucky

A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs will withdraw from the school, her lawyer said Tuesday. Senior accused in racist attack withdraws from University …. A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student...
Wave 3

Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The election is two days old, but a Facebook post from a winner is raising a lot of eyebrows. Scottie Maples won the sheriff’s race in Clark County, beating Ed Byers. Maples posted that night after winning the race he’s looking for applications for people...
fox56news.com

UK students march against racism

University of Kentucky students gathered to march against racism on November 7, 2022, after a UK student was arrested on Sunday after an incident allegedly occurred in a residence hall. UK students march against racism. University of Kentucky students gathered to march against racism on November 7, 2022, after a...
WTVQ

Amendment 1, concerning powers of the General Assembly, fails

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Amendment 1, which focused on the powers of the General Assembly, has failed. 89% of results were in when the race was called by the Associated Press. 53.6% of voters said no to the amendment and 46.4% said yes. A yes vote would have allowed...
spectrumnews1.com

Dan Wu makes history as Lexington’s first Asian Vice Mayor

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington voters made history by electing Dan Wu as the city’s first Asian American vice mayor. Since 2019, Wu has focused on bringing attention to communities experiencing hardships and that need a voice in government. What You Need To Know. One of Lexington’s biggest community...
fox56news.com

Lexington police arrest man after search, university shelter-in-place

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police arrested a man Thursday concerning a stolen vehicle. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, police said they were searching for Christian Pierce because they wanted to question him for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and running from the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.
fox56news.com

Kentuckians reject Amendment #1

The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. Penn’s Store has been owned by the same family since …. It's the oldest country store in America continuously owned by the same family. UK...
WISH-TV

Scientists develop promising new treatment for aggressive cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scientists at the University of Kentucky developed a promising new treatment for aggressive cancers like lung, colon and ovarian cancer, a new study finds. Researchers used small particles from a gold-based compound to learn how mice with cancer responded to the new therapeutic. They found the...
WKYT 27

Murder suspect arrested in Frankfort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man suspected of murder was arrested in Frankfort, on Wednesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Kai Lasana. Lasana was wanted out of Roanoke, Virginia for Murder, Use of a Firearm During a Felony, and Burglary for an incident that occurred in July 2019. Earlier this week, members...
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington residents impacted by evictions, struggling to find housing

LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Lexington, over three hundred evictions were filed for the month of December in 2021 and one Kentucky organization is working to help residents change that. Stephanie Hensley has lived in this apartment for nearly two months, and says it’s been one thing after another.
spectrumnews1.com

Increased absences leads to Kentucky schools closing

RICHMOND, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts are either closed or already using NTI days this month because of illness. Many are in central Kentucky, including Fayette, Scott and Madison counties. Some of Kentucky’s schools are experiencing high numbers of absences because of sickness, and the Madison...
