University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
WTVQ
Capilouto: Sophia Rosing banned from UK campus, not eligible to re-enroll
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sophia Rosing is permanently banned from the University of Kentucky’s campus and is not eligible to re-enroll as a student, President Eli Capilouto said in a Wednesday update to ABC 36. Capilouto said more information is expected, but for now, the university has taken...
WKYT 27
Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall. The call comes just days after a video of now-former UK student Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against a Boyd Hall desk attendant. UK police say that number has since been blocked and...
uky.edu
Thanksgiving Break parking and transportation changes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 10, 2022) — Thanksgiving Break is almost within sight! University of Kentucky Transportation Services wants to remind students, staff and faculty that during the break there will be parking and campus bus service changes. In addition, a home football game is scheduled over the break, so...
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky Residents
This article is based on information sourced from the UK TIPS website and accredited medical sites, which are cited within the story. Borderline personality disorder statistics, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
wymt.com
UK student who was victim of viral attack speaks at march against racism
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A large show of support tonight for a UK student. Hundreds gathered for the march against racism. It comes on the heels of an on-campus incident Sunday morning. Cell phone video shows Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against and assaulting another student. The victim and her...
WKYT 27
UK student arrested following assault on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection to a physical and verbal assault against another UK student. The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the Fayette County Detention Center...
WUKY
Even Lexington's main newspapers were segregated
WUKY is participating in this year’s Public Media Day of Action on Thursday November 10th. It’s a movement led by Public Media For All; a diverse coalition of public media workers of color, whose purpose is to raise awareness of the negative effects of a lack of diversity, equity and inclusion in public media while sharing solutions for individuals and organizations. To provide a historical perspective of the media landscape, Doug Boyd from the Louie B. Nunn Center for Oral History in the UK Libraries is here with a segment of Saving Stories looking at how Lexington's daily mainstream newspapers handled coverage of African American communities. In 2004 the editor of the Lexington Herald Leader apologized for the newspaper's failures in covering the 1960's Civil Rights Movement.
fox56news.com
Senior accused in racist attack withdraws from University of Kentucky
A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs will withdraw from the school, her lawyer said Tuesday. Senior accused in racist attack withdraws from University …. A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student...
Wave 3
Sheriff elect targets opponents elected wife in Facebook post
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The election is two days old, but a Facebook post from a winner is raising a lot of eyebrows. Scottie Maples won the sheriff’s race in Clark County, beating Ed Byers. Maples posted that night after winning the race he’s looking for applications for people...
fox56news.com
UK students march against racism
University of Kentucky students gathered to march against racism on November 7, 2022, after a UK student was arrested on Sunday after an incident allegedly occurred in a residence hall. UK students march against racism. University of Kentucky students gathered to march against racism on November 7, 2022, after a...
WTVQ
Amendment 1, concerning powers of the General Assembly, fails
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Amendment 1, which focused on the powers of the General Assembly, has failed. 89% of results were in when the race was called by the Associated Press. 53.6% of voters said no to the amendment and 46.4% said yes. A yes vote would have allowed...
spectrumnews1.com
Dan Wu makes history as Lexington’s first Asian Vice Mayor
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington voters made history by electing Dan Wu as the city’s first Asian American vice mayor. Since 2019, Wu has focused on bringing attention to communities experiencing hardships and that need a voice in government. What You Need To Know. One of Lexington’s biggest community...
fox56news.com
Lexington police arrest man after search, university shelter-in-place
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police arrested a man Thursday concerning a stolen vehicle. Around 4 p.m. Thursday, police said they were searching for Christian Pierce because they wanted to question him for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and running from the Kroger on Bryan Station Road.
fox56news.com
Kentuckians reject Amendment #1
The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. The power to call a special session will remain with Kentucky's governor. Penn’s Store has been owned by the same family since …. It's the oldest country store in America continuously owned by the same family. UK...
WISH-TV
Scientists develop promising new treatment for aggressive cancer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scientists at the University of Kentucky developed a promising new treatment for aggressive cancers like lung, colon and ovarian cancer, a new study finds. Researchers used small particles from a gold-based compound to learn how mice with cancer responded to the new therapeutic. They found the...
'We condemn this behavior': UK student arrested, accused of assault, hurling racial slurs on campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A University of Kentucky student has been arrested after allegedly physically and verbally assaulting another student who was working as a desk clerk. A disturbing video circulating on social media shows the white student hitting and using racial slurs at a Black woman who was working the residence hall’s front desk.
WKYT 27
Murder suspect arrested in Frankfort
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man suspected of murder was arrested in Frankfort, on Wednesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Kai Lasana. Lasana was wanted out of Roanoke, Virginia for Murder, Use of a Firearm During a Felony, and Burglary for an incident that occurred in July 2019. Earlier this week, members...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington residents impacted by evictions, struggling to find housing
LEXINGTON, Ky. — In Lexington, over three hundred evictions were filed for the month of December in 2021 and one Kentucky organization is working to help residents change that. Stephanie Hensley has lived in this apartment for nearly two months, and says it’s been one thing after another.
wymt.com
Lexington animal protection organization helps evacuate animals from Estill County wildfire
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Estill county wildfires are affecting people and pets. We are told an Estill County resident called Paws 4 the Cause, in Lexington, saying the flames are encroaching on the county animal shelter and the animals need to get out, on Tuesday. A last-minute scramble...
spectrumnews1.com
Increased absences leads to Kentucky schools closing
RICHMOND, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts are either closed or already using NTI days this month because of illness. Many are in central Kentucky, including Fayette, Scott and Madison counties. Some of Kentucky’s schools are experiencing high numbers of absences because of sickness, and the Madison...
