Watch the Spice Girls have a mini-reunion and dance to 'Say You'll Be There'

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04sesx_0j2D9F8x00

Four of the five Spice Girls had a mini-reunion over the weekend.

In an Instagram video shared by David Beckham, his wife Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm -- better known to fans as Mel C -- Emma Bunton and Geri Horner are seen dancing to their hit song, "Say You'll Be There."

MORE: Spice Girls to release expanded edition of 'Spiceworld' to celebrate 25th anniversary

The reunion took place at a party for Horner -- Ginger Spice -- celebrating her 50th birthday, which was in August.

"Celebrating Ginger [...] this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls," the soccer star wrote in his caption. "A friendship for life."

Victoria Beckham , known as Posh Spice in the group, also shared an Instagram photo of herself with Mel C and Bunton -- known in the group as Sporty Spice and Baby Spice.

Missing from the mini-reunion was Melanie Brown, better known to fans as the group's Scary Spice. In his caption, David Beckham added, "@officialmelb, you were missed."

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the group's "Spiceworld" album. The album, which was released on Nov. 3, 1997, went on to sell more than 14 million copies worldwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhpQC_0j2D9F8x00
Brian Rasic/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: The Spice Girls. Melanie B, Melanie C, Geri Halliwell, Victoria Adams And Emma Bunton pose together in an undated photo.
MORE: Spice Girls release alternative 'Spice Up Your Life' music video featuring unseen footage

To commemorate the milestone, the British superstars released "Spiceworld 25," a deluxe anniversary edition of the album.

Ahead of the release, the group also dropped a digitally remastered and rebooted version of the "Spice Up Your Life" music video.

