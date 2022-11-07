ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers now ranked 13th in latest NBA power rankings after 2-game skid

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers looked as though they were righting the ship while they won three games in a row, but they have dropped two straight, are dealing with the injury to James Harden, and are dealing with inconsistent play.

As they head into a matchup with the Phoenix Suns, the Sixers are looking to get back on track. Philadelphia hopes Joel Embiid will return and Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris will turn in big performances.

A new edition of the power rankings from Rookie Wire has the Sixers (4-6) ranked 13th, dropping two spots from the previous week:

After winning three straight, the Sixers have dropped back-to-back contests. The team will also be without James Harden for at least one month due to a tendon strain in his foot. However, Tyrese Maxey has been on a tear to start the season. He is averaging a career-high 24.9 points, 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and one steal.

The Sixers are much better than they have shown thus far. Considering there are still 72 games left, the Sixers are likely to turn their fortunes around and win somewhere around 50 games. They just need to weather the early storm.

