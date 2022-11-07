ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Fast Break Points after Huskers take down Omaha

The line seemed pretty far out there to a pencil-necked scribe like me. And yet, just another example that those ceilings in Vegas are so high and those chandeliers are so shiny for a reason. The 17 1/2-point spread set for Nebraska's game against Omaha on Thursday was a fine target as it turned out, and had a few people sitting up in their seats with two minutes left.
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy