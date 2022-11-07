The line seemed pretty far out there to a pencil-necked scribe like me. And yet, just another example that those ceilings in Vegas are so high and those chandeliers are so shiny for a reason. The 17 1/2-point spread set for Nebraska's game against Omaha on Thursday was a fine target as it turned out, and had a few people sitting up in their seats with two minutes left.

OMAHA, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO