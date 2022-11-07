ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Poll: Voters reveal top issues on eve of midterms

By Bobby Oler
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42W5f6_0j2D6pne00

( NewsNation ) — A NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ poll of registered voters found inflation is the issue most are weighing as they decide who to cast their ballots for. A majority also said they are more motivated to vote in this midterm than in previous midterm cycles.

The survey of 1,017 registered voters was conducted between Oct. 28 and 31 via an online panel. Margins of error vary per question because the number of people who answered each question is different ( learn more about why margins of error matter here ).

See the full results of the poll below:

Question 1: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president? (Margin of Error: 3.02%)

  • Strongly approve: 20.81%
  • Somewhat approve: 23.35%
  • Somewhat disapprove: 15.74%
  • Strongly disapprove: 40.11%

Question 2: Thinking about issues facing the country today, how concerned are you about the COVID-19 pandemic? (Margin of Error: 2.93%)

  • Very concerned: 26.18%
  • Somewhat concerned: 34.10%
  • Not too concerned: 23.82%
  • Not at all concerned: 15.90%

Question 3: Which of the following do you think is a bigger threat to the United States today? (Margin of Error: 2.97%)

  • Russia: 36.91%
  • China: 29.81%
  • Iran: 2.18%
  • North Korea: 10.80%
  • Afghanistan: 1.61%
  • Other: 5.78%
  • Not sure: 12.92%

Question 4: And how concerned are you about inflation? (Margin of Error: 2.89%)

  • Very concerned: 67.42%
  • Somewhat concerned: 26%
  • Not too concerned: 4.45%
  • Not at all concerned: 2.12%

Question 5: Which do you think is a bigger problem facing the United States today: Inflation, unemployment, crime, or COVID-19? (Margin of Error: 2.92%)

  • Inflation: 65.68%
  • Unemployment: 6.27%
  • COVID-19: 10.58%
  • Crime: 17.47%

Question 6: How likely are you to vote in the 2022 midterm elections? (Margin of Error: 2.64%)

  • Very likely: 75.96%
  • Somewhat likely: 15.31%
  • Not very likely: 5.27%
  • Not at all likely: 3.46%

Question 7: How do you plan on casting your ballot to vote in the 2022 midterm elections? (Margin of Error: 2.88%)

  • I plan on voting early, by mail: 24.23%
  • I plan on voting early, in person: 23.26%
  • I plan on voting in person on Election Day: 32.17%
  • I already voted early by mail: 6.18%
  • I already voted early in person: 4.62%
  • I don’t plan on voting: 4.78%
  • Not sure: 4.76%

Question 8: How did you cast your ballot to vote in the 2020 elections? (Margin of Error: 2.97%)

  • I voted early, by mail: 36.30%
  • I voted early, in person: 26.47%
  • I voted in person on Election Day: 27.83%
  • I did not vote: 9.40%

Question 9: Which do you think should be a stronger priority: making sure that no one who is eligible to vote is prevented from doing so, or making sure that no one is able to commit voter fraud? (Margin of Error: 3.08%)

  • Making sure that no one who is eligible to vote is prevented from doing so: 39.21%
  • Making sure that no one is able to commit voter fraud: 51.64%
  • Not sure: 9.15%

Question 10: Compared to previous midterm elections, how motivated are you to vote in the 2022 midterm elections this November? (Margin of Error: 2.94%)

  • More motivated: 65.31%
  • Less motivated: 7.31%
  • Neither more nor less motivated: 27.38%

Question 11: How closely would you say you’ve been following elections for offices outside of the state you are registered to vote in? (Margin of Error: 3.03%)

  • Very much: 32.17%
  • Moderately: 41.48%
  • Not much: 18.62%
  • Not at all: 7.73%

Question 11a: And which of the following elections outside of your state would you say you have been following most closely during the 2022 midterm cycle? (Margin of Error: 3.1%)

  • The Georgia Senate race: 19.19%
  • The Pennsylvania Senate race: 24.77%
  • The Nevada Senate race: 2.86%
  • The Ohio Senate race: 4.79%
  • The Florida Senate race: 15.36%
  • The Wisconsin Senate race: 3.45%
  • The Arizona Senate race: 5.47%
  • None of these: 24.11%

Question 12: Thinking of the 2022 midterm elections, which of the following would be the most important factor in deciding who you vote for? (Margin of Error: 3.06%)

  • Abortion: 17.43%
  • Crime: 9.56%
  • Inflation: 44.50%
  • Immigration: 8.60%
  • Climate change/ energy policy: 6.01%
  • Policies focused on race: 2.78%
  • Education: 3.24%
  • Foreign policy: 1.80%
  • None of these: 6.08%

Question 13: Thinking more about the 2022 congressional elections, how important is the issue of inflation in making your decision about who to vote for? (Margin of Error: 3.03%)

  • Very important: 59.55%
  • Somewhat important: 30.39%
  • Not too important: 6.18%
  • Not at all important: 3.88%

Question 14: Which party do you trust to do a better job handling the economy and inflation? (Margin of Error: 3.05%)

  • The Republican party: 43%
  • The Democratic party: 35.43%
  • Neither party: 14.52%
  • Not sure: 7.05%

Question 15: How much trust do you have in the accuracy of the results of the 2022 midterm elections? (Margin of Error: 3.03%)

  • A great deal: 40.68%
  • A fair amount: 37.70%
  • Not very much: 16.26%
  • None at all: 5.36%

Question 16: How secure do you believe mail-in voting to be, as a method of voting in an election? (Margin of Error: 3%)

  • Very secure: 38.83%
  • Somewhat secure: 29.67%
  • Not very secure: 16.49%
  • Not secure at all: 15.02%

Question 17: And what percent of mail-in ballots submitted in US elections would you say are fraudulent? (Margin of Error: 2.99%)

  • Less than 1 percent: 37.48%
  • 1 to 5 percent: 22.30%
  • 5-10 percent: 16.31%
  • 10 to 15 percent: 9.75%
  • 15 percent or higher: 14.15%

Question 18: Which of the following would you most support as a reform to increase the security of  mail–in voting? (Margin of Error: 2.71%)

  • Limiting mail-in voting to military and Americans living overseas: 12.32%
  • Limiting mail-in voting to only a very limited series of circumstances or situations: 17.70%
  • Closing loopholes that allow for legal ballot harvesting: 14.68%
  • Expanding safeguards, such as signature verification: 26.06%
  • Universalizing voting by mail as the default way of casting a ballot in every state: 13.57%
  • None of these: 15.67%

Question 19: Which of the following would you most support as a reform to promote election security? (Margin of Error: 2.53%)

  • Requiring a voter verifiable paper audit trail for every vote cast: 17.79%
  • Conducting election audits when confirming election outcomes: 11.79%
  • Banning the availability of electronic ballots for specific groups: 4.71%
  • Passing laws that prevent state legislatures from overruling the outcomes of the popular vote: 19.44%
  • Crosscheck voter registrations nationwide and eliminate duplicates: 21.46%
  • Using federal funds to update election infrastructure in every state: 10.67%
  • None of these: 14.14%

Question 20: Overall, would you say you are better or worse off financially than you were about a year ago? (Margin of Error: 3.08%)

  • Better off: 19.73%
  • Worse off: 47.07%
  • Neither better or worse off: 33.20%

Question 21: Thinking about other topics, if the election for the U.S. Congress in your district was held today, which of the following candidates would you most likely vote for? (Margin of Error: 3.07%)

  • The Republican candidate: 44.67%
  • The Democratic candidate: 43.44%
  • A third party candidate: 5.95%
  • Would not vote: 5.95%

Question 22: What is the highest degree or level of school you have completed? If you’re currently enrolled in school, please indicate the highest degree you have received. (Margin of Error: 2.95%)

  • Post-graduate degree: 12.88%
  • Bachelor’s degree: 25.78%
  • Some college or associate’s degree: 25.66%
  • High school diploma or less: 35.68%

Question 23: Which political party do you most closely identify with? (Margin of Error: 2.98%)

  • Republican Party: 37.51%
  • Democratic Party: 34.55%
  • Independent: 26.06%
  • Another party: 1.88%
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Sister arrested in Fresno mother, baby homicides, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of her teenage sister and newborn niece, according to the Fresno Police Department. During a press conference on Thursday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced that 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera was arrested Wednesday night for the deaths of her sister, 18-year-old […]
FRESNO, CA
Matthew C. Woodruff

Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.

Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
Cheddar News

How Republicans Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections

As results from the 2022 U.S. midterm elections continue to come in, director of the Republicans for Accountability Project Gunner Ramer discusses the key issues that brought voters to the polls, the quality of Republican candidates on the ballot, and why it seems a 'Red Wave' did not materialize.
defpen

2022 Election Night: Brian Kemp Defeats Stacey Abrams In Georgia

Brian Kemp will remain the governor of Georgia. As reported by CNN, Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams has called Kemp to concede the gubernatorial election. Current projections from the Associated Press indicated that Kemp currently has an 8.3% lead with 86% of precincts reporting across the Peach State. Kemp and Abrams...
GEORGIA STATE
AOL Corp

2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches

The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
CNN

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
ARIZONA STATE
Nymag.com

The Final 2022 Midterms Polling Forecast

The long and winding road to the 2022 midterm election is finally coming to an end. For months, some have predicted a Republican wave based on inflation or rising crime, or simply the usual backlash against the party controlling the White House. Others say expected GOP gains could be mitigated by a Democratic counter-wave based on unhappiness with the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade and fear of MAGA extremism. As Americans fill out their ballots, here’s what the polls say we should expect in the hottest Senate, House, and gubernatorial races across the country.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why

Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are too close to call on Wednesday morning, with final results not expected for weeks. But there is a loser declared for the midterms by Republicans and Democrats alike: Donald Trump.“Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans’ midterms performance: ‘Biggest loser tonight,’”blared the Fox News headline on Wednesday.CNN’s Jim Acostareported via Twitter, after speaking with a Trump adviser, that “Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after last night’s disappointing midterm results for the GOP. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s hand-picked contenders: “They were all bad candidates.”...
GEORGIA STATE
KGET

KGET

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy