Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Tractors and crops targeted in rural crime wave
Private security patrols are being used to protect crops and expensive farm equipment amid a rural crime wave in England and Wales, the BBC has learned. Farmers have told the BBC that police rarely solve rural offences and are not doing enough to tackle organised crime. Suspects are almost 25%...
BBC
Energy crisis: 'My energy efficient home didn’t keep my family warm'
With world leaders at the COP27 climate summit, the focus is back on how countries can cut carbon emissions. Since 2008 all homes have needed an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) when they're built, sold or rented, but a firm training EPC assessors says they need redesigning, while some homeowners have found their newly-built houses aren't delivering the high EPC ratings promised.
BBC
Musk tells Twitter staff remote working will end
Elon Musk has told Twitter staff that remote working will end and "difficult times" lie ahead, according to reports. In an email to staff, the owner of the social media firm said workers would be expected in the office for at least 40 hours a week, Bloomberg reported. Mr Musk...
Huawei Calls for Network Evolution at COP27 to Enable Green Development
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- A Huawei executive said Thursday information and communications technologies, or ICT, will enable the digitalization of industry, spark innovation and make other industries green. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110006207/en/ Philippe Wang, Huawei’s Executive Vice President for the Northern Africa region (Photo: Business Wire)
Bringing consultancy and execution together: UX/UI design and product development agency COBE joins the Etribes Group
HAMBURG & MUNICH, Germany & OSIJEK, Croatia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- To be successful, digital projects need a strong strategic foundation and assured implementation capabilities. The results are usually best if both come from the same place. With its constantly expanding service offering, that is exactly what Etribes ( https://etribes.de ) is able to provide. Now that UX/UI design and product development agency COBE ( https://www.cobeisfresh.com ) has become part of the Etribes Group, the digital consultancy has substantially strengthened its implementation capability in the areas of UX/UI design, service design, web, and mobile development. Together, COBE and Etribes are even more attractive for DAX corporates and German Mittelstand companies. The Etribes Group * generates a joint turnover of over 35 million Euros and employs around 300 people. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005037/en/ Felix van de Sand, Managing Director COBE, Fabian J. Fischer, CEO of Etribes Group, and Daniel Wagner, also Managing Director COBE (from left to right) are happy both companies have merged. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
How OVHcloud’s Octave Klaba is building a different cloud computing company
Playing catch-up How do you compete with companies like Amazon and Microsoft when you “only” have 2,800 employees and no side business to finance your cloud division?. OVHcloud’s vision could be summed up in two says: leveraging open source as the cornerstone of product innovation, and uncompromised sovereignty. The company’s project of offering data centers as a service is a good example of these two points.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russians kept in the dark by internet search
In many places, searching the web is a gateway to a wider world of information, but in Russia, it is part of a system that helps trap people in an alternative reality. Shortly after 20 people were killed in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk in June, Lev Gershenzon - a former manager at Russian tech company Yandex - typed the city's name into its search engine to find out more.
getnews.info
Qualis LIMS – Eliminating operational bottlenecks to streamline laboratory processes
“We knew when we started out years ago that we needed to position ourselves as a pioneer of change. The field we chose warranted no less than that. Looking back at what we’ve achieved, and the various revolutionary changes we’ve helped labs enjoy over the years, we can finally admit that we are achieving those goals and are still on track to provide better, more sophisticated solutions that excel in terms of quality, value & compliance” – Mukunth Venkatesan, Founder & CEO – Agaram Technologies.”
BBC
Cemetery Sun: Woman arrested after US band's kit stolen
A woman has been arrested after a Californian rock band had all their instruments, sound equipment and merchandise stolen. Cemetery Sun, who are on a UK tour, woke up after a gig in Manchester to find their tour van had been stolen from outside their city centre hotel. The kit...
BBC
Just Stop Oil: M25 protests to be halted
Just Stop Oil activists will halt their protests on the M25 with immediate effect, the group has said. Demonstrators from the environmental group have been blocking parts of the busy motorway for four days, leading to multiple arrests. No protests would be held on Friday or in the "foreseeable future",...
Comments / 0