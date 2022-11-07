Here is where the Falcons went wrong Sunday against the Chargers

The Falcons lost yesterday to the Chargers 20-17 in a game that was there for the taking and Dukes & Bell talked about where the Falcons went wrong in the game that cost the team the victory.

Carl talked about the final Falcons offensive possession.

“We were running the ball efficiently, as a matter of fact in the first thirty minutes we had already topped 199 yards of rushing in this game.

But the thing that I’m having a hard time with today is with 5:27 left and a tie game, it’s anybody’s ballgame, we get the ball back and we in a run heavy offense don’t attempt to do what we’ve done all day,” Dukes said. “Arthur Smith decided to call two pass plays that gained two yards, we ran one play and we punt the ball away after 1:08, we didn’t see it again.”

Dukes talked about why this decision is still bothering him.

“I’m having a hard time with this because one we could have moved the football like we had all afternoon, two we could have ran time off the clock and maybe three set up our game winning field goal or touchdown. Why did we go away from what was working at the biggest moment in the game with 5:27 to play? We don’t get the ball back and the Chargers go on to win, that is what is haunting me today.