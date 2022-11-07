ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

TN prosecutors urge AR voters to support marijuana measure

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luIGP_0j2D5Kz600

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas’ recreational marijuana measure is getting support from some district attorneys across the river in Tennessee.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy organized a press conference in Memphis on Monday, urging voters in Arkansas to vote yes Tuesday on Amendment 4. The ballot measure would allow adults to possess marijuana for recreational use in the Natural State.

“I think we all know the facts. Marijuana is really no more dangerous than alcohol,” Mulroy said. “I think it’s time that Arkansas join the 19 other states that have legalized recreational marijuana.”

Golfer John Daly endorses marijuana measure in Arkansas

District Attorney Frederick Agee, the prosecutor for several counties in West Tennessee, said that marijuana prohibition laws have failed, and have unfairly targeted African Americans.

“We have spent billions and billions over the years trying to defeat a plant. It’s not going to happen,” Agee said. “People’s lives have been ruinied because of marijuana prohibition. I want to see violent crimes prioritized. That’s where our resources should go.”

But why would Tennessee prosecutors care about an Arkansas referendum?

One reason is the high volume of traffic that flows across the bridges between the states from Arkansas to Memphis and West Tennessee, Mulroy said.

Everything to know about Arkansas’ Issue 4

“People are going back and forth between Memphis and West Memphis all the time,” Mulroy said.

Medical marijuana patients in Tennessee could get needed drugs across the river. But the biggest reason, he said, was that law enforcement in both states needs to put more priority on combating violent crimes.

“Crime is a problem on both sides of the river,” Mulroy said. “We really need to refocus on violent crime, the things that really matter, and stop wasting our time on things that don’t matter, like marijuana enforcement.”

Mulroy said while his office will enforce the law, marijuana prosecution will be de-prioritized so that attorneys can put more emphasis on prosecuting violent crimes.

Lance Huey, a former sheriff who is now involved in the cannabis industry and is vice chairman of the committee that put Amendment 4 on the Arkansas ballot, said Arkansas will have strict regulations that will keep unsafe and sometimes deadly “street weed” away from the public.

While Amendment 4 has gained some celebrity endorsements recently, it’s unclear how voters will react when they go to the polls Tuesday.

Latest Arkansas Poll shows info on governor race, marijuana, abortions

A recent poll by the University of Arkansas found support dwindling for recreational marijuana among Arkansas voters. About 60% of voters said they opposed the measure.

You can find results for this and other elections in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Mississippi on WREG.com Tuesday after polls close.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 18

Ray Sanders
3d ago

if our prosecutors are encouraging another state why do we not have it on our ballot this year.

Reply(1)
12
Tina Stevens
3d ago

TN Gov. Bill Lee will do everything in his power not to pass cannabis, even medical, he's gets lots of money from Big Pharma to keep him in the lap of luxury.

Reply(1)
3
Related
WATN Local Memphis

What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Arkansas Wednesday, marked a mix of soul searching and celebration after Natural State voters soundly rejected the legalization of recreational marijuana. After the measure's 12-point defeat, the discussion now moves to when or the the measure will appear again on an Arkansas ballot, and if...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision

Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Mulroy: Marijuana enforcement will be a low priority in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Arkansas voters will also decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday. If they do legalize it, some people in Tennessee may be tempted to cross the bridge. To be clear, buying marijuana in Arkansas and bringing it back into Tennessee would be illegal, but don’t expect to see checkpoints on the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

Tennessee lawmakers react to bill proposing ‘nation’s strongest legislation’ on youth transgender care

If the law passes next year, it would prohibit healthcare providers from performing medical procedures if they ‘enable a minor to identify with an identity inconsistent with the minor’s sex.’ In the legislation, the term ‘medical procedure’ includes both surgery and ‘prescribing, administering, or dispensing any drug or device to a human being.’
TENNESSEE STATE
KHBS

45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Everything to know about Arkansas’ Issue 4

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Currently, through 12 days of early voting in Arkansas, 453,239 people have voted. Perhaps one of the most talked about issues on the Arkansas 2022 Midterm election ballot is Issue 4, the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment. Issue 4 is an amendment to authorize the possession, personal use, and consumption of cannabis by […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Tennessee, Mississippi lead nation in flu cases, CDC says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Health officials are sounding the alarm about the impact the flu is having across the country and specifically in the Mid-South. With coronavirus rates declining, another infection is on the rise. Tennessee and Mississippi have some of the highest flu rates in the country right now, according to the CDC. Those on the front lines […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Voters in AR, 4 other states consider recreational marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding on Election Day whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country. The proposals are on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota and follow moves by […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Bankroll Freddie and his father, Freddie Gladney Junior, were arrested by U.S....
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

WREG

49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy