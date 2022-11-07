ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montebello, CA

One dead, several wounded following stabbing at home in Montebello

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1euVRs_0j2D4khf00

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 7 AM Edition) 02:07

Authorities are investigating a rash of stabbings that occurred at a home in Montebello Sunday evening.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident broke out a little before 6 p.m. due to some sort of dispute between several men at the home on North Fifth Street.

When officers arrived, they found one man, in his 20s, suffering from several apparent stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other men were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of stab wounds they also suffered during the incident.

Investigators were still working to determine a motive in the incident.

It was unclear if a suspect was arrested.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (323) 890-5500.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Barricaded suspect in Hollywood Hills dead of apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, 101 Fwy reopens

A suspect is dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hourslong standoff with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that closed surface streets and the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills on Thursday. The LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau entered the residence in the 2300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard after “several hours and […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

One dead after fight turns into stabbing in South Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in South Los Angeles early Thursday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred a little after 1 a.m. when two men became involved in some sort of dispute in a parking lot on S. Broadway. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses told investigators that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the two parties, who allegedly knew each other. They learned that the suspect and victim did not live at the location, but were instead there visiting someone. Detectives believe that they know the identity of the suspect, but have not disclosed any further information. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Suspect in wild pursuit identified; families who had vehicles stolen still recovering

One day after a man led authorities on a dangerous pursuit through the Whittier and Hacienda Heights area, police have identified the 32-year-old suspect. The suspect who broke into a South Whittier family's home was identified by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department as Johnny Anchondo, a man who has had his fair share of run-ins with law enforcement. Anchondo has been charged 18 times by Riverside County prosecutors and an additional three in Los Angeles County, CBSLA has learned. Those charges include drug possession, child endangerment, grand theft and parole violations, among others. Wednesday night's dangerous pursuit was his latest encounter with...
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, CA
CBS LA

Riverside Police investigating series of home burglaries involving members of South American crime rings

Riverside police are seeking public assistance in locating a group of suspects that have been repeatedly burglarizing homes throughout Riverside County, many of whom they believe are connected to South American crime rings. Detectives began to notice an uptick in home burglaries in January, after a series of crimes occurred in Alessandro Heights, Hawarden Hills and Mission Grove neighborhoods. After investigation, they determined that the crimes were connected to SATG, or South American Theft Groups. "This group is a criminal organization that has been operating throughout the United States to commit home burglaries, and are suspected of about 17 in our city...
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Man fatally shot during car-to-car shooting in South Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles early Friday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred at around 1:20 a.m. in the 1700 block of W. 69th Street, where a man was found sitting inside of his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Witnesses told police officers that they saw a white U-Haul pull up alongside the victim's black Kia before suspects inside the moving van fired several shots and fled from the area. Police are investigating whether the incident was gang-related. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LASD deputy charged for fatally shooting man during mental health crisis in 2021

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was charged Thursday for fatally shooting a man suffering from a mental health crisis in 2021. The incident occurred back on March 14, 2021, when Deputy Remin Pineda was dispatched to an East Los Angeles home in response to a mental health call. It was there that David Ordaz Jr., a 34-year-old father of three, was suffering from the mental health crisis. Family members who called authorities reported that he was suicidal and armed with a knife. Ordaz was fatally shot in the back in front of his family while lying on the ground, posing...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Coroner Names Victims of West Covina Homicide

LOS ANGELES - The men killed by gunfire at a West Covina apartment complex were identified recently. Maliki Foust, Jr., 22, was found shot to death in a vehicle. Majarion Foust, 19, was wounded and later died at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
WEST COVINA, CA
Long Beach Post

Suspect sought in Long Beach man’s fatal stabbing, police say

A 33-year-old Long Beach man was fatally stabbed today in the south Los Angeles area, and police are seeking his killer. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

1 dead, 2 injured after car bursts into flames during multi-car crash in Garden Grove

One person was dead and at least two others injured during a multi-car crash in Garden Grove early Friday morning. The crash is said to have occurred at around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Magnolia Street and Garden Grove Boulevard, where three cars collided. A Tesla is believed to have burst into flames upon impact. One person was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.Two others were hospitalized for injuries sustained during the crash. One was said to be have suffered critical life-threatening injuries, while the other is said to have sustained critical but stable injuries. Video from the scene shows bystanders and police officers pulling a person from the burning wreckage. "I helped the guy out as much as I could," said Salvador Valladolid, one of those who helped remove the person from the car. "We're also kinda fearing the car is gonna explode on us right there, it was on fire already."Garden Grove Police Department said that the force of the impact caused a large debris field, with some debris landing up to 300 feet from the spot of impact, and indicated that the intersection would be closed for hours. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

LAPD officer injured during mental health investigation

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was stabbed with a knife while responding to a mental health investigation call around 7 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6.Officers responded to a family dispute involving a mentally ill male in the area of the 7200 block of South Hobart Boulevard.When officers arrived, they met with the suspect's mother, who explained that her son was experiencing a mental health crisis and he was in the nearby area.Officers found the male suspect as he tried to hide behind a food truck. The suspect then rushed toward the female officer with a knife and attempted to stab...
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
26K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy