North Carolina Navy Veteran Reported Missing One Year After She DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Cary Man Charged With Committing Multi-Million PPP Fraud SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
A Ceremony Honoring Veterans Will be Hosted at Veterans Freedom Park On Friday, November 11thJames TulianoCary, NC
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Enjoy Southern Hospitality at this North Carolina InnMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®
goduke.com
Duke Dominant in Win over Charleston Southern
DURHAM – Behind a balanced offensive attack and some stifling defense, the Duke women's basketball team raced to a resounding, 111-50 victory over Charleston Southern Thursday evening at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils finished the game with six players in double figures en route to eclipsing the century...
goduke.com
Duke Welcomes Charleston Southern to Cameron on Thursday
Duke is back in action Thursday night as the Blue Devils gear up for a matchup with Charleston Southern at 7 p.m., on ACC Network Extra. In the most recent meeting with the Buccaneers (12.21.21), the Blue Devils posted a 78-35 victory in Charleston, S.C. The Blue Devils come in...
goduke.com
No. 7 Duke Welcomes USC Upstate Friday Night
Fresh off a season-opening win on Monday night, No. 7 Duke welcomes USC Upstate to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Friday evening. The game tips at 6:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network with Dalen Cuff and Paul Biancardi on the call. On the radio, David Shumate and John Roth call the action on the Blue Devil Sports Network from Learfield.
goduke.com
Duke Welcomes Boston College Friday
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team welcomes Boston College Friday for a noon match at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Chris Edwards and Christina Lingley will be on the call on ACCNX. LAST TIME OUT. Duke went 1-1 on the road over the weekend, falling to Virginia Tech (3-1) Friday before...
goduke.com
Men's Tennis Signs Blue Chip Alex Visser
DURHAM – Duke men's tennis head coach Ramsey Smith announced Thursday the signing of Alex Visser to the class of 2027. "This is a big day for our program," Smith said. "Maciek [Sykut] and I are thrilled to welcome Alex to the Duke Tennis Family!" "Alex is a player...
goduke.com
Duke Primed for NCAA Southeast Regional
DURHAM – Duke cross country is back in action this weekend as the Blue Devils continue postseason competition on Friday at the NCAA Southeast Regional at E.P. Tom Sawyer Park in Louisville, Ky. MEET INFORMATION. The women's 6K begins at 11 a.m. ET, while the men's 10K starts at...
goduke.com
David Shumate Sits Down with Darius Joiner
This interview originally appeared in the 14.3 Issue of GoDuke the Magazine -- October 2022. David Shumate: I want to get into a bunch of stuff, and we’ll get into the Duke portion of your career in just a second, but I’m curious when you go way back — what do you remember about how you first got into football?
goduke.com
Four Blue Devils Earn ACC Yearly Awards
DURHAM – The Duke men's soccer program earned four of the six individual ACC awards and had a total of nine players named to either an All-ACC or All-Freshman team, the league announced on Wednesday. Graduate Eliot Hamill was named the ACC Goalkeeper of the Year, sophomore Shakur Mohammed...
goduke.com
DWL Freshman Spotlight: Maddie Holden
DURHAM – With the Blue Devils in full swing during the fall season, the Duke women's lacrosse program shines its spotlight on its freshman class, this week with Maddie Holden. Holden comes to Durham from Greenwich, Conn., where she attended Greenwich Academy as a four-year letterwinner in lacrosse. Holden...
goduke.com
Lively Named Preseason All-American by Sporting News
DURHAM – The Sporting News magazine has announced its preseason All-America Teams with Duke freshman Dereck Lively II being tapped to the Third team. Lively is one of just three freshmen named nationally named a preseason All-America by Sporting News, joining second-team pick Keyonte George (Baylor) and third-teamer Nick Smith (Arkansas).
goduke.com
Parking and Traffic Alert :Saturday, Nov. 12
DURHAM, N.C. – Guests traveling to Duke's West Campus on Saturday, November 12 should be aware of the following parking and traffic alerts. In addition to the Duke football game versus Virginia Tech at 12 noon on Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, Duke University will be hosting the NCAA Women's Soccer Championship First Round with Duke versus Radford at 7 p.m. at Koskinen Stadium. Please review the information below and leave extra time in your travels to avoid delays.
goduke.com
Brooks Signs Katie Li to Letter of Intent
DURHAM – Duke University women's golf head coach Dan Brooks has announced the signing of Katie Li on Wednesday in the early signing period. Li will join the Blue Devils for the 2023-24 campaign as a freshman. A product of Basking Ridge, N.J., Li is a five-time winner on...
