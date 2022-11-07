ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Oswego County Today

Jingle Bell Rock Dinner, Dance, Show In Oswego

OSWEGO – Internationally acclaimed multiple award winning Elvis Tribute Artist (ETA) of the Year 2019 worldwide Michael Paul Callahan will headline a 60s Christmas set and a 70s concert set as “Elvis.”. Callahan is also a well known actor with lead roles and in Hollywood movies. Also appearing...
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Restaurant Impossible in Rome

Food Network's 'Restaurant: Impossible' filming at The Balanced Chef in Rome. His show's on the Food Network, but it might as well be the Weather Channel, because Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine comes in like a hurricane. "I came yesterday morning at 9:00 and I will leave here tonight at 9:00,"...
ROME, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

10th Mountain Division band concert on Veterans Day canceled

FULTON — Officials announced Tuesday that the annual Veterans Day concert with the 10th Mountain Division Band, originally scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m., has been canceled. A number of Fulton Community Band members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.
FULTON, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Central New York family competes on ‘Family Feud’: ‘We just had a lot of fun’

A Central New York family is headed to one of television’s most iconic game shows. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on “Family Feud” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for a chance to win cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald will compete together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

Wait Until You Meet Two Newest Additions to the Wild Animal Park Family

Wait until you see the two newest additions at one Central New York animal park. Two handsome fellas are joining The Wild Animal Park family in Chittenango, New York. Meet Kemba and Kendi, the two new animals that will be part of The Wild Camping Resort where you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.
CHITTENANGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Youth Bureau/Oswego Kiwanis Christmas Craft Show set

OSWEGO — The Oswego City County Youth Bureau, in collaboration with the Oswego Kiwanis Club, will host a Christmas Craft Show on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. 5th St., Oswego. Fifty vendors will be participating, and food will be...
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego Humane Society hosts pet photo contest

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Humane Society (OCHS) is hosting a pet photo contest that will run online until their Home for the Holidays event on Saturday, December 17 at the Oswego Elks Lodge. Anyone can submit a photo of their furry best friend or vote on their favorite entry. This weekend is […]
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fort Ontario chosen as an official location for Wreaths Across America Day

OSWEGO — National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) has announced that Fort Ontario in Oswego will once again be an official location for the organization and support its mission to remember, honor and teach. The ceremony will be held at the Post Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17, at noon inside the old stone fort in front of the Enlisted Men’s Barracks.
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego Christmas Craft Show to be held on November 26

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Christmas Craft Show will be held on Saturday, November 26 at the Oswego Elks Lodge in Oswego. The Oswego City County Youth Bureau is collaborating with the Oswego Kiwanis Club to host the craft show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 132 W. 5th Street, Oswego. The show will […]
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Parkrose Estates holds grand re-opening

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ‘It’s not like home, it is home.’. The Parkrose Estates Retired Community in Liverpool held its grand re-opening on Wednesday, November 9. The re-opening is being celebrated after over 90 people living at the estate had to evacuate due to a major water pipe burst back in January 2022.
LIVERPOOL, NY
iheartoswego.com

Edward J. Farfaglia – November 6, 2022

Edward J. Farfaglia, 69; of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family. Ed was born in Fulton, NY; to the late Silvio and Angela (Tomarchio) Farfaglia. He had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Ed retired from National Grid after 32 years as a serviceman. He...
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Josephine H. O’Brien

Josephine H. “Josie” O’Brien, 96, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. She was born in Skaneateles Falls on Sept. 12, 1926, and was the tenth child of Rami “Raymond” and Vincenza Cavone. Josie was always a dedicated and hard-working woman who was proud of her 74 years of employment that began in Fulton at the American Woolen Mill and then to Sealright where she met her husband, Daniel. She was also employed by the Fulton City School lunch program and then retired from Holy Trinity Church as their secretary. Josie had worked and served for 14 priests in various roles which included housekeeper and cook during her time at Holy Family, St. Michaels and Holy Trinity Churches.
FULTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust

NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
CORTLAND, NY

