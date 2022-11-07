Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jingle Bell Rock Dinner, Dance, Show In Oswego
OSWEGO – Internationally acclaimed multiple award winning Elvis Tribute Artist (ETA) of the Year 2019 worldwide Michael Paul Callahan will headline a 60s Christmas set and a 70s concert set as “Elvis.”. Callahan is also a well known actor with lead roles and in Hollywood movies. Also appearing...
WKTV
Restaurant Impossible in Rome
Food Network's 'Restaurant: Impossible' filming at The Balanced Chef in Rome. His show's on the Food Network, but it might as well be the Weather Channel, because Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine comes in like a hurricane. "I came yesterday morning at 9:00 and I will leave here tonight at 9:00,"...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
10th Mountain Division band concert on Veterans Day canceled
FULTON — Officials announced Tuesday that the annual Veterans Day concert with the 10th Mountain Division Band, originally scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m., has been canceled. A number of Fulton Community Band members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.
Inside an Arts & Crafts gem in Eastwood inspired by Stickley (Beyond the Front Door)
Syracuse is brimming with old buildings. The city is a tapestry of majestic mansions and imposing relics of industry. Some have been lost, while others are still loved or being brought back to life and vitality. My name is David Haas and I’ve spent years exploring and photographing the beautiful...
It’s Time to Play the Feud! CNY Family to Appear on National Game Show
A family from Oswego is set to appear on one of the longest-running game shows in American television. The O'Gorman clan will appear on an episode scheduled to air on Wednesday, November 16th. The O'Gormans consist of Sean O'Gorman, a retired firefighter, his wife Jill, and their children Kyra, Hannah and Huck.
newyorkupstate.com
Central New York family competes on ‘Family Feud’: ‘We just had a lot of fun’
A Central New York family is headed to one of television’s most iconic game shows. The O’Gorman family from Oswego will appear on “Family Feud” on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for a chance to win cash and prizes from host Steve Harvey. Retired firefighter Sean O’Gorman, his wife Jill O’Gorman, and their children Kyra O’Gorman, Hannah Clark, and Huck Fitzgerald will compete together, attempting to guess popular answers to survey questions while “feuding” with another family.
A mysterious machine in a Syracuse warehouse keeps old movies alive. It’s the last of its kind in the world
The machine in the attic of the Delavan Center is nobody’s friend. It is loud and crabby, and deeply mysterious. It is not allowed to fraternize with the more efficient machines in the letterpress company hangar on the floor below. “I’ve had runs where it’s only jammed up like,...
Wait Until You Meet Two Newest Additions to the Wild Animal Park Family
Wait until you see the two newest additions at one Central New York animal park. Two handsome fellas are joining The Wild Animal Park family in Chittenango, New York. Meet Kemba and Kendi, the two new animals that will be part of The Wild Camping Resort where you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Youth Bureau/Oswego Kiwanis Christmas Craft Show set
OSWEGO — The Oswego City County Youth Bureau, in collaboration with the Oswego Kiwanis Club, will host a Christmas Craft Show on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. 5th St., Oswego. Fifty vendors will be participating, and food will be...
Oswego Humane Society hosts pet photo contest
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Humane Society (OCHS) is hosting a pet photo contest that will run online until their Home for the Holidays event on Saturday, December 17 at the Oswego Elks Lodge. Anyone can submit a photo of their furry best friend or vote on their favorite entry. This weekend is […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fort Ontario chosen as an official location for Wreaths Across America Day
OSWEGO — National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) has announced that Fort Ontario in Oswego will once again be an official location for the organization and support its mission to remember, honor and teach. The ceremony will be held at the Post Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17, at noon inside the old stone fort in front of the Enlisted Men’s Barracks.
Oswego Christmas Craft Show to be held on November 26
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Christmas Craft Show will be held on Saturday, November 26 at the Oswego Elks Lodge in Oswego. The Oswego City County Youth Bureau is collaborating with the Oswego Kiwanis Club to host the craft show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 132 W. 5th Street, Oswego. The show will […]
Meet the ‘miracle’ twin elephants born at Syracuse zoo
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twin male Asian elephants have been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse. Twins only account for 1% of elephant births worldwide, according to a news release from Onondaga County. There has never been a recorded case of surviving elephant twins born in the United...
localsyr.com
Parkrose Estates holds grand re-opening
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — ‘It’s not like home, it is home.’. The Parkrose Estates Retired Community in Liverpool held its grand re-opening on Wednesday, November 9. The re-opening is being celebrated after over 90 people living at the estate had to evacuate due to a major water pipe burst back in January 2022.
iheartoswego.com
Edward J. Farfaglia – November 6, 2022
Edward J. Farfaglia, 69; of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family. Ed was born in Fulton, NY; to the late Silvio and Angela (Tomarchio) Farfaglia. He had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Ed retired from National Grid after 32 years as a serviceman. He...
Madison County residents receive Carnegie Medal for Heroism
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Madison County residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission and were awarded a Carnegie Medal for Heroism. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both from Oneida, are 2022 recipients of the Carnegie Medal after their braves acts during a serous accident on Route 5 in Westmoreland last year. On […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Josephine H. O’Brien
Josephine H. “Josie” O’Brien, 96, of Fulton, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. She was born in Skaneateles Falls on Sept. 12, 1926, and was the tenth child of Rami “Raymond” and Vincenza Cavone. Josie was always a dedicated and hard-working woman who was proud of her 74 years of employment that began in Fulton at the American Woolen Mill and then to Sealright where she met her husband, Daniel. She was also employed by the Fulton City School lunch program and then retired from Holy Trinity Church as their secretary. Josie had worked and served for 14 priests in various roles which included housekeeper and cook during her time at Holy Family, St. Michaels and Holy Trinity Churches.
Highest rated sushi restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Tripadvisor has ranked the highest-rated sushi restaurants in Syracuse so you don’t have to! Whether you’re looking for an affordable bento box for lunch or a fine-dining experience for date night, NewsChannel 9 has you covered. If you didn’t know already, sushi’s popularity in the U.S. started in the 1960s, when a […]
The Tiki Bar at The Winds of Cold Springs Harbor Marina to rebuild after Nov. 1 fire
BALDWINSVILLE — Just over a week after it closed for the season, the Tiki Bar at The Winds of Cold Springs Harbor Marina in Lysander was badly damaged in a […]
whcuradio.com
Cortland couple donates 15 acres to Finger Lakes Land Trust
NILES, N.Y. (WHCU) – A couple from Cortland makes a generous donation. Residents Karen and Chet Seibert have given 15 acres of forested hillside to the Finger Lakes Land Trust. The property is in the Town of Niles in Cayuga County, on the southwestern shore of Skaneateles Lake. The couple said they made the donation to protect the land and water for future generations. The property has multiple creeks that flow into the lake, which supplies drinking water for the City of Syracuse. Keeping the hillside undeveloped will decrease contaminant runoff into the lake.
