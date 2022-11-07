Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Undocumented immigrants and homeless Americans: Who gets more assistance in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
UPDATED: Bradley defeats Brody for Colorado House District 39 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
UPDATED: Marshall defeats Huffman for Colorado House District 43 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
Denver may spend $4.26 million to house 56 homeless youthDavid HeitzDenver, CO
UPDATED: Hartsook defeats Henry for House District 44 seatSara B. HansenColorado State
Undocumented immigrants and homeless Americans: Who gets more assistance in Denver?
(Denver, Colo.) A common refrain among some who follow the news these days is that undocumented immigrants get better treatment in Denver than homeless Americans, even veterans.
Colorado US House races: Latest election results
DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
Racketeering crime ring convicted and sentenced
Four people have been convicted and sentenced for crimes related to racketeering and organized crime, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.
Castle Rock voters return one incumbent, defeat the other
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Nov. 9, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock voters Tuesday opted to give Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Backen another four-year term. And they chose challenger Max Brooks over incumbent Caryn Johnson.
Who won Colorado’s US House of Representative seats?
On Tuesday all eight of Colorado's U.S. congressional seats were voted upon. This story will be updated as winners are announced.
2 Coloradans Win Big In $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawing: Are You A Winner?
Here's a list of locations where winning tickets were sold.
