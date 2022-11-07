ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 takeaways from Polis’ latest budget proposal

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis unveiled his fiscal year 2023-24 budget proposal on Nov. 2 as constitutionally required, warning that the legislature will have little money available for new spending when it reconvenes in January and that the state needs to beef up its reserves given the strong possibility of a national economic downturn.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Veterans Day 2022 closures

Non-essential government offices will close this Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Veteran's Day is a federal holiday, meaning that only essential government services, such as emergency response, will be available. Government closures include: The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV)Federal courtsLibrariesUnited States Postal Service (USPS)Animal sheltersCity CouncilHuman ServicesOffice of the Medical ExaminerTrash, recycling and compost...
DENVER, CO
Chalkbeat

Declining enrollment and school closures: Where are the kids?

As three large metro area school districts grapple with school closures due to declining enrollment, a common question looms: Where did all the children go?To help answer that question, Chalkbeat looked at school enrollment data, county birth rate data, and U.S. Census data showing the number of children under 18 living in each school district. Looking to the future, we also examined federal school enrollment projections. Some numbers, like enrollment counts...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Recycling and composting requirement for apartments, office buildings and more looks likely to pass

It looks like apartment complexes, restaurants, office buildings and other businesses in Denver will be required to offer recycling and composting services. About 67% of Denver voters approved Initiated Ordinance 306 as of 10 p.m. The measure was introduced by the Waste No More campaign led in part by environmental activist and mayoral candidate Ean Thomas Tafoya.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

As school measure fails, Kane vows to return next year

Douglas County School District’s $60 million mill levy override and $450 million bond questions are not fairing well as ballots continue to be counted. As of 9:12 p.m. Nov. 8, measure 5A, for the $60 million mill levy override was failing narrowly with 51.25% of voters opposing it, while the bond, measure 5B, was failing by nearly 9 percentage points. So far, around 60% of voters have returned ballots.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
milehighcre.com

Denver Community Church Acquires Former Basketball Practice Facility

Transwestern Real Estate Services recently represented Denver Community Church (DCC) in the purchase of 333 & 375 S. Zuni St. in Denver, from a joint venture of Oxi Fresh Franchising Company Inc. and BE Properties Corp, for $3.775 million. Located in the Athmar Park neighborhood of Denver, the 1.1-acre property...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado US House races: Latest election results

DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Twelve Colorado Places the ACLU Says Are Violating Ex-Felons' Rights

The ACLU of Colorado has sent letters to twelve governments around the state demanding that they end what's characterized as "the unconstitutional practice of barring people with a felony conviction from running for office." The recipients of the November 2 missives include offices and officials in Arvada, Brighton, Evans, Federal...
COLORADO STATE

