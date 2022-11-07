Read full article on original website
Missoula County still has election ballots to count
The counting of the ballots cast in Tuesday's midterm elections in Missoula County has been delayed.
Missoula City Councilor Reports Levy Flier to Political Practices
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula City Councilor Sandra Vasecka has filed a complaint with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices over a flier that was mailed out to thousands of Missoula County residents in support of the Crisis Services Levy. KGVO News reached out to Vasecka who explained her...
City Councilor Warns of Possible Massive Increase in VRBO Fees
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - There are hundreds of homes in Missoula that are being used as VRBOs (Vacation Rental by Owner), that visitors all over the world can rent on a daily or weekly basis. The Missoula City Council is considering raising the ‘tourist home registration fee’ for the...
Missoula Justices of the Peace on Talk Back After Election Wins
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula’s incumbent Justices of the Peace Landee Holloway and Alex Beal both called into the KGVO Talk Back show to thank listeners for reelecting them to another term on the bench and talked about the next four years. Judge Landee Holloway said she plans...
First openly trans and non-binary candidates elected to Montana Legislature
Missoula voters elected the first openly transgender and non-binary candidates to the Montana Legislature this week.
Using Your Fireplace In A Missoula Snowstorm: Legal?
There's nothing wrong with having a backup plan. Tell that to the person who's trying to uproot their tires out of a foot of snow by backing up too hard. See, if you had a backup plan, you wouldn't be having a conversation with a stranger about insurance while we're both angry and uncomfortably freezing.
New Affordable Housing Coming to Missoula, Taking Applications
Many Missoulians are frustrated with Missoula's housing situation. Costs rose significantly during the pandemic-housing boom, and since then the cost of rent is still increasing and home prices are remaining stable even as home prices are falling in many cities. It's a relief to write about good news on this subject.
Dear Montana Officers, First Responders, Plow Drivers: Thank You
Winter is here in Montana, and our first responders, police officers, and snow plow drivers are busier than ever it seems. They deserve a big high five and a well-deserved thank you. In the last few days, the entire state has seen a good amount of snow, and it doesn't...
More than 3,600 with power outages in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - More than 3,600 customers are without power in midtown Missoula Thursday. Northwestern Energy's outage map said the estimated repair time is 11:01 a.m.
Missoula County Election Results Delayed Due to ‘Human Error’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just after 8:00 p.m. at the Missoula County Election Center, Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman stood before a gaggle of reporters and election observers and gave us the bad news about getting the first election results. “As we were running our initial preliminary release of results,...
New Program Helps Violators Make Court Appearances and Avoid Jail
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula County has a relatively new program that is assisting misdemeanor violators in successfully making their court appearances, to avoid being arrested and jailed. KGVO spoke to Reentry Coordinator Kimberly White to describe the program. They Miss their Civil Court Dates and End up in...
Backers of Missoula’s failed crisis levy consider loss, needs moving forward
Voters in Missoula were clear on Tuesday night, saying they weren't ready to fund any more projects or services.
Snow impacting Western Montana roads
Accidents and severe driving conditions are being reported on Wednesday across Western Montana as the snow continues to fall.
Tweets About Missoula, Montana That Are Too Real
Live anywhere long enough, and you'll get used to the local intricacies and customs. As they say, "When in Rome, do as they Romans do." When you come to Missoula, you better get used to our weather, driving practices, and other customs so you don't drive yourself completely bonkers when you get here. Here are some of Twitter's best to help you understand the Garden City...enjoy them now while Twitter is still around.
Montana Highway Patrol Copes With Nearly 30 Westside Crashes in 8-Hours
Judging from the dayshift Wednesday for Montana Highway Patrol troopers, we have a lot more work to do before we're used to winter driving again. The onset of Wednesday's storm resulted in dozens of crashes on Western Montana's main highways with troopers handling nearly 30 crashes between 9 am and 5 pm.
Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties
MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
Crash south of Missoula delays traffic on US Highway 93
Emergency vehicles are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that is causing delays on US Highway 93 south of Missoula
Missoula Man Charged With Felony Theft Again, Stole a Running Car
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 1:43 a.m. on November 10, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was informed of a reported stolen vehicle that was parked on or near Addison Street. The registered owner stated that the vehicle was left running but that he had possession of the key so there was no key inside the vehicle.
Man Flees in a Stolen Car During a Severe Blizzard in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 7, 2022, Missoula County Dispatch received a report that a silver Toyota Camry had been recently stolen in Granite County. A Missoula Deputy was on routine patrol in the area of Interstate 90 and received a report of the theft. The visibility conditions...
107 year old Polson man recounts stories of Great Depression
POLSON, Mont. — You can read about Montana history in books. But it's not quite the same as hearing it in first person voice. Talk to your grandparents and they can tell you about their lives in decades past. But live oral histories rarely date back as far as...
