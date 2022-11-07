ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

How Do Renters Feel About The Midterm Elections? Survey

Los Altos, CA (November 2022) – A new survey of 300+ active U.S. renters shows they are highly engaged in the 2022 midterm elections. The survey – which was completed by Dwellsy, the largest home rental listing platform in the country with 13+ million verified listings – asked questions around renters’ perception of the midterm election coming up Tuesday, November 8. It found that an impressive 75 percent of respondents said they plan to vote.
The Hill

Tax changes mean brighter future for retirement savings

Last week the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced new limits on various tax advantaged saving vehicles, such as IRAs and 401(k) contributions, for 2023. As expected, rising inflation increased these limits significantly. For example, the annual 401(k) contribution limit will increase to $22,500, from $20,500, while the annual IRA contribution will increase from $6,500 to $7,500.
Kiplinger

Financial Freedom in Retirement Is All About Cash Flow

If things you thought were true were actually wrong, when would you want to know?. When I was a child, I recall my mother saying that drinking and driving was against the law. For many years after that, whenever I saw someone drinking a soda while driving, I assumed they were criminals. Years later, I figured out that my mother was talking about drinking alcohol while driving.
Kiplinger

What to Look for in a Financial Adviser

We all want to reach retirement age confident we have the means to live a comfortable and enjoyable life, and choosing a financial adviser is one of our most critical decisions.
Retirement Daily

Navigating the Financial Vortex - Why Americans Can't Save for Retirement

Across generations, one of the biggest financial stressors for people has been saving for retirement. Factors such as high market volatility, high inflation rates, potentially lower investment returns and longer life expectancies have created a challenging mix to navigate when trying to get ahead on retirement savings. According to Goldman...
The Hill

As the markets tank, Congress can help retirees by suspending RMDs

Consider a retired individual, 72 years old, with $100,000 invested in a retirement account at the end of last year, 50 percent broadly invested in stocks and 50 percent in a Treasury bond portfolio. As of Oct. 27, this model portfolio retirement account has declined in value to $82,400, the...
ValueWalk

Is It Legal for Robinhood to Block Stocks?

When it comes to stocks, everyone wants to know if they can trust the platform they’re using. Robinhood has been a popular option for those looking for a commission-free way to invest. Still, there have been some recent concerns about whether or not the company can legally block certain stocks from being traded on its platform. So, can Robinhood legally block stocks?
ValueWalk

Deadline for South Carolina Tax Rebate Past, But You Can Still Claim It

South Carolina taxpayers had until November 1 to provide their updated information to the state authorities to get the $700 tax rebate. Although the November 1 deadline has passed, taxpayers can still furnish their information, if they haven’t already, to get the South Carolina tax rebate. However, the tax rebate for such taxpayers could be delayed a bit.
GOBankingRates

8 Signs You Need a New Financial Advisor

Although it’s now possible to self-manage your entire portfolio from the palm of your hand — all without paying a dime in commissions — the best way for most Americans to build successful, long-term portfolios is still to work with qualified financial advisors. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit...
Fortune

How to open an investment account to build your first portfolio

Opening a brokerage account can be intimidating, but it doesn't have to be. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. The idea of opening an investment account can be intimidating, especially if you’ve never done it before. Investment accounts, or more specifically brokerage accounts, are used to...
seniorresource.com

Annuity or 401(k)? Which is Better for Retirement?

When it comes to choosing how you want to invest money for retirement, there is no shortage of choices. Perhaps two of the most common options are annuities and 401(k)s. But, which is better? Well, the answer to that may not be straightforward for everyone. Let’s discuss the basics of each and then do some comparing.
CNET

What Is the Average Interest Rate for Savings Accounts?

The average annual percentage yield (APY) on savings accounts is 0.16% APY, according to data on Bankrate, a sister site of CNET. However, there's no need to settle for a savings account that only pays the national average rate. You can find savings accounts with APYs above 3.5% if you shop around, particularly with online banks.
ValueWalk

Carl Icahn Acquires 8.5% Of Crown Holdings

What’s New In Activism – Carl Icahn At Crown Holdings. Carl Icahn acquired 8.5% of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) and believes the beverage-can maker should divest non-core assets and accelerate buybacks, while suggesting he may target the board in a proxy contest. Icahn’s investment, worth about $780 million...

Comments / 0

Community Policy