ValueWalk
How Do Renters Feel About The Midterm Elections? Survey
Los Altos, CA (November 2022) – A new survey of 300+ active U.S. renters shows they are highly engaged in the 2022 midterm elections. The survey – which was completed by Dwellsy, the largest home rental listing platform in the country with 13+ million verified listings – asked questions around renters’ perception of the midterm election coming up Tuesday, November 8. It found that an impressive 75 percent of respondents said they plan to vote.
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. New research by the Federal Reserve shows that an astounding one in four Americans (including the 27% who consider themselves retired) have absolutely nothing saved.
Tax changes mean brighter future for retirement savings
Last week the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced new limits on various tax advantaged saving vehicles, such as IRAs and 401(k) contributions, for 2023. As expected, rising inflation increased these limits significantly. For example, the annual 401(k) contribution limit will increase to $22,500, from $20,500, while the annual IRA contribution will increase from $6,500 to $7,500.
Financial Freedom in Retirement Is All About Cash Flow
If things you thought were true were actually wrong, when would you want to know?. When I was a child, I recall my mother saying that drinking and driving was against the law. For many years after that, whenever I saw someone drinking a soda while driving, I assumed they were criminals. Years later, I figured out that my mother was talking about drinking alcohol while driving.
What to Look for in a Financial Adviser
We all want to reach retirement age confident we have the means to live a comfortable and enjoyable life, and choosing a financial adviser is one of our most critical decisions.
CNBC
Retiring into a recession? What soon-to-be retirees should know about retiring during a market downturn
If you've been watching your retirement portfolio for the past few months, you've probably noticed the value of your nest egg taking a dramatic dip. From the beginning of 2022 through Nov. 2, the value of the S&P 500 slipped more than 21%, the Dow Jones fell over 12% and Nasdaq dropped by almost 33%.
Navigating the Financial Vortex - Why Americans Can't Save for Retirement
Across generations, one of the biggest financial stressors for people has been saving for retirement. Factors such as high market volatility, high inflation rates, potentially lower investment returns and longer life expectancies have created a challenging mix to navigate when trying to get ahead on retirement savings. According to Goldman...
As the markets tank, Congress can help retirees by suspending RMDs
Consider a retired individual, 72 years old, with $100,000 invested in a retirement account at the end of last year, 50 percent broadly invested in stocks and 50 percent in a Treasury bond portfolio. As of Oct. 27, this model portfolio retirement account has declined in value to $82,400, the...
ValueWalk
Is It Legal for Robinhood to Block Stocks?
When it comes to stocks, everyone wants to know if they can trust the platform they’re using. Robinhood has been a popular option for those looking for a commission-free way to invest. Still, there have been some recent concerns about whether or not the company can legally block certain stocks from being traded on its platform. So, can Robinhood legally block stocks?
Wealthy Millennials Aren’t Banking on Stocks: Here’s What They’re Investing In Instead
Investing in stocks has traditionally been seen as a key part of building long-term wealth, but that may no longer be the case. A recent Bank of America Private Bank study of high-net-worth...
Business Insider
2 simple steps an entrepreneur took to make sure her 4 kids are millionaires by the time they're 30
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Entrepreneur Ellie Diop started a $1.3...
ValueWalk
Deadline for South Carolina Tax Rebate Past, But You Can Still Claim It
South Carolina taxpayers had until November 1 to provide their updated information to the state authorities to get the $700 tax rebate. Although the November 1 deadline has passed, taxpayers can still furnish their information, if they haven’t already, to get the South Carolina tax rebate. However, the tax rebate for such taxpayers could be delayed a bit.
8 Signs You Need a New Financial Advisor
Although it’s now possible to self-manage your entire portfolio from the palm of your hand — all without paying a dime in commissions — the best way for most Americans to build successful, long-term portfolios is still to work with qualified financial advisors. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit...
Social Security, Pensions and More To Consider in the Months Before Retirement
Preparing to retire can be an exciting time. Like starting a new job, getting married, buying a home or having a baby, it is a major life change that warrants celebration — but may also potentially represent some financial changes. To ease the transition, you’ll need a financial plan...
How to open an investment account to build your first portfolio
Opening a brokerage account can be intimidating, but it doesn't have to be. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. The idea of opening an investment account can be intimidating, especially if you’ve never done it before. Investment accounts, or more specifically brokerage accounts, are used to...
seniorresource.com
Annuity or 401(k)? Which is Better for Retirement?
When it comes to choosing how you want to invest money for retirement, there is no shortage of choices. Perhaps two of the most common options are annuities and 401(k)s. But, which is better? Well, the answer to that may not be straightforward for everyone. Let’s discuss the basics of each and then do some comparing.
CNET
What Is the Average Interest Rate for Savings Accounts?
The average annual percentage yield (APY) on savings accounts is 0.16% APY, according to data on Bankrate, a sister site of CNET. However, there's no need to settle for a savings account that only pays the national average rate. You can find savings accounts with APYs above 3.5% if you shop around, particularly with online banks.
ValueWalk
Apple Make Over $3K In Seconds! Find Out How Much The World’s Richest Companies Make Per Second
Since you’ve opened this article, Apple has made around $18K – that’s in just 10 seconds!. Tipalti have analyzed factors such as annual profit to a concise breakdown revealing how much the world’s richest companies make every second. 2022 Iconoclast Summit: Greg Lippmann Says Propped-Up Businesses...
infomeddnews.com
5 Important Financial Steps to Take as You Prepare for Retirement (Even if You’re In Good Health)
Retirement should be an exciting time to reflect on all your work and look forward to all the adventures that await. However, it can also be a period of great uncertainty and stress if you’re not financially prepared. Planning for your retirement as early as possible ensures you have...
ValueWalk
Carl Icahn Acquires 8.5% Of Crown Holdings
What’s New In Activism – Carl Icahn At Crown Holdings. Carl Icahn acquired 8.5% of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) and believes the beverage-can maker should divest non-core assets and accelerate buybacks, while suggesting he may target the board in a proxy contest. Icahn’s investment, worth about $780 million...
