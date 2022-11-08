ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

247Sports

What Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said about matchup vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State and Iowa State were going in opposite directions at the start of Big 12 play. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) won their first two conference games, while the Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) dropped each of their first five. Now, the two programs are again on different paths as Oklahoma State has lost three of its last four and Iowa State earned its first Big 12 win of the season last week.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Horns247 staff predictions: Texas vs TCU

CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 7-2 Why go against the trends at this point, right? Texas will get off to a good start, at home, in front of what should be a sellout crowd, and will build a double-digit lead — probably by halftime. In the second half,...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Iowa State with CycloneAlert

Nick Osen of CycloneAlert and 247Sports provides an insider look at Iowa State ahead of Saturday's matchup against Oklahoma State. Sign up NOW to get 30% OFF annual VIP membership or ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1. More information and access to Oklahoma State football, basketball and recruiting.
High School Football PRO

DeSoto, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Weiss High School football team will have a game with DeSoto High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
DESOTO, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular grocery chain expanding in Dallas with 3 new locations

There is more good news for people in the Dallas area. Following recent H-E-B store openings, another popular grocery chain is also expanding in Dallas. Sprouts Farmers Market is known for its fresh organic produce, bulk nuts, and supplements and currently operates over 380 stores across the United States, with 61 of those in Texas.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Big Donations to Local GOP Candidates

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has become very political this election cycle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. With Election Day on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made some last-minute donations to Republicans at the top of the ballot including Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Attorney General Ken Paxton. Dallas News reports that Jones gave $200,000 donations to Patrick and Paxton. Jones had already made a $500,000 donation to Gov. Abbott's campaign. Jones also hosted a campaign fundraiser for Abbott at the Frisco Star.
DALLAS, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
TULSA, OK
Outsider.com

Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes

At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

$1.9 Billon Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - $1.9 billion is still up for grabs after no one won in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing and after a recent win in OKC people are hoping the next winner will be from the area. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
GUTHRIE, OK
247Sports

247Sports

