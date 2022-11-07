Derrion Henderson is the morning anchor at WMBF News. He anchors the 5 and 6 a.m. newscast, along with cut-ins for The Today Show. Derrion is native of St. Louis, Missouri. Two years into his TV career, he returned home to report in his hometown before moving to the Grand Strand. Derrion started college at an Historical Black University and College (HBCU), Harris-Stowe State University, before transferring and graduating from Southeast Missouri State University.During his return to St. Louis, Derrion received several awards. They include: DELUX Magazine 30 under 30, St. Louis Champion by Explore St. Louis, and two distinguished alumni awards from his high school alma maters Riverview Gardens and North Technical High School.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO