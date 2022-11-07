Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
MaxPreps
High school girls basketball rankings: Incarnate Word Academy tops Preseason MaxPreps Top 25
Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) begins the season at No. 1 as the Red Knights carry a 67-game win streak into the 2022-23 season. Head coach Dan Rolfes' bunch has both the talent and schedule to justify the top billing. They haven't lost in two seasons and return 6-foot-2 forward and Nebraska commit Natalie Potts along with Class of 2024 guard K.J. Janes, Illinois State commit Brooke Coffey and Zoe Best, a transfer from Ohio.
KCTV 5
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
Chiefs fan continues tradition of creating Mahomes, Chiefs murals in Riverside. A Chiefs fan known for his massive murals in Riverside is displaying his latest addition. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had over 500 total yards in the team's victory over Tennessee. FULL VIDEO: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid...
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: November 10 to 16
Our picks for the must-see shows of the next seven days
With Megan Green Win, St. Louis Says 'Bye' to Status Quo
The progressive Board of Alderman president's election leaves the Slay/Krewson coalition on the ropes
communitytimessc.com
Meet The Faces of Local TV News Derrion Henderson WMBF-TV
Derrion Henderson is the morning anchor at WMBF News. He anchors the 5 and 6 a.m. newscast, along with cut-ins for The Today Show. Derrion is native of St. Louis, Missouri. Two years into his TV career, he returned home to report in his hometown before moving to the Grand Strand. Derrion started college at an Historical Black University and College (HBCU), Harris-Stowe State University, before transferring and graduating from Southeast Missouri State University.During his return to St. Louis, Derrion received several awards. They include: DELUX Magazine 30 under 30, St. Louis Champion by Explore St. Louis, and two distinguished alumni awards from his high school alma maters Riverview Gardens and North Technical High School.
St. Louis middle school students distribute edibles to classmates
The call of three sick students at Northside Community Middle School led the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the St. Louis Fire Department to Midtown just before lunch on Thursday.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Saint Louis
Aside from their famous barbecue, J Smug's GastroPit offers a wide selection of other foods. There are vegetarian options, plant-based burgers, smoky beef briskets, cheesy smoked meatballs, and charred mushrooms. The menu also includes several unique and tasty desserts. The restaurant is a popular spot for dine-in and take-out. Its...
Illinois man gets 182 years in shooting that paralyzed boy
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) – A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 182 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a young boy who was left paralyzed. A St. Clair County judge sentenced sentenced DeAngelo Higgs, 36, this week following his August conviction on […]
FOX2now.com
St. Louis business uses fogger to fight back against costly smash and grabs
It is a crime that does not seem to go away. Thieves are smashing through storefront windows and taking what they want. A startup business in the St. Louis area believes it has a way to fight back. St. Louis business uses fogger to fight back against …. It is...
Hazelwood homeowner frustrated over muddy mess on street
A Hazelwood homeowner has been dealing with a muddy mess on his street every time it downpours.
16-year-old shot in north St. Louis neighborhood Thursday morning
ST. LOUIS — Detectives are investigating a shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood that left a teen wounded Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Obear Ave near 20th Street in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, a 16-year-old was walking in the alley when he heard gunshots. He was struck in the abdomen.
KMOV
Martin Mathews, co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, dies
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Martin Mathews, the co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, has died at the age of 97. For decades, Mathews helped shape the lives of young people through sports while also teaching them the game of life. He also collaborated with Major League Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals to create the Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities Program in 1992, according to the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.
KMOV
14-year-old robbed of Lacoste bag at gunpoint in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was robbed Wednesday around 4:45 pm. in St. Louis City. The victim told officers the suspect pulled up next to him in an SUV at N. 16th Street & Mullanphy Street, pointed a handgun at him, and then demanded his black Lacoste bag. The teenager gave the man his bag and the suspect drove off.
Police: 2 students ingest unknown substance at St. Louis middle school
ST. LOUIS — Two students were taken to a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance at a St. Louis middle school Thursday morning, police said. Officials were called to the North Side Community School in the 600 block of North Grand near Washington Avenue just past 11 a.m. after a child reportedly ingested an unknown substance. Nearly 50 minutes later, first responders returned to the school to treat another student.
Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Deadly double shooting in south St. Louis
New details on a deadly double shooting in south St. Louis on Saturday night.
House fire in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning
Five people had to escape a house fire early Tuesday morning in north St. Louis.
Man wanted in deadly St. Louis shooting on Cherokee Street
A man is wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly shooting last month on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis.
Bobby Bostic released on parole after being imprisoned in Missouri for 27 years
Standing on the Missouri Capitol steps moments after being released from prison, Bobby Bostic said the first place he planned to visit was his mother’s grave in St. Louis — a city he’d last freely walked in 1995. “I’m a free man all because of you all who supported me,” Bostic, 43, said Wednesday morning […] The post Bobby Bostic released on parole after being imprisoned in Missouri for 27 years appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Comments / 0