Saint Louis, MO

MaxPreps

High school girls basketball rankings: Incarnate Word Academy tops Preseason MaxPreps Top 25

Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis, Mo.) begins the season at No. 1 as the Red Knights carry a 67-game win streak into the 2022-23 season. Head coach Dan Rolfes' bunch has both the talent and schedule to justify the top billing. They haven't lost in two seasons and return 6-foot-2 forward and Nebraska commit Natalie Potts along with Class of 2024 guard K.J. Janes, Illinois State commit Brooke Coffey and Zoe Best, a transfer from Ohio.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KCTV 5

High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon

Chiefs fan continues tradition of creating Mahomes, Chiefs murals in Riverside. A Chiefs fan known for his massive murals in Riverside is displaying his latest addition. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had over 500 total yards in the team's victory over Tennessee. FULL VIDEO: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid...
KANSAS CITY, MO
communitytimessc.com

Meet The Faces of Local TV News Derrion Henderson WMBF-TV

Derrion Henderson is the morning anchor at WMBF News. He anchors the 5 and 6 a.m. newscast, along with cut-ins for The Today Show. Derrion is native of St. Louis, Missouri. Two years into his TV career, he returned home to report in his hometown before moving to the Grand Strand. Derrion started college at an Historical Black University and College (HBCU), Harris-Stowe State University, before transferring and graduating from Southeast Missouri State University.During his return to St. Louis, Derrion received several awards. They include: DELUX Magazine 30 under 30, St. Louis Champion by Explore St. Louis, and two distinguished alumni awards from his high school alma maters Riverview Gardens and North Technical High School.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Saint Louis

Aside from their famous barbecue, J Smug's GastroPit offers a wide selection of other foods. There are vegetarian options, plant-based burgers, smoky beef briskets, cheesy smoked meatballs, and charred mushrooms. The menu also includes several unique and tasty desserts. The restaurant is a popular spot for dine-in and take-out. Its...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

16-year-old shot in north St. Louis neighborhood Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS — Detectives are investigating a shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood that left a teen wounded Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Obear Ave near 20th Street in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, a 16-year-old was walking in the alley when he heard gunshots. He was struck in the abdomen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Martin Mathews, co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, dies

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Martin Mathews, the co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club, has died at the age of 97. For decades, Mathews helped shape the lives of young people through sports while also teaching them the game of life. He also collaborated with Major League Baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals to create the Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities Program in 1992, according to the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

14-year-old robbed of Lacoste bag at gunpoint in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was robbed Wednesday around 4:45 pm. in St. Louis City. The victim told officers the suspect pulled up next to him in an SUV at N. 16th Street & Mullanphy Street, pointed a handgun at him, and then demanded his black Lacoste bag. The teenager gave the man his bag and the suspect drove off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Police: 2 students ingest unknown substance at St. Louis middle school

ST. LOUIS — Two students were taken to a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance at a St. Louis middle school Thursday morning, police said. Officials were called to the North Side Community School in the 600 block of North Grand near Washington Avenue just past 11 a.m. after a child reportedly ingested an unknown substance. Nearly 50 minutes later, first responders returned to the school to treat another student.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Missouri Independent

Bobby Bostic released on parole after being imprisoned in Missouri for 27 years

Standing on the Missouri Capitol steps moments after being released from prison, Bobby Bostic said the first place he planned to visit was his mother’s grave in St. Louis — a city he’d last freely walked in 1995. “I’m a free man all because of you all who supported me,” Bostic, 43, said Wednesday morning […] The post Bobby Bostic released on parole after being imprisoned in Missouri for 27 years appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

