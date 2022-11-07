ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Related
SouthSoundTalk

2022 Guide to Christmas Tree Farms in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County

There is nothing like going to a Christmas tree farm to pick out that perfect fir or spruce. Local farmers work hard all year to produce the best-looking trees for your family to gather around so, take a trip to Olympia and visit a local Christmas tree farm. And of course, they also have some of the best holiday decorations and gift items too, like fresh-cut wreaths for your door. Here is the 2022 Guide to Christmas tree farms in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record

SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
OLYMPIA, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Puget Sound Businesses Have Some Odd Ties to Animals

Animals, whether beasts of burden or mascots have played interesting roles in businesses around Puget Sound for generations. Most folks around these parts naturally think about either the legendary monkeys at Bob’s Java Jive or the area’s most famous animal, Ivan, the western lowland gorilla. He once graced the World-Famous B&I before moving on to Zoo Atlanta for his sunset years of life. Everyone who visited the department store turned variety shop has “an Ivan story.” Of course, he had neighbors during the early years. But he was undoubtedly the most famous. And he was certainly not the first animal to be used locally as a promotional gimmick to bring customers through a business.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet

As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Another Death on Aurora, Heat Pumps for All, and Seattle Almost Accomplished Something before Changing Its Mind

Aurora Avenue just racked up its sixth death of the year. Congratulations to WSDOT on maintaining Aurora Ave’s record as the deadliest street in Seattle. Nearly a fifth of all traffic deaths in the city happen on this one state-owned road, and to nobody’s surprise, a driver killed a pedestrian there this morning (a man in his 30s who was crossing the road). Don’t worry, though, the city just conducted a survey on how Aurora Ave could be improved, and they plan to start designing some changes next year. I’d suggest erecting memorials for each person killed by drivers, but they’d probably run out of space pretty quickly.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
secretseattle.co

The 16 Most Mouth-Watering Italian Restaurants In Seattle

If it seems like everyone on your Instagram feed was in Italy this year, you may have been experiencing some serious pasta-related envy. Luckily you don’t have to leave Seattle to find some incredible and authentic Italian food. We did the hard work for you and narrowed it down to 16 Italian restaurants in Seattle that have something unique to offer, whether it’s incredible handmade pasta, surprising affordability, limoncello flights, or an impeccable ambiance to go with your pizza.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Traffic slows on northbound I-5 in Seattle amid freeway flooding

SEATTLE - Traffic has slowed to a crawl on northbound I-5 near Mercer Street after water flooded onto the freeway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says an incident response team is on scene, and traffic moving slowly. Drivers are urged to use caution or find alternate routes. Officials say...
SEATTLE, WA

