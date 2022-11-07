Read full article on original website
SouthSoundTalk
2022 Guide to Christmas Tree Farms in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County
There is nothing like going to a Christmas tree farm to pick out that perfect fir or spruce. Local farmers work hard all year to produce the best-looking trees for your family to gather around so, take a trip to Olympia and visit a local Christmas tree farm. And of course, they also have some of the best holiday decorations and gift items too, like fresh-cut wreaths for your door. Here is the 2022 Guide to Christmas tree farms in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
'We can't afford to lose our homes': Thurston County residents concerned over proposed airport site
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dawn Sonntag found her dream home in rural Thurston County in 2019. “Moving here was a decades-long goal,” said Sonntag. She's a composer who wanted to live in a peaceful place where she could write music. “Most of the time I spend a lot of...
Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record
SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
secretseattle.co
These Seattle Train Routes Were Named Two Of The Most Scenic Winter Rides In The US
Looking to take a relaxing getaway this winter? Travel + Leisure just compiled a ranking of the most scenic winter train routes in the US, and not one but two Seattle train routes made the list. Both routes depart from Seattle but each offers something uniquely special. Read on for...
SouthSoundTalk
Puget Sound Businesses Have Some Odd Ties to Animals
Animals, whether beasts of burden or mascots have played interesting roles in businesses around Puget Sound for generations. Most folks around these parts naturally think about either the legendary monkeys at Bob’s Java Jive or the area’s most famous animal, Ivan, the western lowland gorilla. He once graced the World-Famous B&I before moving on to Zoo Atlanta for his sunset years of life. Everyone who visited the department store turned variety shop has “an Ivan story.” Of course, he had neighbors during the early years. But he was undoubtedly the most famous. And he was certainly not the first animal to be used locally as a promotional gimmick to bring customers through a business.
As temperatures drop, many brace for the coldest weather yet
As temperatures drop to freezing at times this week across Western Washington, many are bracing for the coldest weather we’ve seen this fall. “It gets trying sometimes,” Timothy Bruwster, who has been houseless for three years in Tacoma, said. He’s relying on his tent and a small propane heater to get him through the cold winter months ahead.
Wake up to snow? It was 88 degrees just 22 days ago
Did you wake up to snow this morning? Residents of Western Washington that woke up to some snow or wet snow dusting their lawns may have forgotten how warm it was just three weeks ago. In Seattle on Oct. 16, the high was 88 degrees — a far cry from...
Timeline: Tracking areas of potential light lowland snow overnight into Monday
SEATTLE — There is a low-end chance for areas of lowland snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning. While the snow is not expected to be heavy or widespread enough to create travel impacts for the lowlands, do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in with the rain showers early Monday morning.
Chronicle
Colder Weather in the Forecast After Wind Topples Trees and Knocks Out Power; Packwood Area Hit Hard
Multiple properties were damaged and power was knocked out for thousands following a wild wind storm that hit Packwood and other communities in Lewis and Thurston counties this past weekend. Packwood area resident Peter Charbonnier spoke to The Chronicle about the storm that blew in late Friday night, toppling trees...
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
Body recovered after crews respond to call of swimmer in distress in Lake Washington
A body was recovered after Seattle Fire Department crews responded to reports of a person in distress in Lake Washington on Thursday afternoon. According to SFD, crews responded to the 2200 block of Lake Washington Boulevard South just before 3 p.m. Rescue swimmers found an adult male submerged in the water who was pronounced dead on the scene.
The Stranger
Slog PM: Another Death on Aurora, Heat Pumps for All, and Seattle Almost Accomplished Something before Changing Its Mind
Aurora Avenue just racked up its sixth death of the year. Congratulations to WSDOT on maintaining Aurora Ave’s record as the deadliest street in Seattle. Nearly a fifth of all traffic deaths in the city happen on this one state-owned road, and to nobody’s surprise, a driver killed a pedestrian there this morning (a man in his 30s who was crossing the road). Don’t worry, though, the city just conducted a survey on how Aurora Ave could be improved, and they plan to start designing some changes next year. I’d suggest erecting memorials for each person killed by drivers, but they’d probably run out of space pretty quickly.
Large truck goes through front, roof of Green Lake home in violent crash
SEATTLE — A commercial truck went off the road late Monday morning, badly damaging the front of a home and even slicing through its roof when it crashed. No one was seriously hurt. The Seattle Fire Department first tweeted about the crash into the home at North 85th Street...
Massive Storm Knocks Out Power For Thousands Of Homes Across Puget Sound
Over 40,000 homes don't have power as freezing temperatures and high winds sweep through the region.
Are face mask still in daily use in Tacoma?
I’m going to Tacoma next week for a business trip. I’ve been trying to find out if face mask are in daily use in Tacoma. For example in shopping centre, cinemas or entering/leaving a restaurant.
Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
secretseattle.co
The 16 Most Mouth-Watering Italian Restaurants In Seattle
If it seems like everyone on your Instagram feed was in Italy this year, you may have been experiencing some serious pasta-related envy. Luckily you don’t have to leave Seattle to find some incredible and authentic Italian food. We did the hard work for you and narrowed it down to 16 Italian restaurants in Seattle that have something unique to offer, whether it’s incredible handmade pasta, surprising affordability, limoncello flights, or an impeccable ambiance to go with your pizza.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ingraham teacher swears, blames Seattleites who ‘didn’t vote blue’ for school shooting
In a profane Instagram post by an Ingraham High School teacher holed up in Tuesday’s student-involved shooting, the instructor blames voters who didn’t vote for progressive candidates in the state’s general election for the killing of another student at the northwest Seattle campus. With some of his...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Issaquah (Issaquah, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi-vehicle crash in King county. Washington State Patrol stated the crash happened on Interstate 90 near Issaquah on Saturday evening. On I-90 in the westbound direction, a fast-moving vehicle performed a lane shift to pass a slower-moving vehicle. After passing the slower car, the car...
q13fox.com
Traffic slows on northbound I-5 in Seattle amid freeway flooding
SEATTLE - Traffic has slowed to a crawl on northbound I-5 near Mercer Street after water flooded onto the freeway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says an incident response team is on scene, and traffic moving slowly. Drivers are urged to use caution or find alternate routes. Officials say...
