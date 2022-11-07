Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Related
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Election 2022: Saratoga County vs. NY State - Comparison and Analysis
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Despite a changing electorate, an increase in population, and a redrawing of district boundaries, Saratoga voters this week elected to largely maintain the present state of affairs when choosing their political leaders. Congressman Paul Tonko, Assemblypersons Mary Beth Walsh and Carrie Woerner, and county district attorney...
Gotham Gazette
An Initial Look at Voter Turnout in New York's 2022 General Election
Approximately 5.7 million New Yorkers across the state cast ballots in one of the closest races for governor in over two decades, according to unofficial 2022 election data. Some votes, especially final absentee ballots, are still being counted. That amounts to roughly 43% of New York's 13.1 million registered voters,...
New mural presented in Troy on Thursday
A mural for the Façade of Troy Area United Ministries (TAUM) will be presented on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Where to get a meal for under $10 in the Capital Region
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you have a few options that won't break the bank.
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America
Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
wwnytv.com
‘Heartbroken’ Castelli conceded Tuesday night to Stefanik
GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Democrat Matt Castelli called Republican Elise Stefanik Tuesday night to concede the race for the 21st Congressional District. He then took the stage in Glens Falls to address his supporters. Castelli lost to Stefanik 59 percent to 41 percent. “I am heartbroken we came...
Herald Community Newspapers
Griffin, Curran race still too close to call
Assemblywoman Judy Griffin remains locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Brian Curran in the hopes to keep her seat in Albany. Unofficial results posted overnight by the Nassau County elections board gives Curran a 270-vote lead over Griffin. That gives Curran 50.3 percent of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
Where to get bubble tea in the Capital Region
Bubble tea has been becoming more popular throughout the United States over the past several years. The tea-based drink originated in Taiwan in the early 1980s and usually has chewy tapioca balls called boba in it.
cityandstateny.com
Hochul won her election, but at what cost?
On election night, Gov. Kathy Hochul basked in the applause of her supporters after declaring victory and becoming the first woman ever elected governor of New York. The glass-ceiling-breaking moment was certainly cause for celebration, but it didn’t take away from the fact Hochul ended the night with just a five percentage point lead, the closest race in nearly three decades.
Molinaro declares victory in tight NY-19 race
Republican Marc Molinaro has a slight lead over Democrat Josh Riley with votes still to be counted in New York's 19th Congressional District race. Molinaro has declared victory with just over 51% of the vote, but Riley did not concede late Tuesday night.
How many felony arrests yield felony convictions in the Capital Region?
Law enforcement numbers focus mainly on arrest data, with police press releases reliably emphasizing felony charges. Check out the local data from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services on arrest rates and convictions.
NY Democrats may have lost seats but poised to keep strong majorities in state Legislature
NY Democrats are poised to maintain strong majority in the senate despite losing seats. Democrats could lose anywhere between four and seven seats in the state Assembly, though several races were still too close to call. [ more › ]
James declares victory in NYS Attorney General race
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Democrat Letitia James declared victory over Republican Michael Henry in the race for New York attorney general. Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday the Associated Press called the race for James. “We sent a message, a shot across the bow to the most powerful companies and...
East Durham trucker killed in Queens crash
A Greene County trucker was struck and killed near his parked tractor-trailer on Grand Avenue in Maspeth early Wednesday morning.
Hochul defeats Zeldin for New York governor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC News and the Associated Press have declared Gov. Kathy Hochul the winner in the New York governor's race. Hochul was going up against U.S. Rep Lee Zeldin. Both made their final pleas to New York voters last weekend. Hochul declared victory and spoke to her...
These Five Upstate Hikes Are New York’s Deadliest
New York state has some of the most beautiful nature in the United States. For hundreds of years, vacationers from around the world have come for all four seasons in Upstate New York. Many take to the trails when they're here. But some trails have proven more dangerous than others. Here are NY's most deadly hikes.
Siena women’s hoops dominates in season opener against New Hampshire
The Siena women's basketball team opened their 2022-23 season with a feat not seen in 22 years, as they defeated the New Hampshire Wildcats by a 20-point margin, 78-58, at the UHY Center Thursday night. The mark was the most in a home opening win since 2000.
May wins 48th State Senate race; Local New York State Assembly and Senate results
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Winners have been announced for local State Senate and State Assembly races. As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, incumbent Rachel May has declared victory in the 48th State Senate Race. The 50th State Senate Race between John Mannion and Rebecca remained too close to call. New York State Assembly – local race […]
Applications to adopt Deniro halt amid medical situation
Applications to adopt Deniro have been halted amid an unforeseen medical situation.
Two area hospitals named among “most wired” by CHIME
The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has recognized two area hospitals among the "most wired" in the nation.
Comments / 0