Albany, NY

saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Election 2022: Saratoga County vs. NY State - Comparison and Analysis

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Despite a changing electorate, an increase in population, and a redrawing of district boundaries, Saratoga voters this week elected to largely maintain the present state of affairs when choosing their political leaders. Congressman Paul Tonko, Assemblypersons Mary Beth Walsh and Carrie Woerner, and county district attorney...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Gotham Gazette

An Initial Look at Voter Turnout in New York's 2022 General Election

Approximately 5.7 million New Yorkers across the state cast ballots in one of the closest races for governor in over two decades, according to unofficial 2022 election data. Some votes, especially final absentee ballots, are still being counted. That amounts to roughly 43% of New York's 13.1 million registered voters,...
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America

Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wwnytv.com

‘Heartbroken’ Castelli conceded Tuesday night to Stefanik

GLENS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Democrat Matt Castelli called Republican Elise Stefanik Tuesday night to concede the race for the 21st Congressional District. He then took the stage in Glens Falls to address his supporters. Castelli lost to Stefanik 59 percent to 41 percent. “I am heartbroken we came...
GLENS FALLS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Griffin, Curran race still too close to call

Assemblywoman Judy Griffin remains locked in a tight race against Republican challenger Brian Curran in the hopes to keep her seat in Albany. Unofficial results posted overnight by the Nassau County elections board gives Curran a 270-vote lead over Griffin. That gives Curran 50.3 percent of the more than 50,000 votes cast.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Hochul won her election, but at what cost?

On election night, Gov. Kathy Hochul basked in the applause of her supporters after declaring victory and becoming the first woman ever elected governor of New York. The glass-ceiling-breaking moment was certainly cause for celebration, but it didn’t take away from the fact Hochul ended the night with just a five percentage point lead, the closest race in nearly three decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Molinaro declares victory in tight NY-19 race

Republican Marc Molinaro has a slight lead over Democrat Josh Riley with votes still to be counted in New York's 19th Congressional District race. Molinaro has declared victory with just over 51% of the vote, but Riley did not concede late Tuesday night.
DELAWARE STATE
2 On Your Side

James declares victory in NYS Attorney General race

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Democrat Letitia James declared victory over Republican Michael Henry in the race for New York attorney general. Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday the Associated Press called the race for James. “We sent a message, a shot across the bow to the most powerful companies and...
NEW YORK STATE
2 On Your Side

Hochul defeats Zeldin for New York governor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC News and the Associated Press have declared Gov. Kathy Hochul the winner in the New York governor's race. Hochul was going up against U.S. Rep Lee Zeldin. Both made their final pleas to New York voters last weekend. Hochul declared victory and spoke to her...
NEW YORK STATE
95.3 Big Kat

These Five Upstate Hikes Are New York’s Deadliest

New York state has some of the most beautiful nature in the United States. For hundreds of years, vacationers from around the world have come for all four seasons in Upstate New York. Many take to the trails when they're here. But some trails have proven more dangerous than others. Here are NY's most deadly hikes.
CONNECTICUT STATE

