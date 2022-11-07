Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts Voters Approve Question 4 Giving Immigrations The Right To Get Driver’s Licenses
BOSTON – Massachusetts voters agreed to allow those who can not prove their immigration status in the Commonwealth, to apply to receive driver’s licenses. As of noon on Wednesday, Question #4 passed with 53.5% of the votes cast. Roughly 1.166 million voters said yes to question #4 and...
Mass AG Secures $16 Million Multi-State Settlements With Experian & T-Mobile Over Data Breaches
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today, November 7, announced multi-state settlements with Experian, totaling over $13.67 million, concerning data breaches in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide. A $2.5 million multi-state settlement was also reached with T-Mobile in connection with...
Kim Driscoll To Chair Healey-Driscoll Transition Team
BOSTON – After a decisive victory on Tuesday night, Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll announced that Lieutenant Governor-elect Driscoll will serve as Chair of the transition team. They also launched a website, HealeyDriscollTransition.com, which asks the people of Massachusetts to submit their ideas for the incoming administration. “Maura and...
Campbell Elected Attorney General; First Black Woman Elected State-Wide in Massachusetts
BOSTON – On Tuesday, November 8, Andrea Campbell won the vote of Massachusetts’ residents to become Attorney General. With this victory, Campbell makes history as the first Black female Massachusetts Attorney General and the first Black woman elected statewide. Campbell offered the following remarks in front of hundreds...
Healey Makes History as First Woman & First LGBTQ+ Elected Governor of Massachusetts
BOSTON – Maura Healey made history tonight by becoming the first woman to be elected Governor of Massachusetts. Healey and Kim Driscoll also made history tonight by becoming one of the first all-women teams to be elected Governor and Lieutenant Governor in the United States. Healey also is the...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0