Mass AG Secures $16 Million Multi-State Settlements With Experian & T-Mobile Over Data Breaches

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today, November 7, announced multi-state settlements with Experian, totaling over $13.67 million, concerning data breaches in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal information of millions of consumers nationwide. A $2.5 million multi-state settlement was also reached with T-Mobile in connection with...
Kim Driscoll To Chair Healey-Driscoll Transition Team

BOSTON – After a decisive victory on Tuesday night, Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll announced that Lieutenant Governor-elect Driscoll will serve as Chair of the transition team. They also launched a website, HealeyDriscollTransition.com, which asks the people of Massachusetts to submit their ideas for the incoming administration. “Maura and...
Framingham, MA
