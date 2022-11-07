Read full article on original website
3,000 Adoptable Ohio Kids Still Looking for Forever Family
37% of U.S. adults who have not adopted have considered doing so
Local kids get forever home on Adoption Day in Mahoning County
His parents said they knew he belonged with them forever.
Couple arraigned on child endangering charge
The Kinsman couple facing a felony charge of child endangering appeared in court Thursday morning.
Missing nursing home resident found dead outside
An 82-year-old woman reported missing from her nursing home on Tuesday, Nov. 8, was found dead in a wooded area behind the facility.
Ohio library responds to public asking to remove LGBTQ Book Displays and Materials
An Ohio library has responded back to some people in public asking for them to remove LGBTQ book displays and materials. The Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County said since June members of the community have taken the time to address the Board of Trustees to passionately voice their concerns and call for action […]
Gov. Dewine approves use of State Disaster Relief Program for 2022 storms
HARRISON COUNTY & JEFFERSON COUNTY – Ohio Governor Mike Dewine has authorized the use of the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRP) to help several of our local counties that were damaged during severe storms from February, May, June and July of 2022. Here locally, Harrison and Jefferson counties qualify.
Geauga County Judge Tim Grendell accused of misconduct by state disciplinary office
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Geauga County Probate/Juvenile Judge Tim Grendell faces possible sanctions after a state disciplinary attorney accused him of misconduct, including in connection to a 2019 case in which he ordered two teenage boys to be held in juvenile detention for a weekend for refusing to visit their estranged father.
Local hospital, EMS facing crisis
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The emergency department of Mercy Health in Youngstown is facing a crisis. At midday on a Thursday, there are no fewer than six ambulances parked outside the emergency department. As one leaves for a call, another pulls in behind it. Once they arrive, they’re there quite a while as wait times reach hours in length.
Bridge over Meander Reservoir named for Purple Heart vets
It is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served in our nation's military. A special group of veterans are being memorialized with the dedication of a local bridge. "I wanted to do it for my brothers and my sisters who aren't here anymore. It...
Wife of YPD detective among 4 officers sworn in
One of four new police officers sworn in Thursday is no stranger to the police department or the city.
George Brinkman pleads guilty again for murders of mom and two daughters
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A confessed killer has now pleaded guilty for the second time to murdering a mother and her two daughters. Five years after their violent deaths, a three-judge panel will decide George Brinkman’s fate. This comes after the Ohio Supreme Court threw out Brinkman’s conviction and...
Class canceled for K-6 students at local school due to busing issue
Bowen told community members not to worry.
Local sisters dealing with hidden mattress danger; others in U.S. warning too
Mattresses that come in a box have been quite popular in the past few years, offering affordable options for your bedroom. However, some have a potential hidden danger inside.
Kinsman couple facing charges, accused of dunking teen underwater as discipline
A KInsman man and woman are facing charges after a report that they were dunking a child underwater as punishment.
Former Trumbull County Probate Court employee pleads guilty to distributing cocaine
A former Trumbull County Probate Court employee pled guilty on Thursday to distributing cocaine. Former employee, 41-year-old Lisa Crusan pled guilty to three counts of distribution of cocaine. She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15 2023. According to court documents, Crusan sold cocaine three separate times between the...
Power outage cut service to thousands in Trumbull County
It only lasted a little while, but a large power outage Thursday afternoon cut services to thousands of customers in Trumbull County, including businesses and schools.
Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers
Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
Woman runs to church to escape man in Warren: Report
Officers were called to a church on the 1500 block of Main Street in Warren around 11 a.m.
Popular Fiesta Dinnerware opening store in Stark County
HARTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fiesta Dinnerware announced Tuesday it will be opening a store in Stark County at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market. According to a news release, the grand opening celebration will be held Nov. 17 to 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Dinnerware says the...
Crimes solved with help of high-tech cameras in Niles
High-tech cameras are keeping watch over the Eastwood Mall in Niles and the city of Niles.
