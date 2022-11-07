ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

WYTV.com

Local hospital, EMS facing crisis

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The emergency department of Mercy Health in Youngstown is facing a crisis. At midday on a Thursday, there are no fewer than six ambulances parked outside the emergency department. As one leaves for a call, another pulls in behind it. Once they arrive, they’re there quite a while as wait times reach hours in length.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Bridge over Meander Reservoir named for Purple Heart vets

It is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served in our nation's military. A special group of veterans are being memorialized with the dedication of a local bridge. "I wanted to do it for my brothers and my sisters who aren't here anymore. It...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Tim Ryan's state loss, Valley loss - by the numbers

Tim Ryan first made a name for himself in the Valley when the former congressional aide decided to run for the congressional seat in 2002 formerly held by the popular and controversial James Traficant. Ryan through his hat into the ring and was elected as Ohio's 13th District congressman, winning...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Popular Fiesta Dinnerware opening store in Stark County

HARTVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Fiesta Dinnerware announced Tuesday it will be opening a store in Stark County at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market. According to a news release, the grand opening celebration will be held Nov. 17 to 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fiesta Dinnerware says the...
STARK COUNTY, OH

