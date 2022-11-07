ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSNBC

In heartening surprise, many losing election deniers concede defeat

Rachel Maddow lists several prominent and very vocal deniers of the results of the 2020 election who lost their bid for office and defied fears that their election reject would extend to their own races and a crisis for American democracy. Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC

Rep.-elect Wiley Nickel on what his win says to ‘MAGA warriors’

Abortion was a top issue helping North Carolina voters choose Democrat Wiley Nickel over Trump-backed Bo Hines, who said he wanted a community review process for victims of rape and incest. Wiley Nickel tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that moment showed “what a far-right extremist we were up against,” adding that in swing districts like his, “if you stand 100% pro-Trump … you’re going to lose.”Nov. 10, 2022.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
MSNBC

Jen Psaki: Democrats concerned with GOP 'game-playing' as votes are counted

Jen Psaki, fmr. Sen. Claire McCaskill and Michael Steele talk to MSNBC's Alex Wagner about how Democrats are concerned that Republicans will try to claim victory before all the votes are counted because many states don't begin the processing and counting of mail-in ballots and absentee ballots until Election Day.Nov. 9, 2022.
MSNBC

Rep. Pat Ryan secures full term in Congress after tight race

Rep. Pat Ryan, D-NY, secured a full-term in Congress after the midterms, serving the newly-redrawn 18th Congressional District, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss his win against state Assemblyman Colin Schmitt.Nov. 10, 2022.

