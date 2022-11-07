Read full article on original website
Statewide win for Evers exposes distortion of Republican gerrymander of Wisconsin
An MSNBC panel talks about how Republicans in Wisconsin have so thoroughly rigged the election maps that a Democratic governor and a near Republican supermajority can be produced by the same election.Nov. 10, 2022.
In heartening surprise, many losing election deniers concede defeat
Rachel Maddow lists several prominent and very vocal deniers of the results of the 2020 election who lost their bid for office and defied fears that their election reject would extend to their own races and a crisis for American democracy. Nov. 10, 2022.
Rep.-elect Wiley Nickel on what his win says to ‘MAGA warriors’
Abortion was a top issue helping North Carolina voters choose Democrat Wiley Nickel over Trump-backed Bo Hines, who said he wanted a community review process for victims of rape and incest. Wiley Nickel tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that moment showed “what a far-right extremist we were up against,” adding that in swing districts like his, “if you stand 100% pro-Trump … you’re going to lose.”Nov. 10, 2022.
Countdown to the counting: Kornacki's roadmap of election night returns
MSNBC's Steve Kornacki heads to the Big Board to discuss what to look out for in key races across the country as midterm votes are tallied.Nov. 8, 2022.
Jen Psaki: Democrats concerned with GOP 'game-playing' as votes are counted
Jen Psaki, fmr. Sen. Claire McCaskill and Michael Steele talk to MSNBC's Alex Wagner about how Democrats are concerned that Republicans will try to claim victory before all the votes are counted because many states don't begin the processing and counting of mail-in ballots and absentee ballots until Election Day.Nov. 9, 2022.
Biden lauds 'incredible start' to Gen Z congressman-elect's new career
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is joined by Maxwell Alejandro Frost, the newly-elected Democrat who will now become the youngest member of the new Congress in January.Nov. 10, 2022.
Rep. Pat Ryan secures full term in Congress after tight race
Rep. Pat Ryan, D-NY, secured a full-term in Congress after the midterms, serving the newly-redrawn 18th Congressional District, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss his win against state Assemblyman Colin Schmitt.Nov. 10, 2022.
Rep. Maloney: Democrats are fighting for something, and we're delivering
DCCC Chairman, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-NY, discusses his loss in his race against Republican assemblyman Michael Lawler but the broader Democratic wins in the midterms.Nov. 10, 2022.
