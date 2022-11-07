ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
uhd.edu

President’s Lecture Series Host Panel Discussion: Nov. 16

Buzz words like “entrepreneurship” and “innovation” are bandied about these days as ways to get ahead in the business world. These ideas are embraced at UHD. In fact, effective knowledge creation and strategic partnerships are two of the seven goals of UHD’s 2022-27 Strategic Plan: A New Paradigm, and the topic for the next President’s Lecture Series panel discussion.
HOUSTON, TX
uhd.edu

UHD Student Success & Life Center Hosts National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week Events: Nov. 14 – 17

5 - 8 p.m. In partnership with AllianceBernstein and Pleasant Hill Church of Deliverance, this free networking and business conference is open to the Campus and Greater Houston communities. Conference participants will gain valuable knowledge and insight from industry leaders such as Russell Ybarra, owner of Gringos, Jimmy Changas, and Bullritos restaurant chains; Sandra Heard, owner of Prime Waste Solutions; James Thompson, Senior Vice President and Head of Diverse Market Strategies at AllianceBernstein Private Wealth Management, and many more.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Cinemark Showcases Updated Theatre Design with Opening of New Theatre in Missouri City, Marking the Exhibitor’s Fourteenth Theatre in the Greater Houston Area

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Missouri City and XD theatre within Fort Bend Town Center in southwest Houston. The 14-screen theatre is the first to showcase a reimagined theatre design, and it brings the best in exhibition to Houston moviegoers, with immersive, first-class amenities including two XD auditoriums, all Luxury Lounger recliners and a new look and feel that enhances the customer experience from the minute they walk into the theatre, all the way to the end credits. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005664/en/ Cinemark announces the grand opening of its Missouri City and XD theatre in the Greater Houston area. (Photo: Business Wire)
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Axios

Target opens first larger-format store in Katy

Target-lovers, prepare: The retail company is debuting a reimagined store design with a new location in north Katy today. Why it matters: Target selected the Houston area for its new store concept in part because of the region's diverse customer base, which will be able to provide feedback and participate in the company's inclusive initiatives, a Target spokesperson told Axios.
KATY, TX
flicksandfood.com

It’s Freebies and Discounted Meals for Veterans at These Great Places in Houston

It’s Freebies, Discounted Meals & Brunch for Veteran’s at Daiq’s, Daiquiri Land, and OMG Seafood in Houston. It’s freebies at three Greater Third Ward restaurants, Daiq’s, Daquiri Land and OMG Seafood To-Go. These restaurants are expressing their gratitude for U.S. Military veterans this Veterans Day, with special offers for veterans at all three eateries!
HOUSTON, TX
virtualbx.com

Terry High School & George Junior High School Renovations Phase 2 (GMP #3) – Lamar CISD (Subbid)

Work includes renovate and provide orchestra additions at the existing high school, approximately 2,975 SF, and junior high, approximately 2,246 SF, facilities, approximate total of 5,221 SF. The scope of work includes new orchestra additions, lighting replacement, lighting controls, the re-roof of the high school, athletic fields, site work, and paving; architectural; civil; landscape; structural; mechanical; electrical; plumbing; technology.
ROSENBERG, TX
KHOU

Election recount explained: What is it? Why does it happen? Who pays?

HOUSTON — Election Day is in the books, but it may be some time before we have an official final ballot count for some races in parts of Texas and in Harris County. Some midterm races across the country were very tight, with just a few hundred votes separating them, meaning there will likely be recounts for some races. So, what does that mean?
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Christine Noël Leaving KPRC2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Christine Noël is a true gem, and the residents of Houston think very highly of her. Four years back, people welcomed her into their homes. And since then, they have followed her. They watched her get married and helped her get through the loss of her grandparents. However, her viewers are disappointed after learning that Christine Noël is leaving KPRC 2 in November. They especially want to know where she is going next and if she is leaving Houston. Here’s what Christine Noël said about her departure from KPRC-TV.
HOUSTON, TX
Tom Handy

Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been Different

A Houston Harris County polling locationScreenshot from Twitter. As Texas Governor Greg Abbott was declared the winner on Tuesday evening, you may wonder if some votes in Houston could have changed the outcome. Throughout the day, several polling locations had issues preventing voters from making their vote on time. Then some polling locations were open past the scheduled closing time and these votes were not counted.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Verified Veterans Day deals In Houston – Free meals, discounts on restaurant food, retail & more for 2022!

Looking for Veterans Day Deals in Houston? You are at the right place!. Veterans Day 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, the 11th of November. Houston-area veterans and active military personnel can enjoy free meals and other discounts on Veterans Day, as a special thank-you for their service. You’ll need to present a military ID or other proof of service to take advantage of these Veterans Day freebies.
HOUSTON, TX

