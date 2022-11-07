Read full article on original website
BBC
Tractors and crops targeted in rural crime wave
Private security patrols are being used to protect crops and expensive farm equipment amid a rural crime wave in England and Wales, the BBC has learned. Farmers have told the BBC that police rarely solve rural offences and are not doing enough to tackle organised crime. Suspects are almost 25%...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon holds first meeting with PM Rishi Sunak
Nicola Sturgeon has met Rishi Sunak for the first time since he became prime minister. Scotland's first minister said the meeting was "cordial and constructive" despite the pair having "profound political disagreements". She said they discussed the cost of living crisis, the NHS and her desire for a second Scottish...
Record 7.1m people in England waiting for NHS hospital treatment
The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a record high. A total of 7.1 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of September, NHS England said. This is up from 7 million in August and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.
BBC
I told Liz Truss she was going too fast, says Kwasi Kwarteng
Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has said he warned Liz Truss she was going too fast with her ill-fated economic plans. In his first interview since he was sacked by the then PM, Mr Kwarteng told TalkTV he had warned her to "slow down" after September's mini-budget. He said he told...
BBC
Parliamentary constituency changes affect Norfolk/Suffolk border
One MP could represent voters in both Norfolk and Suffolk under proposals to change constituency boundaries. The new Waveney Valley seat has been suggested by the Boundary Commission under its plan to redraw constituencies across England. It would include Diss and Harleston in Norfolk and Eye, Bungay and Wickham Market...
BBC
Ian Paisley: DUP MP introduces Referendum Supermajority bill
A bill that would require a larger majority to permit UK constitutional change has been introduced to parliament by the DUP. The Referendums (Supermajority) Bill was brought forward by North Antrim MP Ian Paisley on Tuesday. The bill would apply across the country including any future united-Ireland vote or a...
Who has Boris Johnson nominated for peerages?
Ex-PM has selected more than a dozen of his closest allies to head to the Lords. Here are some of the key figures
BBC
Ukraine: Host helps refugees get own home in UK
When Valeriya, Emad and their two boys needed refuge from Russian missiles, the Groves family were only too pleased to provide sanctuary. But months on from fleeing the war in Ukraine, the Sloz family wanted to find a place in the UK to call their own - but that is where it got tricky.
BBC
Williamson quits and pledges to 'clear name' after bullying claims
For anyone in need of a refresh, here's a quick timeline of the events leading up to Gavin Williamson's resignation:. Later, Channel 4 News publishes an interview with former deputy chief whip under Gavin Williamson, Anne Milton, who claimed that his approach when he was chief whip was "unethical and immoral". The BBC has asked him for comment on this.
Analysis-Bulgaria's euro zone entry threatened by election stalemate
SOFIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's longstanding political deadlock threatens to delay its plan to adopt the euro on Jan. 1, 2024, at a time when the eurosceptic and pro-Russian Revival party is increasingly vocal and Bulgarians themselves are deeply divided about the euro.
BBC
Croydon University Hospital: Patient 'horrified' during stay
A patient recovering on a "run-down" hospital ward has said she was "horrified" by her experience. Sarah Hills spent five nights at Croydon University Hospital in south London, where she filmed dirty walls, broken radiators and bramble growing through the window. Rishi Sunak's first official visit as prime minister was...
BBC
Just Stop Oil: M25 protests to be halted
Just Stop Oil activists will halt their protests on the M25 with immediate effect, the group has said. Demonstrators from the environmental group have been blocking parts of the busy motorway for four days, leading to multiple arrests. No protests would be held on Friday or in the "foreseeable future",...
