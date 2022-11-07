ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

AOL Corp

5 places in Florida where you can live on only Social Security

While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very far. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

Nicole's tropical storm winds could arrive in Sarasota-Manatee Wednesday

Manatee County opened Freedom Elementary School, located at 9515 State Road 64, at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 to serve as a "Safe Haven" shelter. The pet-friendly shelter is open for residents who want to evacuate their homes voluntarily if they think their homes could be compromised as a result of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to a news release.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Tropical Storm Nicole updates in Sarasota and Manatee counties

Sarasota County public schools will be closed on Thursday, a statement from the school district said. Normal class schedules are expected to resume on Friday. The school district cited forecasts of winds 35 mph or greater in the county on Thursday in association with Tropical Storm Nicole, which was expected to intensify into a hurricane by landfall.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County considering election process overhaul

Could changes to the local election process become permanent in Lee County? After shifting their entire system following Hurricane Ian, the supervisor of elections says voting protocols could get an overhaul. With just weeks to set up a new system and inform voters about the changes, Lee County Supervisor of...
cltampa.com

Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa

In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Publix Stores To Close Early Wednesday Ahead Of Nicole

Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Uncovering Florida

Here's what happens to Florida manatees during a hurricane

Manatee season is almost here, and with it comes tropical storm Nicole. As the storm strengthens and makes its way closer to the eastern shorelines of Florida, it's hard but to wonder what kind of impact storms of such caliber have on the wildlife, specifically the already endangered species such as manatees. So, let's talk about it; what happens to manatees during a hurricane?
FLORIDA STATE
AccuWeather

1st blizzard of the season snarls travel in North Dakota

As a late-season hurricane hammered Florida overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Mother Nature was giving another part of the country a not-so-gentle reminder that winter is just around the corner. Snowy scenes were witnessed throughout the northern Plains as dawn broke Thursday morning amid the first blizzard of the season in the United States.
BISMARCK, ND
WINKNEWS.com

Pickleball industry receives $670K grant in Collier County

The Southwest Florida pickleball industry is receiving almost $700,000 from Collier County’s tourist development tax upon approval by the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. Naples is often referenced as the pickleball capital of the country by lovers of the sport, as East Naples Community Park is home to...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County preparing for impacts from Nicole, opens new shelters

Caution and safety, that’s the message from Lee County as Southwest Florida braces for Tropical Storm Nicole. Lee County officials assured the community that the storm would be nothing like Hurricane Ian. Because of that, the county is not planning to activate most of the emergency protocols we saw just six weeks ago.
LEE COUNTY, FL

