Nicole prompts school, road closures across Florida, coastal Georgia and South Carolina
Businesses and government buildings are closing in Florida and coastal Georgia and South Carolina before Nicole makes landfall.
Nicole turns deadly after making historic, rare November landfall in Florida
The second hurricane to hit Florida this season crashed ashore under the cover of darkness. As the sun rose on Thursday, the power of Nicole could be seen as homes teetered on the ocean's edge and millions remained without power. Nicole is continuing its destructive journey across the southeastern United...
Nicole causes problems for residents in Ian damaged areas in Southern Sarasota County and Charlotte County
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Many of the residents that had homes destroyed or damaged by Hurricane Ian more than a month ago, now having to deal with Tropical Storm Nicole. This storm adding insult to injury. It’s been a very rough couple of weeks for George Goins. His Port Charlotte...
5 places in Florida where you can live on only Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very far. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are Central Florida’s early voting figures ahead of Election Day
Election Day is Tuesday, and those who didn’t vote by mail or come out for early voting will have their final chance to cast a ballot in the 2022 midterm elections. As of Monday evening, here are the numbers for Central Florida’s early voters and mail-in ballots. [TRENDING:...
Nicole's tropical storm winds could arrive in Sarasota-Manatee Wednesday
Manatee County opened Freedom Elementary School, located at 9515 State Road 64, at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 to serve as a "Safe Haven" shelter. The pet-friendly shelter is open for residents who want to evacuate their homes voluntarily if they think their homes could be compromised as a result of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to a news release.
Newcomers To Florida May Have Listened To Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd
In 2021, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd offered a message to newcomers to Florida after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to curtail the kind of rioting that occurred in blue states in 2020. “Welcome to Florida,” said Judd, a Republican. “But don’t
Tropical Storm Nicole updates in Sarasota and Manatee counties
Sarasota County public schools will be closed on Thursday, a statement from the school district said. Normal class schedules are expected to resume on Friday. The school district cited forecasts of winds 35 mph or greater in the county on Thursday in association with Tropical Storm Nicole, which was expected to intensify into a hurricane by landfall.
Lee County considering election process overhaul
Could changes to the local election process become permanent in Lee County? After shifting their entire system following Hurricane Ian, the supervisor of elections says voting protocols could get an overhaul. With just weeks to set up a new system and inform voters about the changes, Lee County Supervisor of...
More than 15,000 mail ballots flagged in Florida – how to make sure yours is counted
TAMPA, Fla. - An advocacy group reports statewide more than 15,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots for the 2022 midterm election had been flagged as of the week before election day. Common Cause Florida said of the 15,714 flagged ballots:. 9,090 had returned envelopes flagged for mismatched signatures. 5,167 are missing signatures on...
Everyone we saw at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' victory party in Tampa
In a clear victory against whatever conservatives consider "woke," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection last night after obliterating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The 44-year-old 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner was surrounded by his family, donors, and diehard supporters at a Tuesday evening watch party at the Tampa Convention Center. "We...
Publix Stores To Close Early Wednesday Ahead Of Nicole
Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
Here's what happens to Florida manatees during a hurricane
Manatee season is almost here, and with it comes tropical storm Nicole. As the storm strengthens and makes its way closer to the eastern shorelines of Florida, it's hard but to wonder what kind of impact storms of such caliber have on the wildlife, specifically the already endangered species such as manatees. So, let's talk about it; what happens to manatees during a hurricane?
1st blizzard of the season snarls travel in North Dakota
As a late-season hurricane hammered Florida overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Mother Nature was giving another part of the country a not-so-gentle reminder that winter is just around the corner. Snowy scenes were witnessed throughout the northern Plains as dawn broke Thursday morning amid the first blizzard of the season in the United States.
Florida homeowners face prospect of massive post-Hurricane Ian insurance rate hikes, experts warn
Separating the spoiled from the splendid among the plastic carton raspberries and blueberries, veteran supermarket employee Gary Wheeler looks up and asks, "By the way, did your homeowners property insurance go up?" Before he hears the reply, he says, "Mine went up $800 dollars! I can't afford $80 more a...
Storm debris from Hurricane Ian a concern as another storm approaches Florida
It's been nearly six weeks since Hurricane Ian ripped apart countless communities in southwestern Florida, including parts of southern Sarasota County.
Pickleball industry receives $670K grant in Collier County
The Southwest Florida pickleball industry is receiving almost $700,000 from Collier County’s tourist development tax upon approval by the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. Naples is often referenced as the pickleball capital of the country by lovers of the sport, as East Naples Community Park is home to...
Lee County preparing for impacts from Nicole, opens new shelters
Caution and safety, that’s the message from Lee County as Southwest Florida braces for Tropical Storm Nicole. Lee County officials assured the community that the storm would be nothing like Hurricane Ian. Because of that, the county is not planning to activate most of the emergency protocols we saw just six weeks ago.
Nicole updates from Lee County
Lee County has given a list of updates and important information for residents as Hurricane Nicole reaches Florida
