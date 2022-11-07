ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Teams Up With Bleachers for New Version of ‘Anti-Hero’

By Rania Aniftos
 3 days ago

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff took their history of musical collaboration to a new level on Monday (Nov. 7) when they unveiled a new version of the Midnights track “Anti-Hero,” featuring Antonoff’s solo project Bleachers.

In the new version, Antonoff takes over the second verse, changing the viral “sexy baby” lyric to “art bro.” He sings, “Sometimes I feel like everybody is an art bro lately / And I just judge them on the hill / To hard to hang out talking s— about your famous baby / Pierce through the heart of 90s guilt.”

A sweet moment in the pre-chorus finds Swift singing, “Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism / Like some kind of congressman,” before Antonoff assures her, “Taylor, you’ll be fine.”

In a post shared to Instagram announcing the new collaboration, Swift captioned a photo of the Grammy winning duo, “Jack’s version of ‘sexy baby’ is ‘art bro’ and we sincerely hope it confuses just as many people.”

Antonoff is credited with co-writing 11 of the 13 songs on the traditional version of Swift’s freshly released 10th studio album, Midnights , including the original version of “Anti-Hero.” In an Instagram post , Swift elaborated on the duo working on the project. “We’d been toying with ideas and had written a few things we loved, but Midnights actually really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama,” she wrote. “Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late and exploring old memories and midnights past.”

See Swift’s “Anti-Hero (featuring Bleachers)” announcement below.

Billboard

Ryan Reynolds Says Taylor Swift Isn’t in ‘Deadpool 3,’ But He ‘Would Do Anything for That Woman’

As of right now, Taylor Swift isn’t going to be making a cameo in the next Deadpool movie — but never say never. Ryan Reynolds, who stars in the franchise’s titular role, gushed about the pop star in a Tuesday (Nov. 8) interview and said that the door is always open for her to join the cast. “Are you kidding me?” the actor told Entertainment Tonight at a red carpet event for his new film Spirited when asked whether he’d consider casting Swift. “I would do anything for that woman. She’s a genius.” Related Ryan Reynolds Pokes Fun at Nick Cannon Following...
Billboard

Maren Morris Skips CMAs Red Carpet After Brittany Aldean Feud, Struts to Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’

After previously saying she may not attend the 2022 Country Music Awards due to tensions with Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean, Maren Morris was indeed present at the ceremony Wednesday (Nov. 9) to celebrate her March LP Humble Quest‘s nomination for album of the year. She did, however, skip the red carpet, and instead posted a video of herself jamming to Taylor Swift‘s new song “Karma.” In the video, posted to her social media accounts the night of the awards, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter shows off her shimmery, plunging neckline gown, her hair styled in long, beachy waves. Holding a bottle of...
Billboard

Mike Birbiglia Was Convinced He Was Being Catfished When Taylor Swift Cast Him in ‘Anti-Hero’ Video

Comedian Mike Birbiglia has steadily climbed from playing college cafeteria gigs to comedy clubs, off-Broadway theaters, starring in films and, currently, playing Broadway with his latest one-man show, The Old Man & the Pool. But despite spinning his warm-hearted tales in TV shows, movies, his Working It Out podcast and the stage, nothing could prepare the frequent This American Life contributor for an unexpected phone call he got a few months ago from Taylor Swift. Related Ryan Reynolds Says Taylor Swift Isn't in 'Deadpool 3,' But He 'Would Do Anything for That Woman' 11/09/2022 “I’m in the ‘Anti-Hero‘ video… it’s just a fluke-y thing,”...
Billboard

Sam Smith Unveils Full ‘Gloria’ Tracklist, Including Collabs With Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez & Koffee: See It Here

Sailors, rejoice — the official tracklist for Sam Smith‘s long-awaited new album has finally arrived. After teasing fans about the album one day prior, Smith revealed the titles of all 13 tracks off of their upcoming fourth studio album Gloria on Thursday (Nov. 10). In doing so, Smith also unveiled that the album has a number of featured artists set to join them, including Ed Sheeran, R&B-pop singer Jessie Reyez, Reggae performer Koffee and, of course, pop princess Kim Petras. Related How Sam Smith, Kim Petras & Steve Lacy Are Dispelling the 'Queer Quota' Myth 11/10/2022 Reyez is set to appear on two of...
Deadline

Taylor Swift Adds 17 Performances To 2023 ’Eras’ Tour, Ups Los Angeles Stand To Five Nights – Update

UPDATE: Taylor Swift has added 17 shows to her upcoming, cross-country Eras Tour, including two additional performances in Los Angeles that brings her August run at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium to five nights. The additional shows for what will now be Swift’s largest tour to date were announced by Swift in an Instagram Story today. The new dates also include an extra night in Glendale, AZ – March 17 – that will see the launch of the tour a day earlier previously announced. In addition to Glendale and L.A., cities with additional shows are Arlington, Texas; Tampa, Florida; Houston; Atlanta; Nashville; Chicago; Detroit; Pittsburgh;...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez Had No Problem Taking Ben Affleck’s Last Name: ‘I’m Proud of That’

You can keep calling Jennifer Lopez by her birth name, but as far as “Jenny From the Block” is concerned, she’s Jennifer Lynn Affleck from now on, thank you very much. “People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together. We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem,” the actress/singer tells Vogue magazine in a Dec. cover story about her decision to take the last name of husband actor Ben Affleck after their wedding this summer.
Billboard

How Did Taylor Swift Arrive at ‘Midnights’? Billboard Explains

When Taylor Swift asked her devoted fans to meet her at midnight, Swifties showed up in droves to support her. But how did Swift arrive at her 10th studio album Midnights? And, more importantly, how did her previous nine LPs prime her to have the biggest album of her career? It all started with Swift’s self-titled album, which she released in 2006 at age 16. The album peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, and keeping up that momentum, the then-rising star returned in 2008 with her sophomore album Fearless, which spent 11 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on...
Billboard

Drake & 21 Savage’s ‘Circo Loco’ Launches Atop Hot Trending Songs Chart

Tracks from Drake and 21 Savage‘s new joint album Her Loss infuse Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, dated Nov. 12, paced by “Circo Loco” at No. 1. Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The recently relaunched Hot Trending Songs ranking features...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Completes Third Sweep of Australia’s Charts

For the third consecutive week, Taylor Swift dominates Australia’s main charts with Midnights (Universal) and its hit single, “Anti-Hero.” Midnights continues its upbroken streak atop the latest ARIA Albums Chart, published Nov. 11, while “Anti-Hero” remains unchallenged atop the ARIA Singles Chart. Swift’s 10th and latest studio album gets the better of four new releases, as Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album Her Loss (Republic/Universal), debuts at No. 2. The new LP has a notable impact on the ARIA Singles Chart, with four songs from it splashing in the top 10 — “Rich Flex” (at No. 3), “P***y & Millions” (No. 5),...
Billboard

This TV Personality Says Justin Bieber Is ‘Scared to Death’ of Her

A certain television icon is pleading guilty on all charges of frightening Justin Bieber. In a Monday (Nov. 7) interview with Access Hollywood, Judge Judy Sheindlin said that the 28-year-old pop star, who used to be her neighbor, once avoided her at all costs following a few scathing comments she made about him several years ago. While promoting her Amazon Prime show Judy Justice, the 80-year-old former prosecutor had a good laugh while talking about where she stands with the celebrity she once shared a corner of California with. “He’s scared to death of me,” she said. The Judge Judy star went...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Bruce Springsteen Drops Covers Collection ‘Only the Strong Survive’: Stream It Now

Look busy, the Boss is here. At age 73, and with a new album dropping at the stroke of midnight, Only the Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen proves once again that age is just a number. For Springsteen, Only the Strong Survive, a collection of covers, is studio album number 21. “This was something I hadn’t done since the Seeger Sessions,” he said of the format of the new project while nodding to his Grammy-winning 2006 album We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions, a collection of folk songs made famous by Pete Seeger. Springsteen paid close attention to the vocals, and his team “mastered and sonically modernized...
Billboard

Maxwell Frost, Gen Z’s First Ever Congressman, Loves Harry Styles & Ariana Grande: Fans React

For the first time ever, Gen Z is represented in Congress — and so are Harries and Arianators. After Maxwell Frost was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday night (Nov. 8), fans discovered a couple old tweets proving that the 25-year-old Florida Democrat is a fan of both Harry Styles and Ariana Grande. Born in 1997, Frost made history on Midterm election night by becoming the first member of Gen Z to take a seat in either the House or the Senate — a feat that, for some, is probably overshadowed only by his love for a...
FLORIDA STATE
Billboard

The Contenders: Will Drake and 21 Savage’s Debut Be Big Enough to Take Over From Taylor Swift?

Welcome to The Contenders, a midweek column that looks at artists aiming for the top of the Billboard charts, and the strategies behind their efforts. This week (for the upcoming Billboard 200 albums chart dated Nov. 12): Taylor Swift’s Midnights blockbuster faces competition from superstar labelmate Drake’s team-up with 21 Savage, while fellow pop icon Rihanna leads the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel soundtrack.  Related The Contenders: Could the Fab Four Unseat Taylor Swift at No. 1 This Week? 11/09/2022 Drake and 21 Savage, Her Loss (OVO/Republic/Slaughter Gang/Epic): Following the rare commercial downturn of June’s surprise-released club detour Honestly, Nevermind — which still...
Billboard

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Digs Up Original 16mm Footage of ‘Eat It’ Video for Tasty 4K Update: ‘It’s Literally Never Looked Better’

As he revels in the accolades for his Weird: The Al Yankovic Story biopic on Roku, parody king “Weird Al” Yankovic is sharing one of the biggest Easter eggs in his joke basket. In the new film, the music video for Al’s Grammy-winning 1984 Michael Jackson parody “Eat It” is playing on a TV in the background (with Weird star Daniel Radcliffe’s face superimposed on his body), and according to the singer, the movie’s producers had to jump through some hoops to brush up the nearly four-decade-old footage. “‘Eat It’ was my breakthrough music video, but the online version always appeared to...
Billboard

Watch Dermot Kennedy Talk ‘Sonder’ Album, Letting Go of Expectations & More

Dermot Kennedy is gearing up to release his new album, Sonder, on Nov. 18, and the artist sat down with Billboard News to discuss his musical journey so far. “I found the word ‘sonder’ a few years ago, the meaning being just the awareness that everybody is living a life just as important and as complex as your own,” he says of his sophomore LP’s title. “At that point, I didn’t really have any part of my life or career to attach it to, so it was just a word that I appreciated and it meant something to me.” He adds that...
Billboard

Jay-Z Reminds Fans of His Legacy as He Poses With Dozens of Grammys in New Photo

Jay-Z made a mark on the hip-hop scene with his 1996 debut album Reasonable Doubt and has gone on to create a musical legacy worth remembering in the decades since. This week, the 52-year-old MC reminded fans of his longevity in the game with an Instagram pic posted by his longtime engineer Young Guru. The Roc Nation founder can be seen posing at the edge of a couch with his extensive Grammy collection, surrounded by bowls of snacks. Jay appears to be drinking from one of the trophies — an ode to the famous pic of him drinking his D’USSÉ cognac...
Billboard

2022 MAMA Awards Unveil Second Round of Performers Including LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE & More

The 2022 MAMA Awards are set to take place later this month, and to further drum up anticipation for the K-pop awards ceremony — which is set to take place in Japan at the Osaka Kyocera Dome on Nov. 29-30 — the second set of performers for the two-day event were revealed on Wednesday (Nov. 9). The new set of performers will be split between two days — HYOLYN, Forestella, BIBI, NMIXX, LE SSERAFIM and Street Man Fighter dance crews will take on the MAMA Awards on Nov. 29, while ZICO, Lim Young Woong, (G)I-DLE, NiziU, INI and NewJeans will hit...
Billboard

Whitney Houston Defends Her Music in New ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer: Watch

With a little over a month left until its arrival in theaters, the second trailer for the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody arrived on Wednesday (Nov. 9). The trailer features Naomi Ackie as the “I Have Nothing” singer responding to critics of her music being too genre bending, as well as singing the national anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl and getting into a heated spat with Houston’s father, John Russell Houston (Clarke Peters). The trailer starts off with Houston sitting down for an interview with a radio host, who tells her, “A common criticism of you, your...
Billboard

JIN Becomes Sixth BTS Member to Hit No. 1 on Emerging Artists Chart, Thanks to ‘The Astronaut’

JIN becomes the sixth member of BTS to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart as a soloist, as he jumps from No. 12 to the summit of the Nov. 12-dated survey, thanks to his new solo single “The Astronaut.” The track debuts at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales chart with 44,000 downloads sold in its first tracking week, according to Luminate, following its Oct. 28 release. JIN joins J-Hope, Jung Kook, RM, Suga and V as the sixth member of BTS to rule Emerging Artists solo. RM led for a week in November 2018; Suga, for a week...
ALABAMA STATE
Billboard

‘Savage x Fenty Vol. 4’: How to Watch the Star-Studded Show for Free on Prime Video

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 is now streaming on Prime Video. The fourth installment of Rihanna’s visual fashion experience dropped at midnight on Wednesday (Nov. 9). Rih Rih’s nocturnal wonderland features a star-studded cast sporting the newest looks from Savage X Fenty, with performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell. Related 8 Can't-Miss Moments From Rihanna's 'Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4' 11/09/2022 Viewers can expect to see appearances from...
Billboard

