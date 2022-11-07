ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Billy West: The Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week

By Kyle Pillar
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30B0z8_0j2CuTOu00
Sophomore kicker Billy West has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Coming in clutch for the Richmond football team three different times during its playoff game last Friday, sophomore kicker Billy West has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55.

Answering the call with his right foot, West helped the Raiders take a late-game lead against Holly Springs. In two different overtime periods, West connected on a pair of field goals, but Richmond ultimately lost to see its season come to an end.

Wrapping up the final of the fall sports Athletes of the Week, this is West’s second recognition in two seasons at the varsity level.

Athletic Profile

Year: Sophomore

Fall Sport: Football

Position: Kicker

Years on Varsity: 2 years

“SPLITTING THE UPRIGHTS” WITH BILLY WEST

West was perfect for the Raiders in his role as the extra point and field goal kicker during Friday’s 36-33 double overtime loss to Holly Springs in the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A East state playoffs.

As part of a career night, West connected on three field goals and converted on both PAT attempts. He also recorded a career-high 11 points scored, besting his previous high on 9 points set by making nine PATs in a single game last year.

On Richmond’s opening drive, West connected on his first extra point attempt to give the Raiders a 7-0 following Emoni McBride’s rushing score.

Before the half, West again kicked a PAT after Linden Garcia caught a touchdown to give the Raiders a 16-7 advantage.

With the clock winding in the fourth quarter and the game tied 24-24, the Raiders drove inside the red zone but stalled. West came out and attempted a 29-yard field goal, getting just enough on the kick to regain a 27-24 lead with 44.9 seconds left in regulation.

After Holly Springs tied it with a field goal with less than two seconds on the clock, the Golden Hawks kicked a field goal in the first overtime period. Richmond failed to score, but West kept the season alive with a 22-yard chip shot to force the game to another overtime series.

Starting on offense this time, the Raiders didn’t score a touchdown. West made a smooth 25-yard field goal to give Richmond another lead. But Holly Springs scored on its next drive to end the game.

Richmond finished the season with a 5-6 overall record and a 4-2 record in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. West went 27-for-30 on PATs and added four field goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaW9m_0j2CuTOu00
Sophomore Billy West kicked two overtime field goals during Friday’s playoff thriller. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSE VIDEO WITH BILLY WEST

Closing out the fall sports season, West talks about converting his three field goals, Richmond’s playoff game and explains who he gives a lot of credit to for his success.

The Richmond Observer will publish two more Official Richmond County Athletes of the Week once winter sports begin.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Eason, Padron selected to All-Conference soccer team

ROCKINGHAM — A pair of Richmond Senior High School soccer players were selected to the 2022 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team this fall. Junior striker James Eason and sophomore goalkeeper Adrian Padron were each chosen to their first postseason team. The SAC released the 26-player roster on Tuesday following Lee...
LEE COUNTY, NC
heraldadvocate.com

Bulldogs lose to Dillon in first round of playoffs

Marlboro County High School Bulldogs lost to the Dillon Wildcats 49-12 in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 4. Football Coach Quin McCollum said Coach Roller and his team had a great game plan. “Their game plan hadn’t changed much against anyone they played this year. Dillon has...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Illness closes four Anson Co. schools for rest of week

WADESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Four Anson County schools are transitioning to remote learning due to illnesses among staff and students, according to district staff. Anson High, Anson Middle, Anson Elementary and Peachland-Polkton Elementary schools will be closed Nov. 9 and 10 with Nov. 11 an already-planned holiday. Students will learn...
WADESBORO, NC
WIS-TV

Trial for Whispering Pines double homicide concludes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The trial of Micah Brown concluded today with a guilty verdict on all counts, including one count of murder and one count of attempted murder per Tammie Fields, special assistant to the solicitor of the Fifth Judicial Circuit. Four years ago, Jasmine Richardson, 24, and Brennan...
WHISPERING PINES, NC
The Richmond Observer

UNCP professor Jonathan Ricks honored as Counselor Educator of the Year

Dr. Jonathan Ricks, an assistant professor at UNC Pembroke, has been named Counselor Educator of the Year by the North Carolina School Counselor Association. Ricks was honored during the association’s annual conference in Concord, N.C., held Nov. 2-4. The award recognizes a counselor educator for outstanding accomplishments in teaching, mentoring and advising, which has prepared individuals for careers as effective school counseling professionals.
PEMBROKE, NC
The Laurinburg Exchange

Police investigating Monday night homicide

LAURINBURG — A Laurel Hill man is dead after a Monday evening shooting. According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of Wagram Street around 10 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival officers located 37-year-old John Lavar Shaw of Andrew Jackson Highway laying in a yard.
LAURINBURG, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 killed in crash near Lancaster, troopers say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died Saturday after being seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 31 three miles east of Lancaster, troopers said. The passenger was in a 2002 Nissan SUV on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when it ran off the road and went into a ditch. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.
LANCASTER, SC
richmondobserver

Student accused of bringing machete to Rockingham Middle

ROCKINGHAM — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a call involving a student at a local school early Monday afternoon. Kylie DeWitt, public information officer for Richmond County Schools, confirmed that a student left the campus of Rockingham Middle School and returned around 1:15 p.m. with a garden machete.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy