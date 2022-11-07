Billy West: The Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week

Sophomore kicker Billy West has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Coming in clutch for the Richmond football team three different times during its playoff game last Friday, sophomore kicker Billy West has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55.

Answering the call with his right foot, West helped the Raiders take a late-game lead against Holly Springs. In two different overtime periods, West connected on a pair of field goals, but Richmond ultimately lost to see its season come to an end.

Wrapping up the final of the fall sports Athletes of the Week, this is West’s second recognition in two seasons at the varsity level.

Athletic Profile

Year: Sophomore

Fall Sport: Football

Position: Kicker

Years on Varsity: 2 years

“SPLITTING THE UPRIGHTS” WITH BILLY WEST

West was perfect for the Raiders in his role as the extra point and field goal kicker during Friday’s 36-33 double overtime loss to Holly Springs in the opening round of the NCHSAA 4A East state playoffs.

As part of a career night, West connected on three field goals and converted on both PAT attempts. He also recorded a career-high 11 points scored, besting his previous high on 9 points set by making nine PATs in a single game last year.

On Richmond’s opening drive, West connected on his first extra point attempt to give the Raiders a 7-0 following Emoni McBride’s rushing score.

Before the half, West again kicked a PAT after Linden Garcia caught a touchdown to give the Raiders a 16-7 advantage.

With the clock winding in the fourth quarter and the game tied 24-24, the Raiders drove inside the red zone but stalled. West came out and attempted a 29-yard field goal, getting just enough on the kick to regain a 27-24 lead with 44.9 seconds left in regulation.

After Holly Springs tied it with a field goal with less than two seconds on the clock, the Golden Hawks kicked a field goal in the first overtime period. Richmond failed to score, but West kept the season alive with a 22-yard chip shot to force the game to another overtime series.

Starting on offense this time, the Raiders didn’t score a touchdown. West made a smooth 25-yard field goal to give Richmond another lead. But Holly Springs scored on its next drive to end the game.

Richmond finished the season with a 5-6 overall record and a 4-2 record in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. West went 27-for-30 on PATs and added four field goals.

Sophomore Billy West kicked two overtime field goals during Friday’s playoff thriller. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSE VIDEO WITH BILLY WEST

Closing out the fall sports season, West talks about converting his three field goals, Richmond’s playoff game and explains who he gives a lot of credit to for his success.

The Richmond Observer will publish two more Official Richmond County Athletes of the Week once winter sports begin.