Plano, TX

Collin Creek Mall Development Update

Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Construction delays postpone planned opening of Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque in Keller

Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque describes itself as an “authentic Texas barbecue” restaurant. (Courtesy Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque) Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque has adjusted its planned opening until spring 2023 at 1801 S. Main St., Keller. Operating partner Jeff Lowery told Community Impact this spring that the restaurant, located next to Horizon 76 American Grill House, would open in August or September. This week, he said construction delays have pushed the planned opening to next year. The location formerly housed Golden Corral. Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque will offer “authentic Texas barbecue," according to its website. www.outpost36.com.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine OKs interlocal agreement for road work

The interlocal agreement is for the rehabilitation and resurfacing of portions of North Kimball Avenue and West Kimball Road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Grapevine City Council unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with Tarrant County at its Oct. 4 meeting. The agreement is for the rehabilitation and resurfacing of portions of North Kimball Avenue and West Kimball Road.
GRAPEVINE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville City Council approves Unified Development Code with plans to go into effect Dec. 1

Lewisville City Council met on Monday, Nov. 7 to hear results of the citizen satisfaction survey, address employee retention, and establish the Unified Development Code. During the executive session, there was a presentation on the findings of the 2022 Resident Satisfaction Survey which collected surveys from 507 selected residential households. The sample was divided into four sub-sectors for regional comparisons and statistical validity. The survey included 73 questions and addressed several issues including quality of life, city services, library, arts center, and Old Town Lewisville.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Restore Hyper Wellness to offer cryotherapy, infrared sauna, more services in Richardson

Restore Hyper Wellness offers cryotherapy, IV drip therapy, compression and other wellness treatments. (Courtesy Restore Hyper Wellness) Restore Hyper Wellness is coming soon to Richardson at 212 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 202. The wellness center, which has locations in Plano, Murphy and Frisco, is soft opening Nov. 28. Services offered at Restore are designed to promote health and wellness, including cryotherapy, IV drip therapy, compression, stretching and an infrared sauna. 940-326-5720. www.restore.com/locations/tx-richardson-tx049.
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton County City's Mayoral Race Shows How Every Vote Counts

A small community in Northeast Denton County is proving why voters are constantly reminded that "every vote counts." The race for mayor in Pilot Point wasn’t just close in the 2022 midterm elections -- there’s still no clear winner. The small horse community with over 4,000 residents is...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Voters recall Denton City Council member

A Denton City Council member has been recalled by her new constituents because of her political views and a misunderstood meme. The recall effort of Alison Maguire, spearheaded by Robson Ranch residents, was approved by about 64% of 13,556 District 4 voters, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.
DENTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD voters OK new property tax rate, nearly $1.35 billion in bonds while rejecting funds for event center, stadium renovations

A Haggard Middle School student works on an assignment with a school-issued laptop. Voters approved Proposition C on the Nov. 8 ballot to provide funds to update the mobile devices used by students. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Plano ISD will get extra funds for day-to-day operations and nearly $1.35 billion in...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

