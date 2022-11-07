Read full article on original website
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in UkraineNews Breaking LIVEDallas, TX
Popular grocery chain expanding in Dallas with 3 new locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Voters Approve $1.5B for New Convention Center and Fair Park RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Dallas billionaire is suing Beto for defamationAsh JurbergTexas State
Plano to consider short-term rental registration, inspection process
Plano City Council is set to discuss short-term rentals during its next meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With several neighboring cities having passed regulations related to short-term rentals, Plano is poised to issue its own rules. For months, some residents have urged the city to ban short-term rentals, which are offered...
Highland Village to host comprehensive plan open house
The city of Highland Village City Council will be hosting an open house to discuss the rough draft of the city's comprehensive plan updates. (Community Impact file photo) The city of Highland Village will host a community open house to discuss the drafted updates to the city’s comprehensive plan Nov. 15.
Coppell City Council approves upgrade to outdoor warning system
Coppell’s parks and recreation facilities will receive upgrades to its lightning prediction and outdoor warning system. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Coppell’s parks and recreation facilities will receive upgrades to its lightning prediction and outdoor warning system. Coppell City Council approved a switch from the current lightning prediction system, Thor...
Collin Creek Mall Development Update
Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
Construction delays postpone planned opening of Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque in Keller
Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque describes itself as an “authentic Texas barbecue” restaurant. (Courtesy Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque) Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque has adjusted its planned opening until spring 2023 at 1801 S. Main St., Keller. Operating partner Jeff Lowery told Community Impact this spring that the restaurant, located next to Horizon 76 American Grill House, would open in August or September. This week, he said construction delays have pushed the planned opening to next year. The location formerly housed Golden Corral. Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque will offer “authentic Texas barbecue," according to its website. www.outpost36.com.
Grapevine OKs interlocal agreement for road work
The interlocal agreement is for the rehabilitation and resurfacing of portions of North Kimball Avenue and West Kimball Road. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Grapevine City Council unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with Tarrant County at its Oct. 4 meeting. The agreement is for the rehabilitation and resurfacing of portions of North Kimball Avenue and West Kimball Road.
JPS Health holds groundbreaking for new psychiatric emergency center in Fort Worth
Members from the Tarrant County Commissioner Court, city of Fort Worth, JPS Health Systems executives and JPS Board of Managers took part in a groundbreaking of the new Psychiatric Emergency Center on Oct. 26 in Fort Worth. (Courtesy JPS Health Systems) JPS Health Network held a groundbreaking for a new...
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville City Council approves Unified Development Code with plans to go into effect Dec. 1
Lewisville City Council met on Monday, Nov. 7 to hear results of the citizen satisfaction survey, address employee retention, and establish the Unified Development Code. During the executive session, there was a presentation on the findings of the 2022 Resident Satisfaction Survey which collected surveys from 507 selected residential households. The sample was divided into four sub-sectors for regional comparisons and statistical validity. The survey included 73 questions and addressed several issues including quality of life, city services, library, arts center, and Old Town Lewisville.
Wells Group renovates Grand Hotel, prepares to relocate Harvest in McKinney
The Grand Hotel was built in 1885, according to its website. (Courtesy Wells Group) Historic Downtown McKinney businesses the Grand Hotel & Ballroom and Harvest are undergoing changes as part of projects underway by their owner, the Wells Group. The Grand Hotel announced a series of recently completed renovations on...
Biking infrastructure improvements planned for Richardson as part of Active Transportation Plan
The city of Richardson is pushing to improve its commitment to biking by creating bike trails that feel safe for all ages and abilities, and promoting ride share programs. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) Richardson plans to improve its bicycle-friendly community status by using protected bike lanes as part of future...
Water district urging residents to turn off sprinklers
The Upper Trinity Regional Water District is asking residents to turn off their sprinklers and other forms of irrigation for the winter as local lake levels remain low, and the district and the town of Flower Mound want to remind residents to #DontWateratAllYall. Forecasters are expecting warmer and drier conditions...
Fort Worth City Council approves purchase of 11 new fire trucks
Fort Worth City Council approved the purchase of 11 new fire trucks for $14 million during its Oct. 25 meeting. (Courtesy city of Fort Worth) The Fort Worth Fire Department will buy 11 fire trucks to replace aging ones and an emergency response trailer after Fort Worth City Council gave the approval late last month.
Restore Hyper Wellness to offer cryotherapy, infrared sauna, more services in Richardson
Restore Hyper Wellness offers cryotherapy, IV drip therapy, compression and other wellness treatments. (Courtesy Restore Hyper Wellness) Restore Hyper Wellness is coming soon to Richardson at 212 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 202. The wellness center, which has locations in Plano, Murphy and Frisco, is soft opening Nov. 28. Services offered at Restore are designed to promote health and wellness, including cryotherapy, IV drip therapy, compression, stretching and an infrared sauna. 940-326-5720. www.restore.com/locations/tx-richardson-tx049.
Master plan changes for Cross Timbers Conservation Development District approved
Flower Mound Town Council approved several changes to the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District on Nov. 7. (Courtesy Town of Flower Mound) Flower Mound Town Council approved several changes to the land use and zoning of the Cross Timbers Conservation Development District during its Nov. 7 meeting. The area plan...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Denton County City's Mayoral Race Shows How Every Vote Counts
A small community in Northeast Denton County is proving why voters are constantly reminded that "every vote counts." The race for mayor in Pilot Point wasn’t just close in the 2022 midterm elections -- there’s still no clear winner. The small horse community with over 4,000 residents is...
Voters recall Denton City Council member
A Denton City Council member has been recalled by her new constituents because of her political views and a misunderstood meme. The recall effort of Alison Maguire, spearheaded by Robson Ranch residents, was approved by about 64% of 13,556 District 4 voters, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.
fox4news.com
City of Dallas unveils plan for new park at old naval station site
It's an opportunity for the city to plan a 738-acre development that would bring jobs, homes, apartments, parks, walkability and easy access to public transportation. But there is one problem.
McKinney residents approve Nov. 8 measure allowing package liquor stores
McKinney voters approved a ballot proposition to allow package liquor stores to open in the city. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) McKinney voters passed a ballot proposition that will allow package liquor stores to open in the city, according to unofficial results of the Nov. 8 election. Results show 74.02% of voters,...
DATA: Frisco’s tourism industry recovered in 2021
A presentation made Nov. 9 highlighted the economic impact of tourism in Frisco during 2021. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact) After the pandemic, 2021 was the year of bouncing back for Frisco’s tourism industry and that trend is expected to continue. Zeek Coleman, vice president at the Americas division at...
Plano ISD voters OK new property tax rate, nearly $1.35 billion in bonds while rejecting funds for event center, stadium renovations
A Haggard Middle School student works on an assignment with a school-issued laptop. Voters approved Proposition C on the Nov. 8 ballot to provide funds to update the mobile devices used by students. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Plano ISD will get extra funds for day-to-day operations and nearly $1.35 billion in...
