$9.1M in funding for David Memorial Drive extension secured from Montgomery County, Shenandoah, Conroe
Montgomery County Commissioners Court met Nov. 8 to discuss matters including funding for David Memorial Drive. (Screenshot via Montgomery County Commissioners Court) The funding needed for a project to extend David Memorial Drive to Hwy. 242 has been secured following an approval at the Nov. 8 Montgomery County Commissioners Court meeting.
Cleveland ISD breaks ground on new admin building
Weeks after construction crews started clearing land for a new Cleveland ISD administration building, the District finally had an opportunity on Thursday, Nov. 10, to celebrate with a ceremonial groundbreaking attended by city, school district, chamber of commerce and county leaders. The new 55,000-square foot building is the last project in a $198 million bond that was passed by Cleveland ISD voters in 2019.
New property development coming to Orange following demolition
ORANGE — Hurricane Laura devastated much of Southeast Texas in 2020. Some towns are still completing demolition and repairs following the hurricane damage. KFDM/Fox4 Reporter Skylar Williams breaks down some of the development plans for Orange.
Worksheet error overstates Pearland property values by $1.3B, city faces $10M shortfall
A worksheet error that occurred during the tax assessment process brought the city a $10 million deficit less than 50 days after the passage of its budget. (Community Impact) A mistake between Brazoria and Harris county officials caused the error that set the city’s general fund back $10 million, staff said.
Harris County elections office receives extension to count mail-in ballots
Harris County was granted an extension to continue the mail-in ballot count past the statutory deadline. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Harris County 133rd Civil District Court granted a request to extend the mail-in ballot counting period for the county as mail-in ballots remained unprocessed. As of 10:48 a.m. on Nov....
Democrats Had Strong Showing in County Judge Contests Despite GOP Warchests
In a highly competitive midterm that saw record amounts of money spent nationally and in Texas, Republicans won the statewide races again, surprising few observers in the ruby-red state. But in several highly contentious races, Democrats defied the odds and overcame enormous sums of money funneled to Republican opponents to...
Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Harris County elections administrator addresses ‘mishaps’ after several machines down, multiple issues reported at polling locations
HOUSTON – Multiple issues have been reported at polling locations in Harris County this Election Day, according to Harris County Elections. KPRC 2 has learned that the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, located at 1475 W. Gray St., was experiencing “serious computer problems” Tuesday morning and only two machines were working at 7 a.m., according to a manager at the location.
UPDATE: Interstate 10 reopens after tanker truck burns but results in no injuries
BEAUMONT — Both lanes of Interstate 10 at Highway 364 had reopened by 8 p.m. Thursday after a tanker truck erupted in flames beneath the freeway at about 2:30 p.m., sending plumes of black smoke into the air but resulting in no injuries. The Texas Department of Public Safety...
UPDATED: Challengers win seats in the Nov. 8 election for The Woodlands Township board of directors
Voters in The Woodlands area headed to the polls on Nov. 8 (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) With all of Montgomery County’s 111 voting precincts reporting and 774 of Harris County’s 782 voting centers reporting, the apparent winners of The Woodlands Township board of directors in the Nov. 8 election remain the same as the previous night’s results.
Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg wins, will become next Jefferson County clerk
BEAUMONT, Texas — Republican Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg has won the race for county clerk of Jefferson County. Acosta-Hellberg, defeated her Democratic opponent Jes Prince. Acosta-Hellberg will take over the office of county clerk from interim county clerk Laurie Leister who took over after longtime county clerk Carolyn Guidry stepped down so that she could run for county judge.
The Woodlands Township Board of Directors Unofficial Election Results
Unofficial results for The Woodlands Township Board of Directors election are now posted on the Township’s website. All results are unofficial until the election is canvassed at The Woodlands Township Board of Directors meeting, currently scheduled for 4 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Woodlands Township Town Hall.
Election results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election is being held on November 8. You can find results for Texas District Judge races in the Greater Houston area on Tuesday night here. Scroll down to find additional results for statewide, congressional, and state legislative races as well as other contests in Harris and surrounding counties.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 1 CONSTABLES OFFICE COMPLETES LAKE RESCUE
Today the Montgomery County Pct. 1 Marine Division assisted an athlete training for the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN who was in distress on Lake Conroe. The swimmer became tired from his headgear and needed assistance getting back to shore. Onc…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-1-constables-office-completes-lake-rescue/
TxDOT held conference to address deadly 22-year streak of deadly crashes on Texas roads, highways
BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials are asking for everyone’s help to end a deadly streak that has gone on for more than two decades on Texas roads. "For 22 years, on Texas highways, someone has lost a loved one," Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens said. At least ten people...
Early voting results show ‘Mama Bear’ candidates lead in Conroe ISD board of trustees elections
Conroe ISD held an election for positions 1, 2 and 3 on its board of trustees on Nov. 8. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Early voting results in Montgomery County show the slate of three candidates who ran as “Mama Bear” candidates taking the lead in races for the Conroe ISD board of trustees.
Court orders extended hours until 8 p.m. in Harris County, Montgomery County polls closed
On the evening of Tuesday, November 8, 2022, The Woodlands Township shared at 7:13 p.m. that, “Election Day voting for The Woodlands Township Board of Directors has closed as of 7 p.m. in Montgomery County. Please note, Harris County has announced that polls will now be open until 8 p.m. due to a court order.”
League City City Council candidates take strong leads in early voting
Tommy Cones, Tom Crews and Sean Saunders have taken the leads in their respective races for League City City Council positions. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With 48 of 53 Galveston County voting locations reporting, at least two League City City Council candidates have strong enough leads to call the election. Tommy...
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo throws shade at Mattress Mack, local leaders during victory speech
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo went to bed “cautiously optimistic" on election night as results were still coming in, but her victory was confirmed Wednesday by preliminary election results and a concession by her Republican challenger, Alexandra Mealer. Hidalgo led by about 16,000 votes...
