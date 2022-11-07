ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daisetta, TX

Community Impact Houston

$9.1M in funding for David Memorial Drive extension secured from Montgomery County, Shenandoah, Conroe

Montgomery County Commissioners Court met Nov. 8 to discuss matters including funding for David Memorial Drive. (Screenshot via Montgomery County Commissioners Court) The funding needed for a project to extend David Memorial Drive to Hwy. 242 has been secured following an approval at the Nov. 8 Montgomery County Commissioners Court meeting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland ISD breaks ground on new admin building

Weeks after construction crews started clearing land for a new Cleveland ISD administration building, the District finally had an opportunity on Thursday, Nov. 10, to celebrate with a ceremonial groundbreaking attended by city, school district, chamber of commerce and county leaders. The new 55,000-square foot building is the last project in a $198 million bond that was passed by Cleveland ISD voters in 2019.
CLEVELAND, TX
12NewsNow

Flipped 18-wheeler backs up westbound IH-10 west of Beaumont for hours Thursday morning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic backed up for miles into Beaumont after an 18-wheeler flipped along Interstate 10 Thursday morning west of the city. A 2021 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler was headed west on Interstate 10 west of Beaumont at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning when it ran off the road on the right shoulder and flipped onto it's side in a ditch according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BEAUMONT, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County elections administrator addresses ‘mishaps’ after several machines down, multiple issues reported at polling locations

HOUSTON – Multiple issues have been reported at polling locations in Harris County this Election Day, according to Harris County Elections. KPRC 2 has learned that the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, located at 1475 W. Gray St., was experiencing “serious computer problems” Tuesday morning and only two machines were working at 7 a.m., according to a manager at the location.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg wins, will become next Jefferson County clerk

BEAUMONT, Texas — Republican Roxanne Acosta-Hellberg has won the race for county clerk of Jefferson County. Acosta-Hellberg, defeated her Democratic opponent Jes Prince. Acosta-Hellberg will take over the office of county clerk from interim county clerk Laurie Leister who took over after longtime county clerk Carolyn Guidry stepped down so that she could run for county judge.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors Unofficial Election Results

Unofficial results for The Woodlands Township Board of Directors election are now posted on the Township’s website. All results are unofficial until the election is canvassed at The Woodlands Township Board of Directors meeting, currently scheduled for 4 p.m., Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Woodlands Township Town Hall.
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 1 CONSTABLES OFFICE COMPLETES LAKE RESCUE

Today the Montgomery County Pct. 1 Marine Division assisted an athlete training for the Memorial Hermann IRONMAN who was in distress on Lake Conroe. The swimmer became tired from his headgear and needed assistance getting back to shore. Onc…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-1-constables-office-completes-lake-rescue/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

