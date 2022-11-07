ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln businesses honor military members with deals on Veterans Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Businesses across Lincoln are celebrating Veterans Day with deals for former and active military members. Here is a list of what local businesses will be offering to veterans on Friday:. Scooter’s Coffee – Any size free drink. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium...
Meet the newest arrival at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Children’s Zoo announced the birth of a Matschie’s tree kangaroo on Wednesday. In early May, the joey was born to mom Judie and dad Bexley. This joey is one of only four born in zoos across the globe accredited by the...
Lincoln Bike Kitchen refurbishing used bikes to give away this holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Bike Kitchen, a nonprofit specializing in bicycle refurbishment, is asking for bike donations. In partnership with the Nebraska Recycling Council, LBK is collecting used bikes to refurbish and distribute to low-income families for the holiday season. The bikes are going to be distributed to...
Over 3 million middle, high school students in America say they’re using tobacco

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new National Youth Tobacco Survey found that 3.08 million middle and high school students in the United States are using tobacco products in 2022. The study, conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, surveyed middle and high school students across the country from Jan. 18 to May 31.
Lincoln Police investigate vandalism at Brownell Elementary School

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a Lincoln Public Schools employee discovered a broken window. Monday at 6:08 p.m., officers were called to Brownell Elementary School on a report of vandalism on the west side of the school. Police...
75-year-old inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 75-year-old inmate died at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln on Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Terry Inness was serving a 30 to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first-degree assault of a child. He began the sentence in 2011.
Water leak closes housing unit at Nebraska State Penitentiary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary is now closed while crews work to fix a water leak. About 140 inmates were temporarily moved into the gymnasium Wednesday night. Officials are working to move them to more permanent housing. Inmates were provided portable toilets...
Meet Pumuckel, possibly the world’s smallest pony

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pumuckel is a miniature Shetland pony in Germany looking to earn a spot in the Guinness World Records. At under 2 feet tall, he could be the world’s smallest pony. But according to his owner, Carola Weidemann, Pumuckel will have to wait a little...
National Park Service: “Don’t lick toads”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – If you happen to see a toad, keep your tongue in your mouth. That’s the main message the National Park Service stressed in a Facebook post last month. While most people probably don’t want to lick a toad, park officials decided to make this...
Former Husker baseball coach talks new Lincoln youth sports complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Former Husker baseball coach Darin Erstad said the new Lincoln youth sports complex will help keep baseball and softball in Nebraska. Erstad, who serves as a board member for the Lincoln Youth Complex, said that tournaments are often held out of state. He felt it...
Lincoln business believes minimum wage increase could benefit everyone

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska workers making less than $15 an hour will be seeing a pay bump in the near future. But what do businesses think of this new wage increase?. Initiative 433 was approved by more than 58% of voters across the state and will incrementally increase wages by $1.50 every year starting in 2023 until it hits $15 in 2026.
Study: Sleep deprivation affects nearly half of American adults

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nearly half of Americans are sleep-deprived. The sleep habits of more than 9,000 adults in the U.S. were collected from 2017 to March 2020. More than 30% reported sleeping at least an hour less than the minimum that experts recommend for the body to be healthy.
Two in custody after separate pursuits in Nebraska, the patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after brief pursuits in separate areas of the state. Around 3:20 p.m., the patrol was notified of a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. A trooper found the vehicle moments...
